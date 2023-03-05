Tom Caron is joined by weekly guests to share their thoughts and insights on all the latest Red Sox and MLB news. More
TC & Company Podcast | Jarren Duran Interview | Red Sox Snap Short Slump With Two Big Wins Ahead Of West Coast Trip | Ep. 80
On this episode of the TC & Company Podcast, Tom Caron is joined by Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran in the dugout at Fenway Park before Boston finished off a three-game homestand against the Mariners with a 12-3 win over Seattle. The two discuss Duran's jump from 2022-2023 and what work he has done in order to perform at such a high level lately, how he dealt with mental challenges and failures early in his career and what he's done to overcome them and respond differently over the years, plus plenty more!
5/18/2023
19:49
TC & Company Podcast | Tanner Houck Interview | Red Sox Longest Winning Streak Of Season Comes To End | Ep. 79
On this episode of the TC & Company Podcast, Tom Caron is joined by Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck in the dugout of Truist Park down in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Red Sox take on the Braves in a two-game interleague series. The two recap Houck's recent pitching performances and address the ever-evolving debate or whether or not he should stay in the starting rotation or be shifted into the Red Sox bullpen. They also discuss Houck's work with the Pitch For Adoption foundation, his appreciation for tattoos and body art, the work he has put forth in order to pitch longer and go deeper into games, how he has handled and adjusted to the MLB's new pitch clock rule, and plenty more!
5/10/2023
25:32
TC & Company Podcast | Red Sox Keep Winning In Walk-Off Style, Connor Wong Interview | Ep. 78
On this episode of the TC & Company Podcast, Tom Caron is joined by Red Sox catcher Connor Wong who discusses his recent improvements at the plate including his big two-homerun night against the Blue Jays on May 2nd. The two sit down in the dugout of Fenway Park and discuss his decision behind becoming a catcher and his passion for the position, the Red Sox hot offense to start the year, working with Jason Varitek and what his impact has been on Wong's development, how the MLB's new pitch clock rule is affecting how a catcher prepares for a pitch, his relationship with fellow catcher Reese McGuire, and plenty more!
5/3/2023
24:19
TC & Company Podcast | Boston Sports Mania, Bob Ryan Interview | Ep. 77
On this week's episode of the TC & Company Podcast, Tom Caron is joined by Boston Globe journalist Bob Ryan to discuss the sports-mania that has taken over the city of Boston as both the Bruins and Celtics begin their run for respective championships, the Red Sox season is in full swing, and the Patriots prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. The duo dive into all the narratives surrounding the Red Sox 2023 team and its front office, the Bruins historic 2023 season and their quest for the Stanley Cup, what the Celtics' chances of winning Boston's first Larry O'Brien trophy since 2008 are looking like, the rumors surrounding the Patriots quarterback position, plus plenty more!
4/26/2023
29:21
10 Year Anniversary Of Boston Marathon Bombing, Zac Brown & Greg Hill Interviews | Ep. 76
On this episode of the TC & Company Podcast, Tom Caron is joined by Zac Brown from the Zac Brown Band to discuss his involvement in the "10 Years Stronger" event to support survivors of the Boston Marathon Bombings. The two then dive into the Zac Brown Band's upcoming summer tour titled "From the Fire" and Zac Brown's love for Fenway Park and the city of Boston. TC is then joined by Greg Hill from The Greg Hill Show to discuss The Greg Hill Foundation and its involvement in the "10 Years Stronger" event and its continued support for the Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor fund.