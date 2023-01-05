Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Swift Society Podcast in the App
Listen to The Swift Society Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
The Swift Society Podcast

The Swift Society Podcast

Podcast The Swift Society Podcast
Podcast The Swift Society Podcast

The Swift Society Podcast

The Swift Society
add
Your one-stop shop for all things Taylor Swift! Join us in discussing the latest news, theories and more. More
MusicMusic Commentary
Your one-stop shop for all things Taylor Swift! Join us in discussing the latest news, theories and more. More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • E03: Upcoming Projects
    With The Eras tour truly underway, we begin to wonder what comes next? Join us as we discuss Taylor’s upcoming projects from new MV, new music & easter eggs to the re-recording we just can’t wait for…
    5/1/2023
    5:06
  • E02: Tour Impressions
    The Eras tour has started! This episode will cover our impressions of the show. Join us to discuss the set list, outfits, tour merch, and more!
    4/12/2023
    13:31
  • E01: Eras Tour
    1 WEEK UNTIL THE ERA’S TOUR BEGINS! Join us to discuss all things ‘The Era’s Tour’ from outfits, locations, fan fave songs & the pending international dates…
    3/11/2023
    9:42

More Music podcasts

About The Swift Society Podcast

Your one-stop shop for all things Taylor Swift! Join us in discussing the latest news, theories and more.
Podcast website

Listen to The Swift Society Podcast, Greg Belfrage Podcasts and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Swift Society Podcast

The Swift Society Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Swift Society Podcast: Podcasts in Family