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The Social Justice PolitiCast

Social Justice Politicorps of Sacramento County
Government
The Social Justice PolitiCast
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • The Social Justice PolitiCast

    June 8, 2026

    06/08/2026 | 28 mins.
    Today Sky and Keyan chat about the City budget, which is set to be adopted this week. The only thing is, they’re cutting several different police oversight measures and homeless services under the guise of fixing the deficit? Is any of this necessary? It turns out the answer is no, and Keyan has done the work and brings the receipts to prove it. See for yourself. 

    Here’s what else we have coming up, flag-wise:

    Community Police Review Commission, Monday, June 8, 5:30pm

    Item 3: Staff Updates from SPD

    Item 6: Office of Public Safety and Accountability Presentation: An Overview of the Office of Public Safety and Accountability

    Item 7: Community Police Review Commission Letter Regarding Proposed Reduction in Commission Meetings

    Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, June 9, 2:00pm

    Item 7: City of Sacramento Investment Policy and Delegation of Investment Authority to City Treasurer

    Item 38: Annual Reports of the Housing Trust Fund Ordinance, Mixed-Income Housing Ordinance, HOME Investment Partnerships Program, Permanent Location Housing Allocation, State Local Housing Trust Fund, Residential Hotel Unit Withdrawal, Conversion, and Demolition Ordinance

    Item 39: 2025 Audit of City Employees’ Workforce Diversity and Salary Trends

    Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, June 9, 5:00pm

    Item 1: Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2026/27 Operating Budget and 2026-2031 Capital Improvement Plan & Supplemental Materials

    Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, June 9, 9:30am

    Item 7: Adopt A Resolution Authorizing County Officials To Accept Donations And Establishing Standards For The Acceptance Of Donations (Finance)

    Item 70: 2026 Homeless Point In Time Count Results (Homeless Services and Housing)

    Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, June 10-12, 9:30am

    Item 3: Consideration, Possible Revision And Approval Of The Fiscal Year 2026-27 Recommended Budget

    Item 4: Adopt The Fiscal Year 2026-27 Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan

    Stay up to date with what your local government is doing in Sacramento:

    Follow SJPC on FB & IG

    Sign up for our newsletter

    Join the SJPC Signal Chat

    Keep an eye on the running agenda tracker

    Watch us on YouTube!
  • The Social Justice PolitiCast

    June 2, 2026 – SPECIAL EPISODE - CA Anti-Death Penalty Coalition

    06/01/2026 | 14 mins.
    In this special episode Gabe is joined by Natasha Minsker, facilitator from the California Anti-Death Penalty Coalition. We are focusing on the role Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho has played in increasing the rates of inmates facing the death-penalty, and what the community can do to stop it:

    "The Sacramento Anti-Death Penalty Coalition is organizing people to attend the Board of Supervisors' hearing on the budget. We will give public comment urging the Board to reduce the District Attorney's office budget, in light of the office's wasteful and harmful pursuit of the death penalty."

    Wednesday June 10, 9:30-5

    County Administration Center 700 H Street, Board Chambers (Room 1450) Sacramento, CA 95814

    RSVP here 

    Read the Coalition's open letter to the DA 

    Check out the Coalition's death-penalty fact sheet
  • The Social Justice PolitiCast

    May 25, 2026

    05/25/2026 | 8 mins.
    Today Sky goes it alone to bring you a preview of what’s coming this week. No County meetings, but we do have some items we flagged from the Budget & Audit Committee, as well as 2pm and 5pm Council meetings. 

    There’s a rally tomorrow at 4:30pm, organized by a collection of some of Sac’s finest orgs who are trying to get people to show up for the 5pm meeting to advocate for the Public Bank viability study, which has been axed even though is it extremely cheap and not a big money saver for the City in terms of closing the budget gap. Come out and support!

