Slowtwitch LLC
Hosted by Eric and Ryan, The Slowtwitch Podcast features conversations about triathlon and endurance sports. Whether joined by guests or flying solo, these wide... More
Health & FitnessFitnessSports
Hosted by Eric and Ryan, The Slowtwitch Podcast features conversations about triathlon and endurance sports. Whether joined by guests or flying solo, these wide... More

Available Episodes

  • Catching up with Ben Kanute
    Ben Kanute joins the program. We lead off discussing the events at IRONMAN Hamburg and get perspectives from our collective experiences as athletes, media members, race producers, and more. We then pivot to Kanute's 2023 race season and looking forward to Challenge Roth.
    6/7/2023
    1:00:39
  • Andrew Messick on Hamburg
    We're joined by IRONMAN CEO Andrew Messick to talk about Hamburg.  He talks about what they got wrong, why certain policies and procedures exist, and how they plan on making changes moving forward. Collectively, we continue to feel the loss and injuries that took place over the weekend.
    6/7/2023
    33:30
  • In Conversation With Simon Whitfield
    Simon Whitfield is one of the best at being first. So it's only fitting that the Gold Medalist be our first guest on the Slowtwitch Podcast. He joined Eric Wynn and Ryan Heisler to discuss what his days look like now. We talk about his new job @ The Feed. We touch on athletes racing these days, his respect for Gwen Jorgensen trying to do it again, and giving back to the sport. It's always a great day to catch up with Simon.
    6/1/2023
    53:48
  • The State of Long Course Racing
    Eric and Ryan recap a big weekend of professional racing before turning their focus on long course and the "Big 3" out there: IRONMAN, Challenge, and the PTO. But it's not just all about professional triathlon -- it's also about what the average age-grouper experience looks like. 
    5/25/2023
    57:15
  • Rough Draft 1.0
    Hosted by Ryan & Eric, The Slowtwitch Podcast is the latest addition to our coverage. Guests or not each episode will be wide-ranging conversations while staying true to the ethos of Slowtwitch: fiercely independent and authentic. Episodes will release weekly on Thursdays and be available on your favorite streaming services.
    5/18/2023
    54:16

About The Slowtwitch Podcast

Hosted by Eric and Ryan, The Slowtwitch Podcast features conversations about triathlon and endurance sports. Whether joined by guests or flying solo, these wide-ranging talks are not to be missed. Episodes release weekly on Thursdays and are available on your favorite streaming services.
Podcast website

