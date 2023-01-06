24 | Mike Cobb - Expat Communities with ECI Development

Mikey and Bub sit down with Mike Cobb, Co-Founder and CEO of ECI Development. Mike has been creating Expat communities and helping people get residency, invest in property and other assets in Central America since the 90's. If you've ever been concerned about where the US is heading and wanted to move somewhere to raise you standard of living, you'll enjoy this episode. Expatriation is a subject we didn't know much about so this was quite the education for the crew.BIO: Mike Cobb and partners created ECI Development a multi-country resort community developer with projects Belize, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Portugal. Communities are planned in Argentina, Ecuador and Chile as well. Cobb speaks at dozens of international conferences annually about offshore real estate, finance, development, and ownership. He was consultant to The Oxford Club, hosted a weekly radio program, contributes to overseas publications, sits on the board of several international companies, and gives counsel to projects throughout Latin America.