Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Strange Road in the App
Listen to The Strange Road in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The Strange Road

The Strange Road

Podcast The Strange Road
Podcast The Strange Road

The Strange Road

Strange Road Creative, LLC
add
The Strange Road is a network of live streamed shows and podcasts which delve into the peculiar, the fantastical and the highly strange. We'll be diving deep wi... More
ScienceHistorySociety & Culture
The Strange Road is a network of live streamed shows and podcasts which delve into the peculiar, the fantastical and the highly strange. We'll be diving deep wi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 54
  • 25 Pt 2 | James A. Willis - Ghost Stories, UFOs, Indrid Cold and Sacred Sites
    BIO: Not since the Headless Horseman went charging through Sleepy Hollow has something come out of the Hudson Highlands of upstate New York as thrilling and chilling as author and paranormal researcher James A. Willis. Fueled by a steady childhood diet of Boo Berry cereal, Creepy magazine, and late-night Vincent Price movies, Willis soon developed a taste for the unexplained and quickly began seeking out all things strange and spooky. When he wasn’t trying to coax the boogeyman out from under his bed for a photo shoot, Willis pondered such eternal questions as what happens to us when we die, is there life on other planets, and what possesses someone to decorate their house with 1,001 milk jugs?In 1999, after spending more than 15 years chasing after ghosts and visiting crybaby bridges, Willis moved to Ohio and founded The Ghosts of Ohio (ghostsofohio.org), a nationally recognized paranormal research organization. Willis has grown the organization to well over 35 members in three divisions throughout the state: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati.Join us as we travel with Mikey, Bub & James down The Strange Road…SUBSCRIBE and Hit the Notification Button! - https://bit.ly/3HYwMef25 | James A. Willis - ??????#folklore #strange #fortean #cryptids #frogman #weird #ohio #legends #weirdohio #fortean #lovelandfrog-------------------------------Follow James A. Willis:Strange and SpookyWebsite: https://strangeandspookyworld.com/Ghost's of Ohio Website: https://ghostsofohio.org/Email: [email protected]: http://www.facebook.com/strangeandspookyworldTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/jamesawillisInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/strangeandspookyworld/-------------------------------Follow The Strange RoadWebsite: https://www.thestrangeroad.comEmail: [email protected] Us Coffee & Munchies:https://ko-fi.com/thestrangeroadTip Jar:https://bit.ly/3RVb2Gq----------------------------------Listen on:Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3FqV7aWApple Podcasts - https://apple.co/3A6ouytGoogle Podcasts - https://bit.ly/3HX4LntEverywhere Else - https://bit.ly/3lCKIooWatch:YouTube:
    5/29/2023
    1:34:02
  • Strange Happenings: ET's on Earth, Organism 46-B, Traumatized Orca, Strange Sounds, Boncuklu Tarla and Whaliens
    Strange Happenings is a weekly live show delving into the stories and articles that Mikey and Bubs found on the internet that week. Tap into the weird that is happening around the world and tune in for your weekly dose of strange updates! ET's on Earth, Organisms 46-B, Traumatized Orca, Strange Sounds, Boncuklu Tarla and WhaliensJoin us as we travel with Mikey, Bub and Stoner down The Strange Road…SUBSCRIBE and Hit the Notification Button! - https://bit.ly/3HYwMef#uap #fortean #orca #boxjellyfish #sound #ancientcivilizations #weird #ufo #cryptids -------------------------------Source Links:https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/et-100-earth-been-a-30025553https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/article274451715.htmlhttps://www.livescience.com/animals/orcas/orcas-have-sunk-3-boats-in-europe-and-appear-to-be-teaching-others-to-do-the-same-but-whyhttps://www.space.com/strange-sounds-stratosphere-balloon-infrasound?fbclid=IwAR0qeuWcrxtFg9hMFXxTNbcxHy3jI5rsadEl-_cp3bLFa_PClshkYB3hyv8&mibextid=Zxz2cZhttps://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/denmarks-mystery-tremors-caused-acoustic-waves-unknown-source-99328536https://www.dailygrail.com/2023/05/boncuklu-tarla-a-megalithic-site-predating-gobekli-tepe/https://www.thedailybeast.com/why-translating-whale-speech-might-help-us-talk-to-aliens-one-dayhttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12111005/Bridge-player-affair-Bill-Gates-channels-Mae-West-compares-game-sex.html-------------------------------Follow