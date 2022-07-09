Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Tapes Archive

Podcast The Tapes Archive
Osiris Media
A podcast that unearths never-before-heard conversations with world-class musicians and comedians.
MusicMusic Interviews
A podcast that unearths never-before-heard conversations with world-class musicians and comedians.
Available Episodes

5 of 66
  • #61 David Lee Roth 1988
    In this episode, we have the one and only Diamond David Lee Roth. At the time of this interview in 1988, Roth was 34 years old and was promoting his Skyscraper tour and record.. In the interview, Roth talks about Diamond Enterprises, if he thinks Ed and Al are sober, and what’s wrong with Van Halen, and he critiques Axl Rose, Ozzy, and Bon Jovi.  The interview is conducted by Steve Harris. To learn more about Steve, please check out our podcast-only interview with him, which is out now. Link to captioned version In the interview, Roth talks about: If he displays himself as the wild man of rock and roll If he’s different on stage than off? What’s Diamond Enterprises If he considers himself a dictator His street smarts If he follows what everyone else is doing The work you must put in  Who is his mentors If he’s perceived the way he wants to be His two friends What drives him What crowd he fit in with as a kid Where he developed his flamboyant swagger If he resented being bussed into minority schools How Steve Vai stacks up to Eddie Van Halen The toughness to his music and lyrics. If he can see the quality in other people immediately If he’s one big heap of ego If he listens to his own records His onstage presence What’s wrong with Van Halen How it was different with him in the band Eddie and Alex on the wagon Roth goes off the record about Ed and Al’s sobriety Why he isn’t lucky in love His critique of Axl Rose His critique of Ozzy Osbourne His critique of Brian Wilson His critique of Bon Jovi
    8/3/2023
    36:36
  • #60 Ronnie James Dio | The Sacred Heart Interview 1985
    In this episode, we have one of the greatest heavy metal vocalists of all time, Ronnie James Dio. At the time of the interview in 1985, Dio was 43 years old and was promoting his Sacred Heart album and tour.  In the interview, Dio talks about filling Ozzy Osbourne’s shoes in Black Sabbath, a mystical experience that almost killed his wife, his thoughts on Ritchie Blackmore’s playing, and his metal all-star project Hear ‘n Aid. The interview is conducted by a new Tapes Archive contributor, Canadian music journalist and author Steve Newton. During his four decades as a freelance music writer, he has interviewed everyone from AC/DC to ZZTop. We highly recommend that you head over to his Patreon page patreon.com/earofnewt and check out over 340 of his exclusive interviews. For only $5, you get full access. We are not paid for this endorsement; we truly feel it’s money well spent. Link to Newton's Patreon page: https://bit.ly/3WQBr9S For zero money, you can head over to Newton’s website, earofnewt.com, where he has posted more than 3,000 of his interviews, album reviews, concert reviews, and horror movie reviews. Link to Newton's website: https://bit.ly/3ij9GIa 00:00 - Intro 01:41 - Start of the Ronnie James Dio interview 01:53 - The Sacred Heart tour 02:42 - His project Hear ’n Aid and whose playing on it 04:05 - How he writes music while watching sports 04:33 - What his first instrument was and if he liked it 05:10 - His love for classical music and how it relates to guitar players 06:21 - Why anyone can like classical music 07:15 - What other singers he admires 08:12 - How well Sacred Heart is doing sales wise 08:58 - If the PMRC has affected him 09:24 - If he’s interested in the occult 09:53 - His strange mystical experience while recording Rainbow’s “Long Live Rock ’n’ Roll” 10:15 - An evil spirit who tried to kill his wife, Wendy Dio 10:55 - Filling Ozzy Osbourne’s shoes in his former band Black Sabbath 12:50 - What he thinks of Ozzy’s solo music 13:37 - If he thinks Heaven and Hell paved the way for a resurgence of heavy metal 13:49 - His favorite tunes he did with Black Sabbath 14:19 - If he wants to produce other bands 14:55 - If it’s true he has a degree in Pharmacy 15:05 - If he’s still friends with Ritchie Blackmore and what he thinks of his guitar playing 15:41 - His thoughts on Yngwie Malmsteen 16:05 - His kindness to Steve Newton Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/25/2023
    17:32
  • #59 Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) 1984
