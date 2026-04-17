"I felt like there was a demon... sitting on my chest."
Welcome to the premiere of The Strange Thing About: Ghost Stories.
You know us for our audio dramas, but this new series takes a turn. We are curating and narrating unsettling and heartwarming real-life accounts of the supernatural.
In this first episode, we meet Ezra. Five years after watching his father pass away, Ezra finds himself lost in a depression at Sarah Lawrence College. It starts with a terrifying visitation in the middle of the night—a dark entity pinning him to his bunk bed.
But when a mentor tells him to face the spirit head-on, the entity returns. Ezra prepares for the worst, only to witness a physical object move on its own—transforming terror into a message of blinding, beautiful light.
In this episode:
The heavy atmosphere of grief.
Sleep paralysis vs. spiritual visitation.
Physical signs from deceased loved ones.
Connect with us:
Watch the visual experience on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thestrangethingabout
Submit your story: [email protected]
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