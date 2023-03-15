Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Saddie Baddies
Welcome to The Soft Life with Saddie Baddies. Saddie Baddies is the antidote to mental health stigma, and this podcast is hosted by yours truly, Priscilla O. Ag... More
Health & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-Improvement
Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • “The Ground Can Be a Pillow”- Emotional Intelligence, Education, and Softness with Valenciá De’La Clay-Bell
    This week, we have the incredible honor of speaking with educator, professor, entrepreneur and community leader: Valenciá De’La Clay-Bell. Valenciá De’La Clay-Bell is a Harlem, NY native, Morgan State University and John Hopkins University alumna and author of “Soundless Cries Don’t Lead to Healing: A Critical Thinking Guide to Cultural Consciousness.” Above being an avid reader, writer, creator, educator, and mental-health advocate Valenciá is a symbol of liberation who plans to continue innovating in education, from her heart to the world, for years to come. In this amazing episode we discuss: Valenciá’s origin story as an early childhood educator to her current role as a professor at Morgan State University. How teaching emotional intelligence and self-management to youth is the foundation of generational healing. What “the ground can be a pillow” means as a symbol of resilience and softness. ANNOUNCEMENTS & MENTIONS Stay connected with Valenciá De’La Clay-Bell through her website and IG Tap into Valenciá’s platform, Critical Literacy online to check out her reading list! Get 50% off your first order of GEM with our code right here STAY IN THE LOOP You can stay in the loop with all the other #saddiebaddies by following us on all socials and subscribe to this podcast for weekly episodes: Follow the baddies on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok: @saddie_baddies Join our newsletter and check out our website: www.saddiebaddies.com Follow the official IG page, @thesoftlifepod! CONNECT Have a burning question for us? Want to suggest a guest or a topic for our next episode? Send us a message via email to [email protected] or DM us on IG! Stay connected with your host, Priscilla O. Agyeman, MPH via IG Don’t forget to leave us a rating and review on Apple and Spotify! CREDITS Directed by: Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Produced by: Eduay Peña & Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Audio by: Eduay Peña
    5/11/2023
    53:40
  • Getting Unstuck: Taking Inspired Action vs. Goal Setting
    We're back with another episode of The Soft Life with Saddie Baddies! In this episode, we talk about feeling "stuck" and the difference between inspired action and goal setting. We share practical tips and strategies for using inspired action to move past feeling stuck, including how to tune into intuition, set meaningful goals, and surround oneself with inspiration. Whether you're feeling unmotivated in your personal or professional life, this episode is for you! Tune in and start taking inspired action today! This episode is for you if you: Have been feeling stuck in life and you’re ready to get unstuck and move past stagnant, “idk where to start” energy Are curious about the difference between inspired action and goal setting, and which method applies to you and your needs right now Want practical tips for tapping into your intuition, taking small steps towards meaningful goals, cultivating a growth mindset, and surrounding yourself with inspiration to help you get unstuck and move closer to your soft life. ANNOUNCEMENTS & MENTIONS Check out our collaboration with Zando Projects on Liv Little’s debut novel, ROSEWATER! Get 50% off your first order of GEM with our code right here Tune into our convo on The Being Black podcast with Camille Smith STAY IN THE LOOP You can stay in the loop with all the other #saddiebaddies by following us on all socials and subscribe to this podcast for weekly episodes: Follow the baddies on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok: @saddie_baddies Join our newsletter and check out our website: www.saddiebaddies.com Follow the official IG page, @thesoftlifepod! CONNECT Have a burning question for us? Want to suggest a guest or a topic for our next episode? Send us a message via email to [email protected] or DM us on IG! Stay connected with your host, Priscilla O. Agyeman, MPH via IG Don’t forget to leave us a rating and review on Apple and Spotify! CREDITS Directed by: Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Produced by: Eduay Peña & Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Audio by: Eduay Peña
    5/4/2023
    54:26
  • Empaths, Unlearning People Pleasing and Setting Boundaries
