Old-Fashioned On Purpose
In the name of convenience, manufacturers sold us the promise that their products make life easier. And while such gadgets, appliances, and electronics have indeed taken over much of the physical labor associated with living, they have also eliminated many of the core competencies that once grounded us, connected us, and made us whole.It's no surprise that many of us feel like something's missing.It's a time of unprecedented technology and ease, sure, but still: many of us find ourselves craving a simpler way. If you've ever wondered whether you're working far too hard at all the wrong endeavors, today's conversation with podcaster Jill Winger is here to help. Here's a preview: [8:00] Uncovering our collective 'modern malaise'[12:00] The good, bag, and ugly: 3 ways in which industrialization has impacted our quality of life[18:00] Want to be very slightly more self-sufficient? Here are some suggestions for where to start[25:00] 2 steps to adopting an old-fashioned mindset right where you are Resources mentioned:Jill on Instagram
5/2/2023
28:11
HEADLINES: Allergies, Wine, SpaceX
The enviro-news you need to know for Friday April 28, 2023:[00:30] Allergies, pollen, and climate change[3:00] Fellow wine lovers, unite! Benefits to lighter bottles[5:00] Enviro-implications re: SpaceX's Starship launch[11:00] Everything you didn't know you wanted to know about nuclear energy
4/28/2023
14:53
Slow Progress Is Still Progress
Low waste living sounds great in theory, but in practice? Thanks to life's obstacles, it's much harder to commit for the long-haul. Add children into the equation and intentionally creating less trash can feel like a daily, uphill slog.On today's show I speak with blogger and life coach Rebekah Lara about recommitting to your low waste goals despite waning motivation.Here's a preview:[3:30] An excuse, or a legitimate barrier?[10:30] Imperfection vs. perfection in the low-waste community[17:30] Intermediate low-wasters unite! Why you should take a second (and third) look at the contents of your trashcan[25:00] It's not about the mason jar filled with trash: How to re-center your efforts around the big picture Resources mentioned:Going Green And Living Green WorkbookWant more episodes like this one? Check out the following: #306: Low-Waste Lunchboxes#177: Becoming A Zero Waste Chef#093: How (Exactly) To Cook Zero Waste Meals
4/25/2023
28:11
Breaking Bad Habits
We all have habits we'd like to banish, and often we believe our success or failure comes down to discipline and willpower. But discipline and willpower don't tell the whole story, and that's because the brain doesn't make changes easily.Breaking a bad habit CAN be done, and today's show is here to help.Today's content is specifically framed around a listener's question re: buying on impulse, but please know the suggestions offered are rooted in neuroscience and can be applied to any (and every!) habit you'd like to break.Here's a preview:[4:30] How to use the Feedback Loop to ask yourself the right whys [15:00] The importance of removing and/or inserting visual cues when breaking a bad habit[27:00] Reign in your expectations! Here's why it takes lots of time to rewire your brain[33:00] Everything you need to know about compulsive shopping disorder Resources mentioned:Episode #362: Living On Purpose5 Ways to Break Your Bad Habit Now (via Psychology Today)Compulsive Shopping: A Guide to Causes and Treatment (via Psychology Today)
4/20/2023
33:56
Living On Purpose
Welcome to Living On Purpose week!Living on purpose isn't about changing who you are; it's about rising up and becoming the best version of you. But amidst the chaotic rush of our days it's easy to get caught up in the "doing". And when we hyper-focus on doing, we often neglect the important and intentional act of reflection.Today best-selling author Tanya Dalton brings us both cutting-edge research and practical inspiration to help you find the unhurried purpose that's hidden in your days.Stay tuned for Thursday's related episode in which we discuss how to break a bad habit, for good. Here's a preview:[4:00] Why we absolutely must look backwards for clues before planning ahead[18:00] We tend to choose instant gratification over pursuing our long-term goals. Here's why, according to neuroscience[20:00] How to use Cathedral Thinking to visualize your purpose[32:00] It's not 'unstuck'! The real opposite of being stuck, plus tangible ways to get out of a rut[37:00] Exactly why discipline and willpower are overrated[41:00] Habit stacking beats multitasking Every. Darn. Time. (with practical ways to try your hand at stacking good habits) Resources mentioned:The Joy Of Missing OutOn Purpose: The Busy Woman's Guide to an Extraordinary Life of Meaning & SuccessWant more episodes like this one? Check out #354: Edit Your Life