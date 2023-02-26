The Surfer’s Journal presents Soundings with Jamie Brisick

In-depth conversations with the most compelling people in surfing.
New episodes released every Sunday.
Learn more at srfrsj.nl/Soundings2
Gerry Lopez
Hawaiian stylist Gerry Lopez couldn’t make a takeoff during his first time surfing Pipe in 1963 at age 13. Today, at 74, he is still widely known as Mr. Pipeline, after having devoted most of his life to the infamous patch of reef. His approach is the expression of a life lived in pursuit of stillness, mindfulness, and regard for the natural world. Sixty years after that inaugural and fateful session at “The Pipeline,” Lopez sits down to talk with show host Jamie Brisick about the importance of having a meditative state of mind in and out of the water, the moment Pipeline clicked for him, why he doesn’t remember many of his waves, the relationship between yoga and surfing, and pathways to a higher consciousness.
7/23/2023
51:27
An Introduction to Soundings: Season 04
Listen to a roll call of and reflection on some of the most interesting people in surfing—including Gerry Lopez, Lisa Andersen, Selema Masakela, the late Ashley Bickerton, Chris Malloy, Takuji Masuda, Michael Scott Moore, Jock Sutherland, Thomas Campbell, Brad Gerlach, Keala Kennelly, and John John Florence—as host Jamie Brisick previews his guests ahead of the launch of Season 04 of Soundings, presented by The Surfer’s Journal.
7/13/2023
7:07
Mick Fanning
On stepping off the world tour, grief, finding solace in competitive surfing, and dealing with the aftermath of his near-shark attack at J-Bay.
3/12/2023
57:23
Raymond Pettibon
On purism and art making, punk, surf culture, misheard song lyrics, art world disenchantment, what keeps him going as an artist, and Black Flag.
3/5/2023
36:27
Kathy Kohner aka “Gidget”
On the Gidget enterprise, surfing Malibu in the 1950s, feminism, Malibu’s cachet among the Hollywood intelligentsia, the beach, and boys.