    In this episode, we have Black Sabbath’s guitarist and the godfather of heavy metal, Tony Iommi. At the time of the interview in 1984, Iommi was 36 years old and was promoting Black Sabbath’s Born Again album and tour. In the interview, Iommi talks about Ian Gillian joining Black Sabbath and blowing up his boat, thoughts on Ozzy Osbourne remaking old Sabbath tunes, the Born Again live show, Randy Rhoads, and how he really did disturb the priest.  The interview is conducted by a new Tapes Archive contributor, Canadian music journalist and author Steve Newton. During his four decades as a freelance music writer, he has interviewed everyone from AC/DC to ZZTop. We highly recommend that you head over to his Patreon page patreon.com/earofnewt and check out over 340 of his exclusive interviews. For only $5, you get full access. We are not paid for this endorsement; we truly feel it’s money well spent. Link to Newton's Patreon page: https://bit.ly/3WQBr9S For zero money, you can head over to Newton’s website, earofnewt.com, where he has posted more than 3,000 of his interviews, album reviews, concert reviews, and horror movie reviews. Link to Newton's website: https://bit.ly/3ij9GIa 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Start of Tony Iommi Interview 02:07 - Ian Gillian joining Black Sabbath 02:21 - Playing Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water 03:02 - Why Ronnie James Dio left Black Sabbath 03:22 - The addition of Bev Bevan from ELO 03:58 - If former Sabbath drummer Bill Ward will be back 04:13 - The story behind Black Sabbath’s song Disturbing the Priest 04:50 - Blowing up Ian Gillian’s boat 05:18 - The comparison between Black Sabbath’s debut album and Born Again 06:10 - His thoughts about former bandmate Ozzy Osbourne’s music 06:22 - What he thought of Randy Rhoads 06:34 - On Ozzy remaking old Black Sabbath songs 07:06 - Black Sabbath’s influence on other bands 07:46 - What music does he listen to 08:11 - A very surprising favorite song of Iommi’s 08:23 - Talks about Born Again’s live show. 09:33 - Iommi plays a bit of a joke on Newton 09:58 - Why growing up he did not think he would play the guitar 10:26 - His main influences on guitar 10:48 - How he doesn’t actually play a Gibson SG 11:58 - His current amps Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/11/2023
    13:29
  • #58 Steve Vai | The Eat 'Em and Smile interview
    In this never before-heard 2016 interview, Vai talks with author Greg Renoff about the landmark David Lee Roth album Eat ‘Em and Smile. At the time, it was the 30th anniversary of the iconic album. In the interview, Vai talks about the song he thought he wrote but didn’t, the jock that wasn’t happy with Vai, the rumored Kim Mitchell song, and the infamous Lucky Strike reunion show that didn't happen. The interview is conducted by Greg Renoff. Renoff is the author of two Amazon best-sellers and a must-read for music fans. Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal and Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer's Life in Music. If you haven't read these books, do yourself a favor and go get them now.  Read Greg Renoff's article based on this interview over on Guitar World. https://bit.ly/3eMS1Xf 00:00 - Intro Steve Vai interview 01:20 - Start of Steve Vai interview 02:00 - The first time David Lee Roth called Vai 02:17 - Pete Angelus and the Fabulous Picasso Brothers 02:42 - Who was involved with the choreography 03:19 - If Aerosmith was involved 04:44 - Was the Kim Mitchell song Kids in Action recorded? 05:16 - Other possible guitar players 05:56 - What Vai has no memory of 06:58 - The song Vai thought he wrote, but didn’t 09:39 - What Roth’s name for Kids in Action was and why 10:18 - Leaking to the press 10:53 - Getting a hold of Roth 12:25 - Early memories with Roth 13:54 - The jock vs Vai story 15:00 - The very first Roth concert he played 16:23 - How Roth was his final mentor 17:49 - If Roth’s movie was originally for Van Halen 18:34 - If he’d do a reunion with the Eat ‘Em Smile band 19:27 - The infamous Lucky Strike concert Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    9/14/2022
    23:50
  • Steve Vai - His First 30 Years | Audio Documentary
    PLEASE WATCH ON YOUTUBE. https://youtu.be/ui_kEJ7C3O0 The documentary has hundreds of Vai-centric facts and stories that even the most ardent fan will not have known. Complete with a Vai’esque quirky sense of humor, the video covers Vai’s life growing up, attending Berklee College, playing with several artists like Frank Zappa, Alcatrazz, the David Lee Roth band, and Whitesnake, the recording of both his solo albums Flex-Able and Passion and Warfare, plus Vai’s role in the movie Crossroads, and how he helped create the JEM guitar. To watch the video version https://youtu.be/ui_kEJ7C3O0 Other information, photos, etc. can be found here: https://bit.ly/3B9P0ZH Link to Arlen Roth's SoundCloud https://bit.ly/3cLQHTL Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    9/7/2022
    1:18:16

About The Tapes Archive

A podcast that unearths never-before-heard conversations with world-class musicians and comedians.
