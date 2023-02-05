The Ten News, News For Curious Kids

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Guest Podcast Alert! The Big Fib: "Marshmellows"
    Check out this episode from our friends at The Big Fib! Can you figure out who's lying about marshmallows? For more great Gen-Z podcasts, visit https://gzmshows.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info
    5/4/2023
    26:16
  • Re-air: May the Fourth Be With You 😉
    In today's episode: 🌟 Ten'ers Judah and Oren are taking over for Star Wars Day and are here to tell us how May 4th became a holiday. 🤩 Star Wars fans take it to the next level, so we’ve got 5 fans who took their love of Star Wars to hyperspace. ✔️ Fun Fact Check: which Star Wars villain was originally supposed to be human? And, test your Star Wars knowledge on today's Trivia on the Ten. ✅ ✔️ Sign up for the Ten News Newsletter! 📧 Email us your curious facts, funny stories, and eye rolling jokes at [email protected] 🎇 Follow the show on Instagram 🌍 Check out our website for sources and transcripts of our episodes
    5/4/2023
    9:44
  • Royal Rundown: King Charles III Coronation👑
    In today's episode: 🤴 The royal rundown of King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, May 6th 👑 A look at what has changed across the pond since the ruling of King Charles III 📞 Mother's Day PSA: send us your 'breaking news' on why your mom is the best! 🤔 Trivia with Tessa: do you know who invented thrones? 📧 Email us your fun facts, stories, and eye-rolling jokes at: [email protected] 📱 Follow the show on Instagram: @thetennews 🖱️ Visit our website for resources and a transcript of today's episode at: www.thetennews.com
    5/3/2023
    15:23
  • Ten Things You Need to Know on 5/2/2023 🗞️
    Ten Things You Need to Know 🗞️ 1. 🪄 Harry Potter Day 2. 🍼 Daniel Radcliffe Takes on a New Role as a... Dad! 3. ⚽ Big Win for Wrexham AFC 4. 🗳️ President Joe Biden Running for Re-elect 5. 👑 Coronation of King Charles 6. 🐭 DeSantis vs. Disney 7. 🫶 Barbie Making Big Moves 8. 🌑 Moon Mission Mishap 9. 🌡️ Oceans are in Hot Water... Literally 10.🎊 Cinco de Mayo 📧 Email us your fun facts, stories, and eye-rolling jokes at: [email protected] 📱 Follow the show on Instagram: @thetennews 🖱️ Visit our website for resources and a transcript of today's episode at: www.thetennews.com
    5/2/2023
    7:43
  • Happy B-Earth-day, Planet Earth! 🌎
    🌎 Can you be-leaf the first Earth Day wasn't until 1970? We're here with the history behind the celebration 🐮 Miss Laine from Nature Nerds knows a new way to slow climate change & it involves potty-training cows! ♻️ Climate activist, Ryan Hickman of Ryan’s Recycling shares his best practices 🤔 Trivia with Tessa: do you know what people outside of the US call Earth Day? 📧 Email us your fun facts, stories, and eye-rolling jokes at: [email protected] 📱 Follow the show on Instagram: @thetennews 🖱️ Visit our website for resources and a transcript of today's episode at: www.thetennews.com
    4/26/2023
    14:23

About The Ten News, News For Curious Kids

Interested in what's going on around you? 🤔 The Ten News podcast is a bite-sized podcast for kids and their adults that explains what’s going on in the world. 🌎 Each episode explores topics kids care about most including events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment, and more! 🗞️ The Ten News also features some pretty awesome guests; LEGO Masters Judge Amy Corbett, America’s top doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash Ketchum for Pokemon fans, and many more. 🤩 It’s a great way for you and your family to stay connected with what’s going on in the world. 😊 The Ten News is also a Common Sense Media Selection as a great podcast for kids!
