NoodleNook: A Podcast for Special Ed Teachers with Tips, Tricks and Tools Just for SpEd

When Token Boards Fail: How to Fix Common Problems (Teaching in Special Education)
If token boards aren’t delivering the results you expected, then it’s time to troubleshoot and easily fix the common mistakes teachers make with this behavior visual in the classroom.
✅ Get Token Boards in Your Classroom: https://www.noodlenook.net/ntb4b
🎧In this episode of the Noodle Nook podcast, Ayo Jones explores what to do when token boards aren’t working in your classroom. While token boards are a great behavior management tool, they don’t always work for every student or situation. Ayo breaks down common reasons why token boards might fail, such as reward mismatch, inconsistent implementation, and lack of student buy-in.
Learn troubleshooting tips like how to reassess rewards, simplify the token board, and make it a more engaging part of your daily routine. If you're wondering about alternatives to token boards or how to adjust your approach, this episode offers practical solutions for special education and general classroom teachers alike.
❤️ Before you go, don’t forget to subscribe and leave a comment. Your support means a lot!
📱Head over to my website for blog posts with even more great information about visual supports, classroom management strategies, and more! www.NoodleNook.Net
🟦or on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/ayo-jones-a4921b333/
--------
7:11
Token Boards Made Simple (Practical Tips for Teachers in Special Ed)
Get a step-by-step guide on implementing token boards to improve classroom behavior and create a structured learning environment.
✅ Grab Some Token Boards in Your Classroom: https://www.noodlenook.net/ntb4b
🎧In this episode, learn how token boards can improve behavior management in the classroom, especially for students with special needs. We'll cover how to use token boards for positive reinforcement, including step-by-step instructions for creating customizable token boards that work for autism, ADHD, and other behavioral challenges.
Whether you're looking for printable token boards for teachers or want to know where to buy token boards for your classroom, this guide will help you find the best token boards for students of all ages, from elementary to middle school. Discover the benefits of using token boards for classroom behavior improvement and learn how to make this tool an essential part of your teaching strategy.
❤️ Before you go, don’t forget to subscribe and leave a comment. Your support means a lot!
📱Head over to my website for blog posts with even more great information about visual supports, classroom management strategies, and more! www.NoodleNook.Net
🟦or on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/ayo-jones-a4921b333/
--------
8:51
Break Cards: Breaking Bad with Behavior Management Tools for the Classroom
If you’re dealing with behaviors in the classroom that make you want a break, consider the power of break cards for classroom management!
In this episode we’ll be discussing effective implementation strategies, exploring the benefits to students and teachers, and sharing valuable insight on how break cards can support students with autism or behavior challenges to be successful in the classroom. You are definitely going to want to make this one a part of your teacher toolkit!
✅Check out the full post on
https://www.noodlenook.net/break-cards-for-students-with-autism/
❤️And please, before you go, take a second to subscribe and consider leaving a review. Thank you!
----more----
📬 Stay In Touch! 📬
Want more valuable insights and resources? Connect with us on social media for a daily dose of inspiration and support:
📩The best way to receive regular updates, exclusive content, and insightful tips is by joining our email list, visit www.NoodleNook.Net/inbox and join today!
But wait, there's more!
📌 Follow us on Pinterest for a gazillion educational ideas and tips: https://pinterest.com/noodlenook
📸 Join us on Instagram @TheNoodleNook for behind-the-scenes glimpses and engaging content: https://www.instagram.com/thenoodlenook/
📘 Connect with us on Facebook and be part of our growing community: https://www.facebook.com/noodlenooknet/
--------
15:34
Brewing Success in Special Ed: Your Guide to Starting a Coffee Cart Business
A classroom coffee cart is a great way to start 'Brewing' success with your special ed students. In this episode, we dive into starting a classroom enterprise, specifically a coffee cart business from the classroom.
Explore the inspiring journey of creating profitable classroom enterprises, and listen for my 7-step implementation tips to help you make a meaningful impact in your students' lives while building a successful class business. Get ready to brew up success and change the way you approach special education vocational prep.
Check out the full post on
https://www.noodlenook.net/how-to-start-a-coffee-cart/
✅Check out the full post on
https://www.noodlenook.net/dealing-with-autism-meltdowns-in-the-classroom/
❤️And please, before you go, take a second to subscribe and consider leaving a review. Thank you!
----more----
📬 Stay In Touch! 📬
Want more valuable insights and resources? Connect with us on social media for a daily dose of inspiration and support:
📩The best way to receive regular updates, exclusive content, and insightful tips is by joining our email list, visit www.NoodleNook.Net/inbox and join today!
But wait, there's more!
📌 Follow us on Pinterest for a gazillion educational ideas and tips: https://pinterest.com/noodlenook
📸 Join us on Instagram @TheNoodleNook for behind-the-scenes glimpses and engaging content: https://www.instagram.com/thenoodlenook/
📘 Connect with us on Facebook and be part of our growing community: https://www.facebook.com/noodlenooknet/
--------
14:53
Rule Cards: Mastering Behavior Management with Your Teacher Behavior Toolkit
Welcome to your ultimate guide for effective behavior management in the classroom. Join us as we explore the power and versatility of rule cards and insights into their implementation for teachers of all levels. Want to know why these tools are indispensable, who can benefit from their use, and creative ideas on integrating rule cards into your teaching toolkit? Tune in to learn more about essential behavior management strategies.
Check out the full post:
https://www.noodlenook.net/visual-rule-cards-for-kids-with-special-needs/
And please, before you go, take a second to subscribe and consider leaving a review. Thank you!
📬 Stay In Touch! 📬
Want more valuable insights and resources? Connect with us on social media for a daily dose of inspiration and support:
💌 The best way to receive regular updates, exclusive content, and insightful tips is by joining our email list, visit www.NoodleNook.Net/inbox and join today!
But wait, there's more!
📌 Follow us on Pinterest for a gazillion educational ideas and tips: https://pinterest.com/noodlenook
📸 Join us on Instagram @TheNoodleNook for behind-the-scenes glimpses and engaging content: https://www.instagram.com/thenoodlenook/
📘 Connect with us on Facebook and be part of our growing community: https://www.facebook.com/noodlenooknet/
About NoodleNook: A Podcast for Special Ed Teachers with Tips, Tricks and Tools Just for SpEd
Welcome to the NoodleNook Podcast with Ayo Jones. We are breaking down strategies, tools, and resources to help self-contained educators teach students with significant disabilities including Autism. Learn tips and tricks to manage behavior, improve communication, and build vocational skills in less time and with less stress. Work smarter, not harder.
Ayo Jones has coached hundreds of teachers, trained thousands of educators, and her blog has reached over a million readers.