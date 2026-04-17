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The Strange Thing About...

Bang Zoom! Studios
DramaFiction
The Strange Thing About...
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • The Strange Thing About...

    Nightmare House

    04/17/2026 | 15 mins.
    Welcome to Episode 4 of The Strange Thing About: Ghost Stories.

    In 1997, Tamathea thought she had found the perfect home for her and her children in Elkton, Maryland. It was a beautiful three-bedroom house at a price that seemed like a steal. But the neighbors' shocked reactions and a sudden string of bad luck were the first signs that something was wrong.

    While Tamathea dealt with the heavy footsteps of an unseen presence in the attic, her young daughter Krystal began experiencing a recurring, paralyzed nightmare of a red-eyed skull in a floating orb.

    In this episode:
    The "Too Good to Be True" House: How low real estate prices can sometimes signal a dark history.
    The Haunted Attic: The psychological toll of hearing footsteps above your head.
    Childhood Visitations: Why children are often the first to see the "shadows" in a new home.
    The Connection Between Stress and Activity: Did the haunting cause the job loss, or did the stress feed the spirit?

    Connect with us:
    Watch the visual experience on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thestrangethingabout
    Submit your true story: [email protected]
    Follow on Instagram: @strangeabout
    Join us...forever! https://www.thestrangethingabout.com/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Strange Thing About...

    The Strange Thing About the Office | Horror Audio Drama

    03/13/2026 | 25 mins.
    "Stay with us..."

    What is the strange thing about the office? In this Psychological Horror Audio Drama, quiet employee Katina Stamatakis (Mariel Hemingway) is sent to a freezing basement to retrieve the mysterious "Van Cleeck" files. What begins as a routine night of overtime at Hitchcock-Leary Insurance in Poughkeepsie, New York (just up the road from Vassar College) quickly spirals into a terrifying Scripted Fiction nightmare.

    The atmospheric tension peaks when an ancient, Unplugged Phone begins to ring in the darkness. As Katina answers the calls, she is pulled into a chilling Time Loop where the line between memory and reality blurs. To escape, she must confront a horrific truth buried for twenty years.

    Why Listen?
    Immersive Audio: A high-end production from the award-winning Bang Zoom! Studios.
    Genre-Bending: A masterclass in Psychological Horror and domestic suspense.
    Setting: Authentic Poughkeepsie atmosphere with cinematic sound design.

    PRODUCED BY: BANG ZOOM! STUDIOS

    CAST
    Ben Balmaceda.............Michael
    Arnie Pantoja................Roger
    Alicyn Packard..............Dot
    Mariel Hemmingway....Katina
    Keythe Farley................Mr. Gibbons
    Riley Fussenger............Sally
    Michael McConnohie...Narrator

    CREW
    Writer/Director......................Herman E. Sherman
    Producers..............................Mio Moroe, Mami Okada, Jonathan Sherman, Eric P. Sherman
    Casting Director....................Mami Okada, CSA
    Recording Engineer...............Ricardo Watson
    Mixer .....................................Patrick Rodman, CAS
    Mix Assist .............................Chris March
    Sound Supervisors................Eric P. Sherman and Patrick Rodman
    Sound Design........................Krystal Holmes
    Composer..............................Sandro Morales
    Cover Art................................Stephen Baskerville
    Social Media………………...........Rhett Davis

    Join us...forever! https://www.thestrangethingabout.com/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Strange Thing About...

    I Grew Up in a Haunted House

    02/27/2026 | 15 mins.
    In this episode of The Strange Thing About: Ghost Stories, Santana Maynard shares a lifelong account of growing up in a secluded, haunted home in the West Virginia woods.

    IN THIS EPISODE: Santana recounts the heavy footsteps that stopped at her bedroom door every night, the mimic voices calling her name, and the terrifying "woman in white" at the foot of her bed. When she finally uses a Ouija board at age 16 to get answers, she uncovers the dark history of "Clara"—a previous tenant with a violent past.
    But the most shocking part of this real ghost story isn't the haunting—it's how it ended. Following a family pact made in jest, Santana’s grandmother seemingly fulfilled a promise from beyond the grave.

