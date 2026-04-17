A Real Ghost Encounter Told by Erick Yaro Wessel, Proprietor of the Mystic Musuem in Burbank, California



"She's attached to me." In the second episode of The Strange Thing About: Ghost Stories, we step inside the world-renowned Mystic Museum in Burbank. Known for its collection of mortuary artifacts and occult oddities, the museum recently became the site of an undeniable haunting.



The Story: It began with a door. A heavy Victorian door purchased from a salvage yard in North Hollywood to complete a new seance parlor. But as soon as the door was installed, the atmosphere of the shop changed.



Staff and customers began reporting the same thing: the sound of a little girl giggling and a figure in a white dress playing "peek-a-boo" through construction barriers. When the proprieter stayed late one night to investigate, he encountered a burst of cold wind and a giggle inches from his ear—only to find the security cameras frozen at exactly 3:00 AM.



The Evidence:



The Security Loop: Footage that showed Erick talking to empty air, while the playback revealed a small hand reaching out for his shoulder.

The Fingerprints: Tiny, child-sized marks appearing on the inside of locked display cases.

The Witness Accounts: Visitors to the museum asking the same question: "Who is the little girl following you?"

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