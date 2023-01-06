The Culinary Tourist with Alicia Kennedy

On today’s episode Stephen chats with Alicia Kennedy, an award winning writer from Long Island now based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Alicia and Stephen chat about food media, and the trials and tribulations of writing a book, especially one about veganism which is often seen as an unprestigious subject. Also the topic of fake meat, culinary tourism and how to travel with integrity and curiosity are discussed.Alicia is the author of the forthcoming book No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating, available on August 15, 2023. On her weekly newsletter, From the Desk of Alicia Kennedy, with over 25,000 subscribers she writes about food culture, politics, and media, has been mentioned by the New York Times, Vogue, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Eater among many others. And now she can add teacher to her resume as she’s teaching the culinary tourism course at Boston University’s gastronomy program this spring. Learn more about Alicia’s work and her newsletter at www.aliciakennedy.newsFollow us and watch clips of this episode on IG and YouTube @whetstonemedia. Learn more about Whetstone Media at whetstonemagazine.comProduced by Whetstone Radio Collective