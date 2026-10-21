Every year, governments across the country spend months preparing budgets. Department heads submit requests. Finance departments assemble spreadsheets. Elected officials debate priorities. Public hearings are held. Eventually, a budget is adopted.

But there is one problem I see over and over again. Many budgets are built by taking last year's budget and adjusting it up or down by a percentage. That approach may be simple. But it is not really budgeting. I want to discuss a practical framework for building better budgets.