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5 episodes
- Across the country, citizens are asking harder questions about government. How is our money being spent? Are public assets being used efficiently? Are departments delivering the services promised in the budget? Today, we’ll present a framework that helps governments convert information into accountability, accountability into management action, and management action into meaningful reform. We will discuss how that framework can strengthen public trust and why transparency must include both finances and operations.
- Every year, governments across the country spend months preparing budgets. Department heads submit requests. Finance departments assemble spreadsheets. Elected officials debate priorities. Public hearings are held. Eventually, a budget is adopted.
But there is one problem I see over and over again. Many budgets are built by taking last year's budget and adjusting it up or down by a percentage. That approach may be simple. But it is not really budgeting. I want to discuss a practical framework for building better budgets.
- When people hear the phrase “internal controls,” they often think about policy manuals, procedural checklists, and audit findings.
But good internal controls aren't about paperwork. Good internal controls reduce risk, improve efficiency, protect public resources, and provide confidence that financial information can actually be trusted. We're focusing on five of the most important controls every state and local government should be performing.
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About The State and Local Ledger
The State & Local Ledger is a practical podcast for elected officials, government executives, finance professionals, and public-sector leaders. Hosted by Jack Reagan, Managing Director with UHY Advisors, the show explores government finance, budgeting, internal controls, grants management, transparency, AI, risk management, and operational performance. Each episode breaks down complex public-sector challenges into practical insights, real-world examples, and actionable strategies that help governments improve accountability, strengthen financial stewardship, and deliver better outcomes for their communities.Podcast website
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