Getting Unstuck: Taking Inspired Action vs. Goal Setting

We're back with another episode of The Soft Life with Saddie Baddies! In this episode, we talk about feeling "stuck" and the difference between inspired action and goal setting. We share practical tips and strategies for using inspired action to move past feeling stuck, including how to tune into intuition, set meaningful goals, and surround oneself with inspiration. Whether you're feeling unmotivated in your personal or professional life, this episode is for you! Tune in and start taking inspired action today! This episode is for you if you: Have been feeling stuck in life and you're ready to get unstuck and move past stagnant, "idk where to start" energy Are curious about the difference between inspired action and goal setting, and which method applies to you and your needs right now Want practical tips for tapping into your intuition, taking small steps towards meaningful goals, cultivating a growth mindset, and surrounding yourself with inspiration to help you get unstuck and move closer to your soft life.