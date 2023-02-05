The Ten News, News For Curious Kids

Interested in what's going on around you? 🤔 The Ten News podcast is a bite-sized podcast for kids and their adults that explains what’s going on in the world. ... More
Guest Podcast Alert! The Big Fib: "Marshmellows"
Check out this episode from our friends at The Big Fib!
Can you figure out who's lying about marshmallows? For more great Gen-Z podcasts, visit https://gzmshows.com, or follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and Instagram. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info
5/4/2023
26:16
Re-air: May the Fourth Be With You 😉
In today's episode: 🌟 Ten'ers Judah and Oren are taking over for Star Wars Day and are here to tell us how May 4th became a holiday. 🤩 Star Wars fans take it to the next level, so we’ve got 5 fans who took their love of Star Wars to hyperspace. ✔️ Fun Fact Check: which Star Wars villain was originally supposed to be human? And, test your Star Wars knowledge on today's Trivia on the Ten. ✅
✔️ Sign up for the Ten News Newsletter!
5/4/2023
9:44
Royal Rundown: King Charles III Coronation👑
In today's episode:
🤴 The royal rundown of King Charles III Coronation on Saturday, May 6th
👑 A look at what has changed across the pond since the ruling of King Charles III
📞 Mother's Day PSA: send us your 'breaking news' on why your mom is the best!
🤔 Trivia with Tessa: do you know who invented thrones?
5/3/2023
15:23
Ten Things You Need to Know on 5/2/2023 🗞️
Ten Things You Need to Know 🗞️
1. 🪄 Harry Potter Day
2. 🍼 Daniel Radcliffe Takes on a New Role as a... Dad!
3. ⚽ Big Win for Wrexham AFC
4. 🗳️ President Joe Biden Running for Re-elect
5. 👑 Coronation of King Charles
6. 🐭 DeSantis vs. Disney
7. 🫶 Barbie Making Big Moves
8. 🌑 Moon Mission Mishap
9. 🌡️ Oceans are in Hot Water... Literally
10.🎊 Cinco de Mayo
5/2/2023
7:43
Happy B-Earth-day, Planet Earth! 🌎
🌎 Can you be-leaf the first Earth Day wasn't until 1970? We're here with the history behind the celebration
🐮 Miss Laine from Nature Nerds knows a new way to slow climate change & it involves potty-training cows!
♻️ Climate activist, Ryan Hickman of Ryan’s Recycling shares his best practices
🤔 Trivia with Tessa: do you know what people outside of the US call Earth Day?
