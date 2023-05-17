The Steve Weatherford Show | The Secrets To A High Performance Life

The Steve Weatherford Show is strategically designed to accelerate you to the next level and get you to the center of God’s calling on your life.
Hosted by ...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 192
How To Enroll Your Wife Into Transformation With Laura Weatherford
Join Steve Weatherford and his wife, Laura Weatherford, in this powerful episode titled "How To Enroll Your Wife Into Transformation." In this candid conversation, Steve and Laura delve into essential insights on fostering a transformative journey with your spouse. They discuss the significance of mentors and the impact they can have on your marriage, highlighting the importance of tonality in effective communication. Discover why it's crucial to have a mentor who is submitted to someone else and explore the three key ingredients for a thriving relationship: time, tools, and faithfulness. Drawing inspiration from Galatians 5:22-23, they explore the fruits of the Spirit and how embodying these qualities can strengthen your marriage. Steve shares the motivation behind recording this episode, reflecting on his own breakthrough moment and the subsequent challenge of conveying his transformation to his wife. Prepare to be inspired and equipped with practical wisdom to nurture a thriving, transformative relationship with your spouse. In this Episode: Why mentors matter Why tonality matters when communicating with your spouse The importance of having a mentor who is submitted to someone else 3 Ingredients for transformation Time Tools (Mentors, Prayer, Holy Spirit) Faithfulness (never give up) The fruits of the spirit “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.” - Galatians 5:22-23 Resources Mentioned: Freedom Council - https://www.freedomtransformation.com/ Becoming Church - https://www.bcoming.church/watch Bene Marsh - https://www.instagram.com/benemarsh/ Connect with Steve: Twitter - https://twitter.com/weatherford5 LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-weatherford-75625253/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Official.Steve.Weatherford/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weatherford5/?hl=en Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Dms2vyzJwiN4UltE2_N7g
6/15/2023
33:15
Your Alignments Determined Your Assignments With Jim Sabellico
If you have more than you need, build a bigger table. Not a bigger fence. This is Jim Sabellico's life philosophy, and it's powerful. We've known each other for four years, and I know that he values relationships in a unique way, as I do myself. This is why I invited him to the podcast. You will listen to his riveting story, his family's core values and his no-half-cakes standard for living intentionally. Some people don't know what to do next. They don't know the "what." But you don't have to know it. The relationship philosophy of "your alignments determined your assignments" flips that on its head. You don't have to worry about the "what." If you are clear about the "who," meaning finding people who value what you value and have the fruit you want, your next move will be clear. All your doubts evaporate when you surround yourself with the right people. God has a specific design for your life; you are supposed to be the best version of yourself. So you have to spend your life becoming that. And, one day, you will meet the person you are supposed to be. The way to discover your best version and see possibilities is through relationships. This episode will inspire you to find the right tribe. God bless you. “Success is not dollars in the bank. It’s investing in people.” – Jim Sabellico In this Episode: Jim’s life philosophy Generosity as a core value Jim’s background and first business No half-caking philosophy in celebrating life Story of how we met Serving people by focusing on purpose Jim’s recipe for joy and fulfillment And more… Resources Mentioned: Pastor Keith - https://keithcraft.org/ Connect with Steve: Twitter - https://twitter.com/weatherford5 LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-weatherford-75625253/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Official.Steve.Weatherford/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weatherford5/?hl=en Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Dms2vyzJwiN4UltE2_N7g Connect with Jim Sabellico: Website - https://legiit.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jimsabellico/
6/7/2023
1:16:07
Redefining Education with Matt Beaudreau
Matt Beaudreau is an esteemed educator, speaker, and consultant with a passion for transforming education and empowering youth. With years of experience in the field, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to create meaningful educational experiences. His captivating presentations and dynamic speaking style challenge traditional paradigms, inspiring educators, parents, and students to unlock their potential and embrace innovative approaches. As a catalyst for positive change, Matt's expertise in student engagement, leadership, and the future of education makes him a sought-after voice in the field. Join Steve Weatherford and Matt Beaudreau for an enlightening conversation as they explore the future of education and inspire listeners to make a lasting impact. “The beginning of wisdom is the definition of terms.” -Socrates In this Episode: The Difference Between a Teacher