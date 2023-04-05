Steve has an extended chat with Wayne Winegarden of the Pacific Research Institute to discuss healthcare in America, why it's broken, and how we can fix it.
5/9/2023
1:19:26
Changes in the Media Landscape
Steve
chats with Jennifer Horn, host of The Morning Answer and The IE Answer on
@AM870TheAnswer and @am590TheAnswer and Utility Player at @CRNDigitalTalk about Steve'e experience at the White House Correspondents Dinner and Jen tells him what he missed at the Unite IE conference.
Then Steve chats with Chris Jennewein, founder of the Times of San Diego (timesofsandiego.com)
about AB 886 and why it might hurt, rather than help, local journalism.
5/4/2023
1:13:03
Blank Bills and Clean Energy
Steve chats with Susan Shelley, member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group,
to talk about how blank bills led to the new charge on everyone's energy bills,
based on your income, whether they use it or not.
Then Steve chats with Daniel Turner, Founder of Power The Future about the truth behind the
green movement.
4/25/2023
1:15:58
Is Defund The Police Over in SoCal?
Steve and Jennifer Horn Host of The Morning Answer and The IE Answer on @AM870TheAnswer and @am590TheAnswer and Utility Player at @CRNDigitalTalk chat about Karen Bass' newly released budget that includes money for MORE POLICE!Then Steve chats with Eric Early about his run for US Senate.
4/20/2023
1:01:34
If You Change California, You Change the Country
Steve chats with author Edward Ring, about why we can't give up on California and ways that conservatives and moderates can take their state back.https://edwardring.com