The Source with Kaitlan Collins

Available Episodes
PA and NM secretaries of state interviewed in 2020 election interference probe
The special counsel casts a wider net for witnesses in the January 6th investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of the then-president and others. Plus, a new battle in the partisan war that is engulfing the Pentagon. Lawmakers are putting the US military at the center of a political fight involving abortion, transgender health, and diversity. Also, for 13 years a string of murders went unsolved until now. The burner phones and the pizza crust that helped police catch the suspect in the Long Island serial killings. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
7/15/2023
41:14
Sources: Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks testify in special counsel’s Jan. 6 investigation
Special counsel Jack Smith pierces Donald Trump’s inner circle, his family. Jared Kushner has now testified before the grand jury in the January 6th investigation as well as Hope Hicks, the former White House communications director. Plus, he’s already shaking up the 2024 race, Dr. Cornell West joins to answer whether or not he could tip the 2024 election in Trump’s favor. Also, the Secret Service has given up trying to find a suspect in the cocaine case that the White House has now closed. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
7/14/2023
41:40
FBI Director Wray takes heat at congressional hearing
New information on the January 6th investigation as special counsel Jack Smith has another key witness who joins the program live. Plus, FBI Director Christopher Wray comes face-to-face with some of his harshest critics during what turned out to be a tense hearing on Capitol Hill. Also, a high-stakes sit-down between President Biden and President Zelensky ends on a high note after tensions simmered over NATO membership. How were they able to smooth things over? To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
7/13/2023
41:16
One-on-one with Mike Pence
2024 Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence sits down for an exclusive interview to answer whether Ukraine is ready to join NATO, Trump’s claim he can end Russia’s invasion in 24 hours, and the 2024 presidential race. Plus, after Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) explosive interview on The Source, few Republicans are coming to his defense after the Alabama senator refused to equate White nationalism with racism. Also, a follower of Charles Manson has just been freed more than 50 years after two gruesome murders. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
7/12/2023
41:20
Welcome to The Source with Kaitlan Collins
In the premier episode of the The Source with Kaitlan Collins, GOP Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sits down with Kaitlan to discuss abortion rights, if anyone can take on Trump in 2024, and the mental health crisis among today’s youth. Then, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) answers why he is blocking the Pentagon's most senior promotions. Plus, a look at new reporting on Trump’s thinking regarding the special counsel’s January 6th probe. To learn more about how CNN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy