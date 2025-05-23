Sherrilynn Bair works in a traditional Idaho public school and serves on the board of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission. In this episode, she clarifies misconceptions and discusses the benefits inherent to both learning environments.
11:13
Ep. 16: A Year of Service
2024 Idaho CapEd Credit Union Teacher of the Year Trent Van Leuven teaches nine different career technical and agricultural classes at Mackay High School. For the last 12 months, in addition to teaching, he has worked overtime to help and celebrate Idaho educators. Hear his thoughts about the experience of being Idaho's teacher of the year.
11:48
Ep. 18: Educator Ethics
Superintendent Critchfield and Certification and Professional Standards Director Cina Lackey sit down to talk about Idaho's teacher code of ethics, student safety, teacher certification and the state’s Professional Standards Commission.
13:20
Ep. 17: The First Purple Star
For children of military families, frequently changing schools can add significant stress and uncertainty to their academic journey. Stephensen Elementary in the Mountain Home School District is the first Idaho school to receive a Purple Star designation—a national recognition of its ability to meet the unique needs of military-connected students. Principal Robynn Schipani explains more.
10:38
Ep. 15: Summer 2024 Projects
Despite the fact it’s summer, there is a lot going on at the Idaho Department of Education right now. Superintendent Critchfield sits down with Communications Director Scott Graf to talk about two of the initiatives underway this summer: an update to the state’s high school graduation requirements and a new student well-being assessment being piloted this fall.
A podcast hosted by Idaho's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield. In 10-minute episodes, Critchfield explores events and issues related to K-12 education in Idaho. This podcast is for Idaho parents, teachers, administrators, and anyone with an interest in the state's K-12 education landscape. Produced by the Idaho Department of Education.