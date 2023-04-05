Coming Soon: The Survivor Squad. Terra Newell, the girl who killed Dirty John in self-defense, and Collier Landry, the kid who stood up to his father in court f... More
Notoriously Margaret Cho.
Margaret Cho is an American comedian, actress, LGBT social activist, and musician. She is known for her stand-up routines, through which she critiques social and political problems, especially regarding race and sexuality. She has also opened up regarding her own childhood trauma of physical and sexual abuse, along with narcissistic abuse she encountered as an adult.
5/5/2023
56:08
Ninth Ward Nightmare for Jon Finck.
In 2003, a routine night out in New Orlean's French Quarter changed Jon's life forever. After a botched robbery by two armed men, he was kidnapped and taken to the notorious Ninth Ward district, where he was, shot in the neck and left for dead. Somehow, he managed to call 911 from his cellphone and crawled to the street for Law Enforcement to discover him.
5/4/2023
58:55
The Betrayal of Jenifer Faison.
The podcast Betrayal tells the story of Jenifer Faison's real-life fairytale marriage that turned into a nightmare. After 20 years apart, Jenifer reconnected with her college sweetheart, Spencer Herron, a highly respected teacher. However, on June 1, 2018, Jenifer discovered that Spencer had sexually assaulted one of his students. This led Jenifer to uncover a dark secret life that Spencer had lived throughout their marriage. Spencer's actions devastated his wife and shook the community, leading to his imprisonment. The podcast explores this betrayal's aftermath and Jenifer's recovery journey.
5/4/2023
1:14:55
