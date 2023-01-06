Stephen Satterfield is the host of the Peabody winning Netflix docu-series High on the Hog, an entrepreneur, writer, former sommelier, founder of food media com... More
The Future of Media with Soleil Ho
On today’s episode of The Stephen Satterfield Show, Stephen speaks with the one and only Soleil Ho. Soleil is an opinion columnist at the San Francisco Chronicle. Prior to that, Soleil was a game changing food critic for not only the Chronicle but ultimately our entire industry.Soleil and Stephen talk about their rise in food media, changing social platforms, like TikTok and Twitter, AI and algorithms and what that means for the future of food writing, food media and aspiring writers.Learn more about Soleil’s work at soleilho.comFollow us and watch clips of this episode on IG and YouTube @whetstonemedia. Learn more about Whetstone Media at whetstonemagazine.comProduced by Whetstone Radio Collective
5/17/2023
The Culinary Tourist with Alicia Kennedy
On today’s episode Stephen chats with Alicia Kennedy, an award winning writer from Long Island now based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Alicia and Stephen chat about food media, and the trials and tribulations of writing a book, especially one about veganism which is often seen as an unprestigious subject. Also the topic of fake meat, culinary tourism and how to travel with integrity and curiosity are discussed.Alicia is the author of the forthcoming book No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating, available on August 15, 2023. On her weekly newsletter, From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy, with over 25,000 subscribers she writes about food culture, politics, and media, has been mentioned by the New York Times, Vogue, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Eater among many others. And now she can add teacher to her resume as she’s teaching the culinary tourism course at Boston University’s gastronomy program this spring. Learn more about Alicia’s work and her newsletter at www.aliciakennedy.newsFollow us and watch clips of this episode on IG and YouTube @whetstonemedia. Learn more about Whetstone Media at whetstonemagazine.comProduced by Whetstone Radio Collective
5/10/2023
The Wine Graft with Femi Oyediran
On today's show Stephen chats wine with someone we've admired in the wine industry for awhile, fellow sommelier, Femi Oyediran. Femi is the co-owner of Graft wine shop in Charleston, SC. He found his passion for wine at a young age while working at the Charleston Grill and during his time there, he made the rare achievement of passing the first three levels of the Court of Master Sommeliers within two years. He is a two-time national finalist for the Chaîne des Rôtisseur's Best Young Sommeliers Competition. And in 2018 he was awarded Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s ‘40 Under 40’ and was selected as “Sommelier of the Year” by Food and Wine Magazine in 2019. On this episode we chat about becoming a sommelier in a predominantly white space, his passion for music and pairings of music and wine, and our thoughts on the influx of a sober curious generation. Learn more about Graft Wine Shop at www.graftchs.comFollow us and watch clips of this episode on IG and YouTube @whetstonemedia. Learn more about Whetstone Media at whetstonemagazine.comProduced by Whetstone Radio Collective
5/3/2023
The Herbal Abortifacients with Julia Fine
Julia Fine is a writer and historian pursuing a PhD at Stanford in food and environmental history of the British Empire. Her work on the history of food, environment, and empire has been recognized by the Association for the Study of Food and Society, the Association of Food Journalists, and the World History Association. Before moving to California, she did public history work at museums in Washington DC.Stephen and Julia chat’s about the herbal abortifacients is incredibly timely with the recent fall of Roe v. Wade as we learn the history of abortion practices. Julia co-authored an article “Pennyroyal, Rue and ‘Hickry Pickory’”Herbal abortifacients are deeply rooted in American history” which is published in whetstone magazine volume 11. Julia is the first in a series of guests we’re chatting with who have written for volume 11, so if you check out the magazine you can read along as the episodes air. Find the full article on our website. Learn more about Julia’s work www.juliafine.comFollow us and watch clips of this episode on IG and YouTube @whetstonemedia. Learn more about Whetstone Media at whetstonemagazine.comProduced by Whetstone Radio Collective
4/26/2023
The Mother Earth with Christa Barfield
Stephen and Christa chat about her career shift to becoming a farmer after working as a healthcare professional, what inspired her love of agriculture, becoming an entrepreneur and the balance of motherhood, success and sacrifice. Since 2018, Christa has developed earth-born brands based in regenerative agricultural values with a goal of traceable and transparent origins of 100% Organically Dope foods. Viva Leaf Tea and FarmerJawn Agriculture are her original two ventures and she now operates a non-profit arm on multiple sites totaling 128 acres of land, with the mission is to train and educate the nation’s next Black and brown Agripreneurs. Learn more about Farmer Jawn at farmerjawnphilly.com Follow us and watch clips of this episode on IG and YouTube @whetstonemedia. Learn more about Whetstone Media at whetstonemagazine.comProduced by Whetstone Radio Collective
Stephen Satterfield is the host of the Peabody winning Netflix docu-series High on the Hog, an entrepreneur, writer, former sommelier, founder of food media company Whetstone Media, founder of culinary talent agency Hone Talent, and now host of The Stephen Satterfield Show from Whetstone Radio Collective.
With a rotating range of guests, we’re chatting and drinking with field experts, artists, creatives, farmers, activists, chefs, and most importantly, Stephen’s friends. These are the people who are making things happen and downloading us on the happenings in the food space.
Each week we’ll bring you the low down on upcoming cookbooks, articles and stories in the news that made us pause and think, politics affecting what we consume and things that just make us feel inspired or feel awe.
