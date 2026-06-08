Today Sky and Keyan chat about the City budget, which is set to be adopted this week. The only thing is, they’re cutting several different police oversight measures and homeless services under the guise of fixing the deficit? Is any of this necessary? It turns out the answer is no, and Keyan has done the work and brings the receipts to prove it. See for yourself.



Here’s what else we have coming up, flag-wise:



Community Police Review Commission, Monday, June 8, 5:30pm



Item 3: Staff Updates from SPD



Item 6: Office of Public Safety and Accountability Presentation: An Overview of the Office of Public Safety and Accountability



Item 7: Community Police Review Commission Letter Regarding Proposed Reduction in Commission Meetings



Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, June 9, 2:00pm



Item 7: City of Sacramento Investment Policy and Delegation of Investment Authority to City Treasurer



Item 38: Annual Reports of the Housing Trust Fund Ordinance, Mixed-Income Housing Ordinance, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Permanent Location Housing Allocation, State Local Housing Trust Fund, Residential Hotel Unit Withdrawal, Conversion, and Demolition Ordinance



Item 39: 2025 Audit of City Employees’ Workforce Diversity and Salary Trends



Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, June 9, 5:00pm



Item 1: Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2026/27 Operating Budget and 2026-2031 Capital Improvement Plan & Supplemental Materials



Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, June 9, 9:30am



Item 7: Adopt A Resolution Authorizing County Officials To Accept Donations And Establishing Standards For The Acceptance Of Donations (Finance)



Item 70: 2026 Homeless Point In Time Count Results (Homeless Services and Housing)



Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, June 10-12, 9:30am



Item 3: Consideration, Possible Revision And Approval Of The Fiscal Year 2026-27 Recommended Budget



Item 4: Adopt The Fiscal Year 2026-27 Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan



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