and an Educator The Beaudreau Family Rules Problems With The Education System One of The Biggest Gifts a Father Can Give How To Build Strong Children What is a Leader? Restoring People Back To Their Factory Setting How To Replication Transformation In Other People Connect with Steve: Twitter - https://twitter.com/weatherford5 LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-weatherford-75625253/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Official.Steve.Weatherford/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weatherford5/?hl=en Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Dms2vyzJwiN4UltE2_N7g Connect with Matt Beaudreau: Podcast - https://bit.ly/theessential11podcast Apogee Strong Programs - https://apogeestrongprograms.com/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mattbeaudreau/
5/31/2023
58:27
From Religion To Relationship With God Featuring Jimmy Rex
Jimmy Rex is an acclaimed real estate investor, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker who has achieved remarkable success in multiple industries. His exceptional business acumen and negotiation skills have propelled him to great heights in the real estate world. As a sought-after speaker, Jimmy has captivated audiences with his inspirational messages and practical strategies for personal and professional growth. He is known for his contagious energy and ability to empower individuals to unlock their full potential. Jimmy's dedication to continuous learning and personal development has contributed to his remarkable achievements. On this episode of The Steve Weatherford Show, Steve and Jimmy delve into Jimmy's faith journey, sharing his transition from the Mormon religion to developing a personal relationship with God. Through his captivating storytelling and valuable insights, Jimmy Rex brings a wealth of knowledge, inspiration, and a unique perspective to the conversation. “Here’s the deal… preferences change, principles never do.” -Steve Weatherford In this Episode: Jimmy’s journey as a mormon Why Jimmy left the mormon faith The difference between religion and relationship Why Jimmy started We Are The They Principles vs preferences Living a life based on God’s principles Connect with Steve: Twitter - https://twitter.com/weatherford5 LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-weatherford-75625253/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Official.Steve.Weatherford/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weatherford5/?hl=en Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Dms2vyzJwiN4UltE2_N7g Connect with Jimmy Rex: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mrjimmyrex/ Podcast - https://bit.ly/jimmy-rex-show Book - https://bit.ly/jimmy-rex-book
5/25/2023
54:11
Navigating Seasons of Transition With Nick Bare
You may have heard Steve on Nick Bare’s show but this time the roles get reversed as Steve sits down to interview Nick. Nick Bare is the visionary founder of Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN), a renowned fitness brand known for its high-quality supplements. With a background in the United States Army, Nick's commitment to discipline and physical fitness led him to establish BPN in 2012, providing products backed by science and free from artificial additives. As an influential figure in the fitness community, Nick shares his knowledge and experiences through his popular YouTube channel, inspiring millions to embark on their fitness journeys. His relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to personal growth have made him a trusted source of motivation, making Nick Bare a true trailblazer in the health and wellness industry. “And when the ceremony was over, my mom said two things. She said, I'm gonna miss you guys so much. And she also said, if you wanna see me again, you have to believe in God. And I'll never forget where I was standing, where she was sitting, how she said that, what her faith looked like when she said that. And Steph and I came home after she passed away and all the funeral obligations were complete, found a church here in Texas, and just started going.” -Nick Bare In this Episode: Nick’s Childhood and Background Bootstrapping a Business From Nothing to 8+ Figures Transitioning out of the CEO Role at BPN Using Training as a Coping Mechanism Nick’s Relationship with God Resources Mentioned: The Power of Moments - https://bit.ly/powerofmomentsbook Bare Performance Nutrition - https://www.bareperformancenutrition.com/ Connect with Steve: Twitter - https://twitter.com/weatherford5 LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-weatherford-75625253/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Official.Steve.Weatherford/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/weatherford5/?hl=en Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Dms2vyzJwiN4UltE2_N7g Connect with Nick Bare: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/nickbarefitness/ YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@nickbarefitness Podcast - https://bit.ly/nickbarepodcast
About The Steve Weatherford Show | The Secrets To A High Performance Life
The Steve Weatherford Show is strategically designed to accelerate you to the next level and get you to the center of God’s calling on your life.
Hosted by 10 year NFL veteran, Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur Steve Weatherford, each episode contains stories, messages, and guests to create massive breakthroughs in your life.
Greatness is in you because greatness made you.