    SUBMIT YOUR STORY: Have you experienced the unexplainable? We want to hear your true story. 📧 Email us at: [email protected]

    ABOUT THE SERIES: The Strange Thing About: Ghost Stories features true, unscripted encounters with the unknown. We curate and narrate the most unsettling and heartwarming real-life mysteries.

    #RealGhostStories #HauntedHouse #WestVirginia #OuijaBoard #TheStrangeThingAbout #Paranormal #GhostStory #Grandmother #Afterlife
    Join us...forever! https://www.thestrangethingabout.com/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Strange Thing About...

    The Haunting of the Mystic Museum

    02/13/2026 | 14 mins.
    A Real Ghost Encounter Told by Erick Yaro Wessel, Proprietor of the Mystic Musuem in Burbank, California

    "She's attached to me." In the second episode of The Strange Thing About: Ghost Stories, we step inside the world-renowned Mystic Museum in Burbank. Known for its collection of mortuary artifacts and occult oddities, the museum recently became the site of an undeniable haunting.

    The Story: It began with a door. A heavy Victorian door purchased from a salvage yard in North Hollywood to complete a new seance parlor. But as soon as the door was installed, the atmosphere of the shop changed.

    Staff and customers began reporting the same thing: the sound of a little girl giggling and a figure in a white dress playing "peek-a-boo" through construction barriers. When the proprieter stayed late one night to investigate, he encountered a burst of cold wind and a giggle inches from his ear—only to find the security cameras frozen at exactly 3:00 AM.

    The Evidence:

    The Security Loop: Footage that showed Erick talking to empty air, while the playback revealed a small hand reaching out for his shoulder.
    The Fingerprints: Tiny, child-sized marks appearing on the inside of locked display cases.
    The Witness Accounts: Visitors to the museum asking the same question: "Who is the little girl following you?"
    Join us...forever! https://www.thestrangethingabout.com/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • The Strange Thing About...

    My Father Came Back to Say Goodbye - Real Ghost Stories - Episode 1

    01/29/2026 | 16 mins.
    "I felt like there was a demon... sitting on my chest."
    Welcome to the premiere of The Strange Thing About: Ghost Stories.

    You know us for our audio dramas, but this new series takes a turn. We are curating and narrating unsettling and heartwarming real-life accounts of the supernatural.

    In this first episode, we meet Ezra. Five years after watching his father pass away, Ezra finds himself lost in a depression at Sarah Lawrence College. It starts with a terrifying visitation in the middle of the night—a dark entity pinning him to his bunk bed.

    But when a mentor tells him to face the spirit head-on, the entity returns. Ezra prepares for the worst, only to witness a physical object move on its own—transforming terror into a message of blinding, beautiful light.

    In this episode:
    The heavy atmosphere of grief.
    Sleep paralysis vs. spiritual visitation.
    Physical signs from deceased loved ones.
    Connect with us:
    Watch the visual experience on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thestrangethingabout
    Submit your story: [email protected]
    Follow us: instagram.com/strangeabout

    Join us...forever! https://www.thestrangethingabout.com/
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About The Strange Thing About...
WARNING: Do NOT listen to these all alone in the DEAD of night. The Strange Thing About… is an Audio Drama Horror Anthology Series produced by the world-famous Emmy Award-winning (and very STRANGE) Bang Zoom! Studios. Reminiscent of The Twilight Zone, some episodes are gory, some are creepy, and all are crafted to delight their audience with unexpected twist endings. Each episode employs an all-star veteran voice cast, world-class sound design, and original, richly woven musical scores by award-winning composers. The Strange Thing About... is an answer to the sensory overload of our world today. Watch it in your mind. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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