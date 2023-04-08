Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
Open app
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Sweaty Penguin in the App
Listen to The Sweaty Penguin in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The Sweaty Penguin

The Sweaty Penguin

Podcast The Sweaty Penguin
Podcast The Sweaty Penguin

The Sweaty Penguin

Ethan Brown
add
Sometimes, climate change IS a laughing matter. Every week, The Sweaty Penguin cuts through the noise and the doom-and-gloom of the climate conversation with la...
More
Science
Sometimes, climate change IS a laughing matter. Every week, The Sweaty Penguin cuts through the noise and the doom-and-gloom of the climate conversation with la...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 207
  • 125. The Denver-Julesburg Basin
    Last year, The Guardian did a five-month investigation into “carbon bombs,” or fossil fuel projects that would, over the course of their life, emit over one billion tons of carbon. They found that there are 195 planned oil and gas carbon bombs around the world, and if they proceed as planned, these projects alone would blow past internationally agreed upon climate targets. For our twelfth deep dive on carbon bombs, we take a look at the Denver-Julesburg Basin: an oil and gas formation in Colorado with the potential to emit 5.9 billion tons of carbon dioxide. The DJ Basin also brings some unique air and water pollution concerns, as well as a fascinating economic reality in a region where — unlike with many other carbon bombs — oil and gas are not the backbone of the economy. Today, we explore the local impacts of oil and gas extraction in the DJ Basin, how it fits into a diverse Colorado economy that is already transitioning toward cleaner energy industries, and how Colorado can continue making progress while sharing lessons with other states along the way. With special guest Dr. Joseph Ryan: Professor of Environmental Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder. The Sweaty Penguin is presented by Peril and Promise: a public media initiative from The WNET Group in New York, reporting on the issues and solutions around climate change. You can learn more at pbs.org/perilandpromise. Support the show and unlock exclusive merch, bonus content, and more for as little as $5/month at patreon.com/thesweatypenguin. CREDITS Writers: Emma Jones, Emma Quarequio, Ethan Brown Fact Checker: Aana Shenai Editor: Megan Antone Producers: Ethan Brown, Hallie Cordingley, Shannon Damiano, Owen Reith Ad Voiceover: Velina Georgi Music: Brett Sawka The opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the host and guests. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of Peril and Promise or The WNET Group.
    8/18/2023
    1:03:21
  • Tip of the Iceberg E55: The Mountain Valley Pipeline
    On July 27, the Supreme Court issued an emergency ruling in favor of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), allowing the controversial West Virginia gas project to continue construction. The MVP is a 303-mile under-construction natural gas pipeline from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, with a possible 75-mile extension to North Carolina.  Following years of broken laws, failed permit applications, and courtroom losses, Congress included a provision in the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) that demanded the completion of the pipeline and stripped all courts of jurisdiction to hear any cases questioning pipeline approvals. The Fourth Circuit Court, which oversees appeals in the West Virginia/Virginia region, issued a stay, halting pipeline construction while they reviewed this provision. Construction resumed, however, when the Supreme Court affirmed Congress’s right to strip this jurisdiction and bar the court from getting in the way. And it appears that the Supreme Court may have been right in that decision purely from a legal perspective, but the reason why points to a bizarre loophole Congress found to skirt the spirit of the Constitution’s separation of powers clause, a tactic reminiscent of one used to strong-arm court decisions during the Reconstruction era. Ethan explores some of the history around jurisdiction stripping, how it relates to the MVP, and why regardless of one’s feelings about the pipeline itself, Americans ought to understand the legal theory behind Congress’s gambit in this week’s “Tip of the Iceberg.” The Sweaty Penguin is presented by Peril and Promise: a public media initiative from The WNET Group in New York, reporting on the issues and solutions around climate change. You can learn more at pbs.org/perilandpromise. Support the show and unlock exclusive merch, bonus content, and more for as little as $5/month at patreon.com/thesweatypenguin. CREDITS Writer: Ethan Brown, Velina Georgi, Mo Polyak, Emma Quarequio Fact Checker: Mikaela Gonzalez Editor: Ethan Brown Producers: Ethan Brown, Hallie Cordingley, Shannon Damiano, Owen Reith Ad Voiceover: Velina Georgi Music: Brett Sawka The opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the host and guests. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of Peril and Promise or The WNET Group.
    8/16/2023
    39:43
  • Bonus: Owen Started the Canada Wildfires