    Featured in Apple Podcasts 2023 Women’s History Month Collection: A New Era. Recovering people pleasers, unite! Today's topic is all about people pleasing - prioritizing others' desires, needs, and opinions over one's own, often at the cost of one's well-being or values. Here, we’ll be sharing signs and patterns of this behavior, its negative effects, and how it differs from being empathetic. We’re also talking about practical tips for setting boundaries and self-care, such as saying "no" firmly, avoiding over-explaining, and celebrating successes. This episode is for you if: you find yourself constantly putting others' needs and desires before your own you’re struggling to say "no," and feeling overwhelmed and drained as a result you're ready to learn how to set healthy boundaries, prioritize self-care, and develop a stronger sense of self rooted in awareness and compassion ANNOUNCEMENTS & MENTIONS Check out our post on people pleasing right here Learn more about setting boundaries as well as other mental & emotional health info here Tune into last week’s episode here STAY IN THE LOOP You can stay in the loop with all the other #saddiebaddies by following us on all socials and subscribe to this podcast for weekly episodes: Follow the baddies on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok: @saddie_baddies Join our newsletter and check out our website: www.saddiebaddies.com Follow the official IG page, @thesoftlifepod! CONNECT Have a burning question for us? Want to suggest a guest or a topic for our next episode? Send us a message via email to [email protected] or DM us on IG! Stay connected with your host, Priscilla O. Agyeman, MPH via IG Don’t forget to leave us a rating and review on Apple and Spotify! CREDITS Directed by: Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Produced by: Eduay Peña & Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Audio by: Eduay Peña
    3/28/2023
    48:00
  • Your 2023 Glow Up Guide: Health & Wellness Routines, Mindset and Practices
    Featured in Apple Podcasts 2023 Women’s History Month Collection: A New Era. It's the perfect time to start something new, reset and refresh your mindset, routines, and practices to help you thrive this year, baddie. If you're ready to embrace change, let go of the past, and tired of feeling stagnant tune into this episode and learn how to take baby steps and create a plan that works for you while holding yourself accountable. This episode is for you if: You’re ready to reset and refresh your mindset, routines, and practices to help you thrive this year, all rooted in self-awareness and compassion ✨ Want to take baby steps and create a plan that works for you while holding yourself accountable 👩🏾‍💻 Are holding onto the Chipotle receipts at the bottom of your tote bag from 2021 🤭 ANNOUNCEMENTS & EPISODE LINKS Check out our feature in ESSENCE about The Soft Life (also in print!) as well as Taking a Sabbatical Check out the Huberman Lab podcast episode about the effects of alcohol on the mind & body STAY IN THE LOOP You can stay in the loop with all the other #saddiebaddies by following us on all socials and subscribe to this podcast for weekly episodes: Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok: @saddie_baddies Website and newsletter: www.saddiebaddies.com Follow the official IG page, @thesoftlifepod! CONNECT Have a burning question for us? Want to suggest a guest or a topic for our next episode? Send us a message via email to [email protected] or DM us on IG! Stay connected with your host, Priscilla O. Agyeman, MPH via IG Don’t forget to leave us a rating and review on Apple and Spotify! CREDITS Directed by: Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Mixing & Engineering by: Eduay Peña Sounds by: Eduay Peña
    3/21/2023
    50:02
  • Building Your Personal Brand & Authenticity as a Creator
    Featured in Apple Podcasts 2023 Women’s History Month Collection: A New Era. Building your own personal brand is key to making it professionally/creatively and feeling good about yourself. To make your personal brand really stick, you have to know what makes you unique, know who you're talking to, and how to create a consistent brand message across all channels. By being yourself, but staying open to learning and adapting, you'll be be able to develop your personal and professional goals and building a like-minded community. In this episode, we’ll discuss: What exactly a personal brand is and how you can leverage it and develop positive outcomes How to develop your brand identity, including choosing a name, logo, visual style, creating a consistent brand voice and tone, and choosing the right platforms for your personal brand Case studies on who baddies (like Princess Ice Spice 🧊) who’ve nailed building their own personal brands down to a science, and takeaways on how to apply these lessons to yourself ANNOUNCEMENTS & EPISODE LINKS Check out our feature in ESSENCE about The Soft Life (also in print!) as well as Taking a Sabbatical Listen to our episode with Ri Turner, founder of For the Healthy Hoes podcast here Check out Alex Wolf, tech philosopher, entrepreneur and “the girl who made business pink” 💕 here STAY IN THE LOOP You can stay in the loop with all the other #saddiebaddies by following us on all socials and subscribe to this podcast for weekly episodes: Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, TikTok: @saddie_baddies Website and newsletter: www.saddiebaddies.com Follow the official IG page, @thesoftlifepod! CONNECT Have a burning question for us? Want to suggest a guest or a topic for our next episode? Send us a message via email to [email protected] or DM us on IG! Stay connected with your host, Priscilla O. Agyeman, MPH via IG Don’t forget to leave us a rating and review on Apple and Spotify! CREDITS Directed by: Priscilla O. Agyeman,MPH Mixing & Engineering by: Eduay Peña Sounds by: Eduay Peña
    3/15/2023
    1:05:42

About The Soft Life with Saddie Baddies

Welcome to The Soft Life with Saddie Baddies. Saddie Baddies is the antidote to mental health stigma, and this podcast is hosted by yours truly, Priscilla O. Agyeman, MPH. We are a virtual sanctuary centering Black and multiracial people and we prioritize the mental and emotional nourishment that is the foundation of collective healing in our communities.
