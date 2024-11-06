The Teacher's Lounge: Seasons 1-9

In 2034, the former hosts of the Teachers Lounge reunite for Todd's funeral, which he is directing himself from beyond the grave.Originally aired: Jun 30, 2020
1:16:35
S9BE39: The Book Of Hairman
The teachers (and Mike Ehrmentraut) recap Hamilton's graduation ceremony, including their wardrobe malfunctions and hot mic moments, and finally say goodbye to the podcast.Originally aired: Jun 23, 2020
1:29:19
S9BE38: This Here Wagon
Superintendent Charles Minipig (Paul F. Tompkins) joins the teachers to help them plan Hamilton’s graduation ceremony, including taste-testing the appetizers they plan to serve.Originally aired: Jun 16, 2020
1:27:33
S9BE37: Essence Switch
The teachers return to the Lounge this week! Sam is trapped in a box, Bill recounts his struggles to sell the beef diaper on the road, Howard has started an OnlyFans, and the episode wraps up with a big announcement.Originally aired: May 26, 2020
1:09:36
S9BE36: Bleachers Lounge: Golden Crisp Rule
Hello ballies! The Bleachers Lounge is back, as Hal Phillips, Cliff Mountains, Doug Piscoli and Homerun Henderson discuss their religious beliefs, the Big Bad Wolf, and delicious crim brulee.Originally aired: May 19, 2020
Welcome to The Teachers' Lounge! Hosts Drew Tarver, Dan Lippert, Jon Mackey and Ryan Rosenberg play 4 highly unskilled teachers who catch listeners up on their oddly captivating careers at the fictional Hamilton High School. In the second half of each episode, The Teachers interview guests who usually play a character in the wild world of Hamilton.