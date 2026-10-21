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The State and Local Ledger

Jack Reagan
BusinessGovernment
The State and Local Ledger
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • The State and Local Ledger

    Financial and Operational Transparency

    10/21/2026 | 42 mins.
    Across the country, citizens are asking harder questions about government. How is our money being spent?  Are public assets being used efficiently? Are departments delivering the services promised in the budget?  Today, we’ll present a framework that helps governments convert information into accountability, accountability into management action, and management action into meaningful reform.  We will discuss how that framework can strengthen public trust and why transparency must include both finances and operations.
  • The State and Local Ledger

    Building Better Budgets

    09/27/2026 | 28 mins.
    Every year, governments across the country spend months preparing budgets. Department heads submit requests. Finance departments assemble spreadsheets. Elected officials debate priorities. Public hearings are held. Eventually, a budget is adopted.
    But there is one problem I see over and over again. Many budgets are built by taking last year's budget and adjusting it up or down by a percentage. That approach may be simple. But it is not really budgeting. I want to discuss a practical framework for building better budgets.
  • The State and Local Ledger

    Internal Controls That Matter

    09/08/2026 | 30 mins.
    When people hear the phrase “internal controls,” they often think about policy manuals, procedural checklists, and audit findings.
    But good internal controls aren't about paperwork. Good internal controls reduce risk, improve efficiency, protect public resources, and provide confidence that financial information can actually be trusted. We're focusing on five of the most important controls every state and local government should be performing.
  • The State and Local Ledger

    Proposed Uniform Grant Regulations Changes

    08/25/2026 | 22 mins.
    Exploring the changes proposed to the Uniform Grant Guidance, now called Uniform Grant Regulations.  Discuss practical changes to your government's processes that will be required once the UGR is adopted.
  • The State and Local Ledger

    State and Local Ledger - Introduction

    08/25/2026 | 3 mins.
    A brief introduction to the State and Local Ledger podcast.
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About The State and Local Ledger
The State & Local Ledger is a practical podcast for elected officials, government executives, finance professionals, and public-sector leaders. Hosted by Jack Reagan, Managing Director with UHY Advisors, the show explores government finance, budgeting, internal controls, grants management, transparency, AI, risk management, and operational performance. Each episode breaks down complex public-sector challenges into practical insights, real-world examples, and actionable strategies that help governments improve accountability, strengthen financial stewardship, and deliver better outcomes for their communities.
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