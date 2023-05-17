The Steve Weatherford Show | The Secrets To A High Performance Life

Your Alignments Determined Your Assignments With Jim Sabellico

If you have more than you need, build a bigger table. Not a bigger fence. This is Jim Sabellico's life philosophy, and it's powerful. We've known each other for four years, and I know that he values relationships in a unique way, as I do myself. This is why I invited him to the podcast. You will listen to his riveting story, his family's core values and his no-half-cakes standard for living intentionally. Some people don't know what to do next. They don't know the "what." But you don't have to know it. The relationship philosophy of "your alignments determined your assignments" flips that on its head. You don't have to worry about the "what." If you are clear about the "who," meaning finding people who value what you value and have the fruit you want, your next move will be clear. All your doubts evaporate when you surround yourself with the right people. God has a specific design for your life; you are supposed to be the best version of yourself. So you have to spend your life becoming that. And, one day, you will meet the person you are supposed to be. The way to discover your best version and see possibilities is through relationships. This episode will inspire you to find the right tribe. God bless you. “Success is not dollars in the bank. It’s investing in people.” – Jim Sabellico In this Episode: Jim’s life philosophy Generosity as a core value Jim’s background and first business No half-caking philosophy in celebrating life Story of how we met Serving people by focusing on purpose Jim’s recipe for joy and fulfillment And more… Resources Mentioned: Pastor Keith - https://keithcraft.org/ Connect with Steve: Twitter - https://twitter.com/weatherford5 LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-weatherford-75625253/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Official.Steve.Weatherford/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weatherford5/?hl=en Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Dms2vyzJwiN4UltE2_N7g Connect with Jim Sabellico: Website - https://legiit.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jimsabellico/