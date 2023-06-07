TIRED OF THE LIES AND THE SPIN perpetuated in the culture about men and women, sex and love, marriage and motherhood? If so, get ready to hear hard-hitting trut...
Taking the month of July off!
Suzanne is taking the month of July off and will be back in August.
7/7/2023
1:01
Ep 178. How to Nest in a Culture That Wants You to Earn
If you're struggling with modern motherhood, you do not want to miss this episode. I brought back Liz Durham (host of the podcast Being Different), who has transitioned from being a full-time working mom to a full-time SAHM. She and I offer a countercultural guide for younger women who've been raised at a time in which motherhood has been sidelined or even rejected altogether.
We discuss (among other things):
How dumping the 50-50 mindset will make the experience lighter.
How it takes a family, not a "village," to raise healthy kids.
That motherhood isn't about you.
The significance of the first three years
How to embrace the discomfort and the unknown
How to deal with isolation
Why daycare can't provide discipline
7/6/2023
54:35
Ep. 177: L&M SERIES: Is money the monster under your marital bed?
Money remains the #1 cause of marital conflict and divorce. But money conflict is never about money itself. It’s about power and control vs. trust, and often it’s about mismatched values.
In this episode, Suzanne discusses three major money mistakes modern couples make and the conversations married couples need to have about money if they want a less roommate-like and more intimate relationship with their spouse.
6/29/2023
35:01
Ep. 176: 6 Damn Good Ways to Divorce Proof Your Marriage
In this episode, Suzanne offers six powerful ways to divorce proof your marriage. They include:
Take divorce off the table.
Lower your expectations.
Dump the concept of equality.
Learn each other's love language.
Keep dating.
Don't let resentment settle in.
6/22/2023
29:35
175. LOVE & MONEY SERIES: How to Be in a Relationship When the Roles Are Reversed
How can couples deal with the changing sexual dynamic that’s happening all over the Western world as we speak?
Suzanne is joined by former coaching client, Lauren Taylor, to discuss this very timely and culturally charged subject.
IN THIS EPISODE:
Lauren's story
The share of women out-earning their husbands has tripled over the last 50 years, from 5% to 16% (Pew Research Center)
Married women think about breadwinning differently than the way married men do
How to manage the money
How sex is affected
Parents' concern that their daughters are outperforming their boyfriends
Solutions for those in a role reversal, or how to make the relationship more balanced
In her signature no-nonsense style, author and relationship coach Suzanne Venker offers support, motivation, and countercultural guidance on how to prioritize love and family and build strong relationships at home.