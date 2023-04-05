Changes in the Media Landscape

Steve chats with Jennifer Horn, host of The Morning Answer and The IE Answer on @AM870TheAnswer and @am590TheAnswer and Utility Player at @CRNDigitalTalk about Steve'e experience at the White House Correspondents Dinner and Jen tells him what he missed at the Unite IE conference. Then Steve chats with Chris Jennewein, founder of the Times of San Diego (timesofsandiego.com) about AB 886 and why it might hurt, rather than help, local journalism.