    Here’s what we have coming up, flag-wise:

    Budget & Audit Committee, Tuesday, May 26, 11am

     

    Item 7: 2025 Audit of City Employees’ Workforce Diversity and Salary Trends

    Item 8: Updates on Current City Councilmember Proposals That Have Been Heard Before the Budget and Audit Committee

     

    Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, May 26, 2:00pm

     

    Item 16: 2026 Climate Action & Adaptation Plan (CAAP) Annual Progress Report (CONTINUED FROM APRIL 28)

    Item 17: 2040 General Plan Annual Report for 2025 (CONTINUED FROM APRIL 28)

    Item 15: [Housing Authority] Authorize the Issuance of 501(c)(3) Bonds for the Financing of the Creek at 2645 Apartments

     

    Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, May 26, 5:00pm

     

    Item 1: Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) Priorities Plan

    Stay up to date with what your local government is doing in Sacramento:

    Follow SJPC on FB & IG

    Sign up for our newsletter

    Join the SJPC Signal Chat

    Keep an eye on the running agenda tracker

    Watch us on YouTube!
  • The Social Justice PolitiCast

    May 18, 2026

    05/18/2026 | 10 mins.
    This week Gabe is joined by long-time Sac resident and community member, Elaine, to help us break down the items we have flagged for the week. Starting with Sac City Council on Tuesday, May 19 at 2pm and 5pm. Sac Board of Supervisors meeting happening on Tuesday as well, at 9:30am. 

    We also have a special meeting happening this week on Wednesday at 2pm between the City and County. They're getting the band back together y'all! 

    Check out our Running Agenda Tracker for the listed items, and linked agendas. 

    If you would like to join as on the cast as a co-host fill out the interest form.
  • The Social Justice PolitiCast

    May 12, 2026

    05/11/2026 | 14 mins.
    Today Sky & Gabe are back to run through what’s happening at the City this week (mostly budget related), as well as flagging some Sheriff shenanigans on the County side.

    Here’s a CBS article on the fee increases suggested by City management to close the budget gap.

    Law & Legislation Committee, Tuesday, May 12, 11am

    Item 5: Updates on Current City Councilmember Proposals That Have Been Heard Before the Law and Legislation Committee

     

    Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, May 12, 2:00pm

    Item 18: Update on Application of Budget Equity Tool (BET) on the Community Development Department (CDD) and the Finance Department Budget Reductions

    Item 19: 2026-2031 Capital Improvement Program

     

    Sacramento City Council, Tuesday, May 12, 5:00pm

    Item 1: Fiscal Year 2026/27 Proposed Budget Deliberation and Council Direction

     

    Sacramento County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, May 12, 9:30am

    Item 37: Authorization To Execute A Retroactive Memorandum Of Understanding For Participation In The Sacramento-San Francisco Homeland Security Task Force With The Affiliated Agencies And To Execute A Retroactive Revenue Agreement For Lease And Operational Expenses Memorandum Of Agreement Up To The Amount Of $500,000 For The Period Of October 1, 2025 Through September 30, 2026 (Sheriff)

    Item 40: Record Purge Of Documents Related To Employees Separated From Service For Seven Or More Years From The Sheriff Personnel Document Classes Stored In FileNet (Sheriff)

     

    Stay up to date with what your local government is doing in Sacramento:

    Follow SJPC on FB & IG

    Sign up for our newsletter

    Join the SJPC Signal Chat

    Keep an eye on the running agenda tracker

    Watch us on YouTube!
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About The Social Justice PolitiCast
Welcome to the Social Justice PolitiCast, a weekly recap recap/prep session for local Sacramento government at the City and County levels. We're with you every week to keep you up to date on what was discussed, who voted for what, what's coming up, and how you can get involved and make your voice heard.  Social Justice Politicorps values civic engagement by and for community members. We’re recruiting folxs in Sacramento to help us recap meetings and promote social justice happenings. No experience needed- we'll provide recaps and support.
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