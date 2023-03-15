The Soft Life with Saddie Baddies

Featured in Apple Podcasts 2023 Women’s History Month Collection: A New Era.
Building your own personal brand is key to making it professionally/creatively and feeling good about yourself. To make your personal brand really stick, you have to know what makes you unique, know who you're talking to, and how to create a consistent brand message across all channels. By being yourself, but staying open to learning and adapting, you'll be be able to develop your personal and professional goals and building a like-minded community.
In this episode, we’ll discuss:
What exactly a personal brand is and how you can leverage it and develop positive outcomes
How to develop your brand identity, including choosing a name, logo, visual style, creating a consistent brand voice and tone, and choosing the right platforms for your personal brand
Case studies on who baddies (like Princess Ice Spice 🧊) who’ve nailed building their own personal brands down to a science, and takeaways on how to apply these lessons to yourself
