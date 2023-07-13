The Source with Kaitlan Collins

PA and NM secretaries of state interviewed in 2020 election interference probe

The special counsel casts a wider net for witnesses in the January 6th investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of the then-president and others. Plus, a new battle in the partisan war that is engulfing the Pentagon. Lawmakers are putting the US military at the center of a political fight involving abortion, transgender health, and diversity. Also, for 13 years a string of murders went unsolved until now. The burner phones and the pizza crust that helped police catch the suspect in the Long Island serial killings.