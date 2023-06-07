Ep 178. How to Nest in a Culture That Wants You to Earn

If you're struggling with modern motherhood, you do not want to miss this episode. I brought back Liz Durham (host of the podcast Being Different), who has transitioned from being a full-time working mom to a full-time SAHM. She and I offer a countercultural guide for younger women who've been raised at a time in which motherhood has been sidelined or even rejected altogether. We discuss (among other things): How dumping the 50-50 mindset will make the experience lighter. How it takes a family, not a "village," to raise healthy kids. That motherhood isn't about you. The significance of the first three years How to embrace the discomfort and the unknown How to deal with isolation Why daycare can't provide discipline