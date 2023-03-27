The Stronger Marriage Podcast with Trey & Lea

Welcome to Trey & Lea's Podcast on marriage and family topics. Trey and Lea have been married over 30 years. They have a large following on social media, and co... More
Married Sex 101
Today we are talking Married Sex facts and info that will bless your marriage.
6/8/2023
27:09
Micro-Cheating ... Do NOT do ANY of These Things in Your Marriage
Micro-cheatingThis type of cheating involves developing inappropriate and intimate connections outside your relationship. Micro-cheating is subtle and doesn't involve physical intimacy. But the lies, secrecy, and betrayal that come with micro-cheating can destroy a relationship.1. Secretly messaging someone2. Meeting with someone without your partner knowing3. Being emotionally attached to someone that's not your spouse4. Saying things like "if I weren't married."5. Maintaining contact with your _____________________6. ___________________ joking7. Creating a dating profile8. Trying to impress someone you have a crush on (Dressing up for them)9. Coming off as single when you aren't10. Sending someone photos of yourself11. Having secret ____________________________-12. Discussing your intimate desire with someone who isn't your spouse13. Following inappropriate accounts on social media14. ___________________ with someone that's not your spouse in person or by text
5/11/2023
20:41
6 Simple Ways for Busy Couples to Reconnect
Here is the link to the massage gun: https://a.co/d/9LA9SHN
4/26/2023
23:27
4 Ways To Make Your Marriage A Priority in Your Life
How to tell Your Marriage is a Priority in your life? 1. It's in the budget.2. It's on your schedule.3. In your __________________.4. In your prayers.
4/12/2023
21:10
The 10 Commandments for Social Media and Your Marriage
10 COMMANDMENTS FOR MARRIED COUPLES ON SOCIAL MEDIA 1. DON'T SPEND MORE TIME ON SOCIAL MEDIA THAN YOU SHOULD. 2. NEVER HIDE THINGS FROM YOUR SPOUSE ON SOCIAL MEDIA.3. SHARE YOUR PASSWORDS WITH YOUR SPOUSE. 4. NEVER EVER BEFRIEND ANYONE OF THE OPPOSITE SEX YOUR SPOUSE IS UNCOMFORTABLE WITH.5. UNFRIEND ANYONE WHO CROSSES NORMAL BOUNDARIES. 6. POST PICTURES. 7. DON'T BE AFRAID TO PROCLAIM YOUR LOVE FOR YOUR SPOUSE ON SOCAL MEDIA. 8. NEVER USE YOUR STATUS OR POST TO COMPLAIN ABOUT YOUR SPOUSE. 9. THINK BEFORE YOU TYPE. 10. NO MATTER HOW MANY FRIENDS AND FOLLOWERS YOU HAVE on social media, remember that your #1 friend should be your spouse.
About The Stronger Marriage Podcast with Trey & Lea
Welcome to Trey & Lea's Podcast on marriage and family topics. Trey and Lea have been married over 30 years. They have a large following on social media, and conduct their "Stronger Marriage" and “Stronger Families” workshops all over the United States. They get to talk to thousands of couples yearly about healthy marriages and families. They are the authors of the book "10 WAYS TO A STRONGER MARRIAGE" available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. You can learn more about Trey & Lea from their webpage: https://strongermarriageworkshops.com/Welcome/