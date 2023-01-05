The Swift Society Podcast
Your one-stop shop for all things Taylor Swift! Join us in discussing the latest news, theories and more. More
E03: Upcoming Projects
With The Eras tour truly underway, we begin to wonder what comes next? Join us as we discuss Taylor’s upcoming projects from new MV, new music & easter eggs to the re-recording we just can’t wait for…
E02: Tour Impressions
The Eras tour has started! This episode will cover our impressions of the show. Join us to discuss the set list, outfits, tour merch, and more!
E01: Eras Tour
1 WEEK UNTIL THE ERA’S TOUR BEGINS! Join us to discuss all things ‘The Era’s Tour’ from outfits, locations, fan fave songs & the pending international dates…