    The Winner’s Circle is back! Ethan welcomes Producer Hallie Cordingley back to the show to first share some behind the scenes stories and insights regarding Boston University’s New Venture Competition, where Hallie pitched The Sweaty Penguin and won the first place $20K prize. Then, Hallie looks to defend her championship from our first Winner’s Circle against the two most recent Kahoot champions: Producer Owen Reith and Social Media Manager Sabrina Rollings. Whether you’ve followed our past Kahoots or it’s your first time, join us for a trivia contest on some of the biggest environmental news stories over the last year and find out who will be crowned the ultimate Sweaty Penguin Kahoot champion. Support the show and unlock exclusive merch, bonus content, and more for as little as $5/month at patreon.com/thesweatypenguin.
    8/11/2023
    1:02:37
  • 124. Whales
    From Whole Foods announcing they would stop selling Maine lobster due to concerns about right whales last November to people on both sides of the aisle misattributing a humpback whale mortality event off the coast of New Jersey to offshore wind development in early 2023 to a slew of recent orca attacks on boats in the Iberian Peninsula, whales have found themselves consistently in the news, often accompanied by misinformation. The public is right to be concerned: seven out of thirteen species of large whale are endangered. But while unproven claims about wind turbines steal the spotlight, issues of entanglements, ship strikes, and climate change may be slipping under the radar. Today, we explore why whales matter, the real reasons whales are threatened, and how we can conserve these beloved mammals going forward. With special guest Dr. Erin Meyer-Gutbrod: Assistant Professor of Earth, Ocean, and Environment at the University of South Carolina. The Sweaty Penguin is presented by Peril and Promise: a public media initiative from The WNET Group in New York, reporting on the issues and solutions around climate change. You can learn more at pbs.org/perilandpromise. Support the show and unlock exclusive merch, bonus content, and more for as little as $5/month at patreon.com/thesweatypenguin. CREDITS Writers: Ainsley Jane Tambling, Maddie Salman, Ethan Brown Fact Checker: Aana Shenai Editor: Megan Antone Producers: Ethan Brown, Hallie Cordingley, Shannon Damiano, Owen Reith Ad Voiceover: Velina Georgi Music: Brett Sawka The opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the host and guests. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of Peril and Promise or The WNET Group.
    8/4/2023
    1:00:00
  • Tip of the Iceberg E54: The Fossil Fuel Correspondents Dinner
    A new bombshell investigation from F Minus released this month found more than 1,500 lobbyists in the United States are working on behalf of fossil fuel companies while, at the same time, representing some of our favorite cities, universities, public school districts, tech companies, restaurants, sports teams, museums, environmental groups, and even ski resorts. That’s certainly not to say these organizations are being disingenuous, but it does create vulnerability since lobbyists can share information between clients, and it creates conflicts of interest if a pro-environment organization is represented by a lobbyist tasked with lobbying against a pro-environment bill on behalf of a fossil fuel client. Ethan breaks down some of the nuance necessary to understand this investigation, argues why the fossil fuel industry is making a poor business decision investing so heavily into lobbying, and invites you to The Sweaty Penguin’s “Fossil Fuel Correspondents Dinner” to meet some of the notable and surprising organizations hiring fossil fuel lobbyists in this week’s “Tip of the Iceberg.” The Sweaty Penguin is presented by Peril and Promise: a public media initiative from The WNET Group in New York, reporting on the issues and solutions around climate change. You can learn more at pbs.org/perilandpromise. Support the show and unlock exclusive merch, bonus content, and more for as little as $5/month at patreon.com/thesweatypenguin. CREDITS Writer: Ethan Brown, Velina Georgi, Mo Polyak, Emma Quarequio Fact Checker: Mikaela Gonzalez Editor: Megan Antone Producers: Ethan Brown, Hallie Cordingley, Shannon Damiano, Owen Reith Ad Voiceover: Madeleine Salman Music: Brett Sawka The opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the host and guests. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of Peril and Promise or The WNET Group.
    7/28/2023
    47:36

More Science podcasts

About The Sweaty Penguin

Sometimes, climate change IS a laughing matter. Every week, The Sweaty Penguin cuts through the noise and the doom-and-gloom of the climate conversation with late-night-comedy-style monologues and in-depth conversations with leading global experts on a variety of environmental issues. Through a nonpartisan approach, The Sweaty Penguin makes environmental issues less overwhelming and politicized and more accessible and fun. In partnership with Peril and Promise, a PBS/WNET public media initiative on climate change, The Sweaty Penguin invites you to join the hottest conversation in town.
Podcast website

Listen to The Sweaty Penguin, Making Sense with Sam Harris and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Sweaty Penguin

The Sweaty Penguin

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Sweaty Penguin: Podcasts in Family