The Strange RoadWebsite: https://www.thestrangeroad.comEmail: [email protected] Us Coffee & Munchies:https://ko-fi.com/thestrangeroadTip Jar:https://bit.ly/3RVb2Gq----------------------------------Listen on:Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3FqV7aWApple Podcasts - https://apple.co/3A6ouytGoogle Podcasts -
    5/25/2023
    1:17:11
  • 25 Pt 1 | James A. Willis - Ghost Hunting & The Loveland Frogman
    Not since the Headless Horseman went charging through Sleepy Hollow has something come out of the Hudson Highlands of upstate New York as thrilling and chilling as author and paranormal researcher James A. Willis. Fueled by a steady childhood diet of Boo Berry cereal, Creepy magazine, and late-night Vincent Price movies, Willis soon developed a taste for the unexplained and quickly began seeking out all things strange and spooky. When he wasn’t trying to coax the boogeyman out from under his bed for a photo shoot, Willis pondered such eternal questions as what happens to us when we die, is there life on other planets, and what possesses someone to decorate their house with 1,001 milk jugs?In 1999, after spending more than 15 years chasing after ghosts and visiting crybaby bridges, Willis moved to Ohio and founded The Ghosts of Ohio (ghostsofohio.org), a nationally recognized paranormal research organization. Willis has grown the organization to well over 35 members in three divisions throughout the state: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati.Join us as we travel with Mikey, Bub & James down The Strange Road…SUBSCRIBE and Hit the Notification Button! - https://bit.ly/3HYwMef25 | James A. Willis - Ghost Hunting & The Loveland Frogman#folklore #strange #fortean #cryptids #frogman #weird #ohio #legends #weirdohio #fortean-------------------------------Follow James A. Willis:Strange and SpookyWebsite: https://strangeandspookyworld.com/Ghost's of Ohio Website: https://ghostsofohio.org/Email: [email protected]: http://www.facebook.com/strangeandspookyworldTwitter: http://www.twitter.com/jamesawillisInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/strangeandspookyworld/-------------------------------Follow The Strange RoadWebsite: https://www.thestrangeroad.comEmail: [email protected] Us Coffee & Munchies:https://ko-fi.com/thestrangeroadTip Jar:https://bit.ly/3RVb2Gq----------------------------------Listen on:Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3FqV7aWApple Podcasts - https://apple.co/3A6ouytGoogle Podcasts - https://bit.ly/3HX4LntEverywhere Else - https://bit.ly/3lCKIooWatch:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheStrangeRoadTwitch:
    5/22/2023
    1:35:23
  • 24 | Mike Cobb - Expat Communities with ECI Development
    Mikey and Bub sit down with Mike Cobb, Co-Founder and CEO of ECI Development. Mike has been creating Expat communities and helping people get residency, invest in property and other assets in Central America since the 90's. If you've ever been concerned about where the US is heading and wanted to move somewhere to raise you standard of living, you'll enjoy this episode. Expatriation is a subject we didn't know much about so this was quite the education for the crew.BIO: Mike Cobb and partners created ECI Development a multi-country resort community developer with projects Belize, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Portugal. Communities are planned in Argentina, Ecuador and Chile as well. Cobb speaks at dozens of international conferences annually about offshore real estate, finance, development, and ownership. He was consultant to The Oxford Club, hosted a weekly radio program, contributes to overseas publications, sits on the board of several international companies, and gives counsel to projects throughout Latin America.Join us as we travel with Mikey, Bub & Mike down The Strange Road…SUBSCRIBE and Hit