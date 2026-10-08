The Taylor Explainer: Taylor Swift Lyrics + Lore

Hold on… what did Taylor even mean by that?Swifties know Taylor's songs have layers, and there's usually more going on than it seems.Join The Taylor Explainer, Krys Sloane, as she explores the meaning and inspiration behind Taylor Swift's biggest hits and deepest cuts.In each episode, Krys dives into one song, breaking down the lyrics, literary references, and storytelling choices that shape it.

She pulls in Taylor’s own commentary, along with fan theories and deeper perspectives, to connect all the dots and uncover the layers within each song.