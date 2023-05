Living On Purpose

Welcome to Living On Purpose week!Living on purpose isn't about changing who you are; it's about rising up and becoming the best version of you. But amidst the chaotic rush of our days it's easy to get caught up in the "doing". And when we hyper-focus on doing, we often neglect the important and intentional act of reflection.Today best-selling author Tanya Dalton brings us both cutting-edge research and practical inspiration to help you find the unhurried purpose that's hidden in your days.Stay tuned for Thursday's related episode in which we discuss how to break a bad habit, for good. Here's a preview:[4:00] Why we absolutely must look backwards for clues before planning ahead[18:00] We tend to choose instant gratification over pursuing our long-term goals. Here's why, according to neuroscience[20:00] How to use Cathedral Thinking to visualize your purpose[32:00] It's not 'unstuck'! The real opposite of being stuck, plus tangible ways to get out of a rut[37:00] Exactly why discipline and willpower are overrated[41:00] Habit stacking beats multitasking Every. Darn. Time. (with practical ways to try your hand at stacking good habits) Resources mentioned:The Joy Of Missing OutOn Purpose: The Busy Woman's Guide to an Extraordinary Life of Meaning & SuccessWant more episodes like this one? Check out #354: Edit Your Life --Join our (free!) community here.Find your tribe. Sustainable Minimalists are on Facebook, Instagram + Youtube.Email me and say hello! [email protected]