the Notification Button! - https://bit.ly/3HYwMef-------------------------------Follow ECI Development:Website: https://ecidevelopment.com/Email: [email protected] Communities Insta: https://www.instagram.com/ecicommunities/ECI Travel Guide Insta: https://www.instagram.com/ecitravelguide/ECI Development Twitter: https://twitter.com/ecidevelopmentECI Development Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ECIdevelopment-------------------------------Follow The Strange RoadWebsite: https://www.thestrangeroad.comEmail: [email protected] Us Coffee & Munchies:https://ko-fi.com/thestrangeroadTip Jar:https://bit.ly/3RVb2Gq----------------------------------Listen on:Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3FqV7aWApple Podcasts - https://apple.co/3A6ouytGoogle Podcasts - https://bit.ly/3HX4LntEverywhere Else - https://bit.ly/3lCKIooWatch:YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheStrangeRoadTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/thestrangeroadSocial Media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thestrangeroadTwitter:
    5/15/2023
    1:47:05
  • Strange Happenings: Warren Buffet Rattled, Logan Paul UFO Video, AI Apocalypse, Moon Landings?, Goblins & Walking Trees
    Strange Happenings - 5/9/23Warren Buffet Rattled, Logan Paul UFO Video, AI Apocalypse, Moon Landings?, Goblins & Walking TreesStrange Happenings is a weekly live show delving into the stories and articles that Mikey and Bubs found on the internet that week. Tap into the weird that is happening around the world and tune in for your weekly dose of strange updates! Join us as we travel down The Strange Road…SUBSCRIBE and Hit the Notification Button! - https://bit.ly/3HYwMef#warrenbuffet #bankcollapse #loganpaul #archaeology #ai #moonlandings #ents #walkingtrees-------------------------------Source Links:https://www.businesstimes.com.sg/companies-markets/bid-remove-warren-buffett-chair-berkshire-hathaway-rejected-meetinghttps://www.dailysignal.com/2023/05/08/investor-arrested-after-criticizing-warren-buffetts-funding-for-bill-gates-woke-philanthropy-and-ties-to-jeffrey-epstein/https://futurism.com/the-byte/former-openai-employee-ai-safetyhttps://nautil.us/why-conscious-ai-is-a-bad-bad-idea-302937/https://www.indy100.com/amp/structure-under-moon-surface-scientists-2659938076https://arstechnica.com/science/2023/05/former-head-of-roscosmos-now-thinks-nasa-did-not-land-on-the-moon/https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/celebrities/2023/04/27/644ae4cf46163f61758b45bb.htmlhttps://exemplore.com/news/ent-walking-tree-searchhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7EAbhYTJswhttps://www.coasttocoastam.com/article/video-mexican-mayor-reveals-possible-goblin-remains-found-in-town/https://www.yahoo.com/news/ammonite-fossil-found-hopewell-mound-100257452.html-------------------------------Buy Us Coffee & Munchies:https://ko-fi.com/thestrangeroadTip Jar:https://bit.ly/3RVb2Gq----------------------------------Follow The Strange RoadWebsite: https://www.thestrangeroad.comEmail: [email protected] on:Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3FqV7aWApple Podcasts -
    5/12/2023
    1:27:18

More Science podcasts

About The Strange Road

The Strange Road is a network of live streamed shows and podcasts which delve into the peculiar, the fantastical and the highly strange. We'll be diving deep with insightful researchers, historians, authors and all around interesting folks who have a wealth of knowledge to share. While weeding through the misinformation and official narratives, we bring you an alternative look into the fabric of our history, legends, society and the mysteries of the universe. Hitchhike with us into the worlds of high strangeness, lost civilizations, strange artifacts, Ohio earthworks and mounds, giants, UFO disclosure, Cryptids and the greater purpose of humanity. As the understanding of our universe expands so does the curiosity of The Strange Crew. Take the exit onto The Strange Road. Bring an open mind and your will to be weird...
Podcast website

Listen to The Strange Road, Frank Morano and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Strange Road

The Strange Road

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store