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152 episodes
How To Be a Skate Star - Sk8LikeYou Podcast Episode 142: Nash Bash 2026 with Lacey Skates & DJ BK10/20/2026 | 57 mins.What if the one of the best skating events of the year isn’t about the fastest skaters at all? I sat down with Lacey and Brian to break down the second annual Nash Bash, where the real goal is simple: make every skater feel seen, connected, and like the star of the floor.Brentwood Skate Center sets the scene for a weekend that is equal parts culture, music, and community… and if you think you know what a roller event looks like, this one is built to surprise you. The crew talks about why they renamed their creators from VIPs to paparazzi, how they’re designing the event around joy instead of ego, and why the vibe matters just as much as the skating.You’ll discover:1. Why Nash Bash is deliberately built for connection, not just performance. 2. The exact session schedule for Thursday through Sunday, including early arrival details and wristband access.3. Why the floor will never feel like a racetrack all night long. 4. How the event is keeping the energy high with a mix of music, pacing, and surprises.5. What’s changing this year with raffles, group photos, merch, and vendor support.Lacey shares the bigger mission behind the event and why the people having the most fun are the ones worth filming. Brian adds the musical perspective, including how the session will move between tempos so the night feels alive from start to finish. Together, they explain why Brentwood’s culture, cleanliness, lighting, and community make it one of the most unique rinks in the country.We also get into the practical stuff that matters if you’re planning a trip: Friday through Sunday session timing, Thursday’s adult night, the host hotel situation, and why Nashville makes this more than just a skate weekend. If you want a skating experience that feels different in the best possible way, this is the one to circle on your calendar.Perfect for skaters who love event culture, road trip weekends, and the kind of roller rink experience that turns strangers into your people. Nashville is calling, and Nash Bash is the reason to answer.Lacey is one of the organizers behind Nash Bash and a driving force behind the event’s connection-first vision. Brian helps shape the music and energy of the weekend, making sure the skating never feels one-note.
Smitty's Explicit Roller Disco - Sk8LikeYou Podcast Episode 141: Skating, Live Music & NO FILTER!10/11/2026 | 1h 31 mins.Halloween night is about to get EXPLICIT!David Smith, better known as @Smittyonskates joins the SK8LIKEYOU Podcast to talk about a one-of-a-kind Halloween skate party that's bringing something completely different to the rink!Smitty's Explicit Roller Disco is taking over Castle Skateland in Loveland, Ohio, and the name says it all! This isn't your typical Halloween skate session. It's an unapologetically ADULT skating experience that combines roller skating, live music, and an atmosphere that's definitely not for the kids!Smitty is calling it a "ROLLING CONCERT," and he's taking that concept literally! Local recording artist @Obc_tballer will perform LIVE on a stage positioned right in the middle of the skating floor, with additional artists still to be announced!In this episode, we get into the vision behind the event, what makes it different from traditional skate parties, and why Smitty is bringing this unique experience to the skating community.EVENT DETAILSSmitty's Explicit Roller DiscoSaturday, October 31, 2026Castle Skateland | Loveland, OhioDoors Open: 10:30 PMLive Performance: T-Baller + More Artists TBAVIP Passes AvailableHalloween night. Explicit music. Live performances. A rolling concert unlike anything you've experienced at the rink!This is SK8LIKEYOU Podcast Episode 141!#SK8LIKEYOU #SK8LIKEYOUPodcast #SmittyOnSkates #ExplicitRollerDisco #RollerSkating #SkateCulture #RollerDisco #CastleSkateland #HalloweenSkateParty #SkateLife #RollingConcert #AdultSkateNight #SkateCommunity
Build It... They Will Come - Sk8LikeYou Podcast Episode 140: The 2nd Annual SK8LIKE NO BRAKES10/11/2026 | 2h 24 mins.Two days. One rink. Generations of skaters. And the kind of energy you cannot fake.SK8LIKE NO BRAKES was not just an event. It was history, community, style and personality colliding on the same floor.This episode of the SK8LIKEYOU Podcast takes you straight inside the weekend with interviews, reactions and highlights recorded during and immediately after the event.You will hear from author Jack Dieteman, Morgan Weske of DanceSkate, Rob McGSkates, Lacey Skates, Juicy, Jackie Cusmano and more as we capture what was happening in real time.The music. The workshops. The history. The personalities. The conversations happening between sessions. The reactions after it was all over.This was old school and new school sharing the same floor. Different styles, different generations and different stories all connected by the same thing.Skating.Some interviews happened while the event was still moving around us. Others happened after the final song, when everyone finally had a chance to look back at what we had just experienced.This episode is SK8LIKE NO BRAKES as it happened. The people who built it. The people pushing it forward. And a weekend built around exactly what we believe in. Passion not Popularity. Community Over Style.Honor the Past. SK8 the Present. Give to the Future.#SK8LIKEYOUPodcast #SK8LIKENOBRAKES #SK8LIKEYOU #RollerSkating #RollerSkatingCommunity #SkateCulture #SkateLife #SkateCommunity #RollerSkaters #SkatePodcast #SkateEvent #SkateHistory #SkateFamily #DanceSkate #ShuffleSkating #RinkLife #RinkCulture #SkateInterviews #SkatingStories #PassionNotPopularity #CommunityOverStyle #HonorThePast #Sk8ThePresent #GiveToTheFuture
Other Side of the Mic - Sk8LikeYou Podcast Episode 139: Lacey Skates Interviews Mark 'Magoo' Vachon09/27/2026 | 2h 45 mins.From Lacey: When Mark asked me to interview him, I told him I would…but only if he was willing to be completely vulnerable and transparent.He was almost shocked that I even asked. In his mind, he had already been incredibly vulnerable through SkateLikeYou.Just wait…because he went even deeper.We laughed. We cried. We both got emotional. Mark opened up about some really difficult parts of his life and, with very few exceptions, almost everything was on the table.We talked for 2 hours and 45 minutes and honestly could’ve kept going. His life is WILD, his stories are so inspirational and there were so many moments where I was thinking, “Wait…WHAT?!” 😂But more than anything, these stories are incredibly inspiring. The things he’s lived through, the choices he’s made, the lessons he’s learned and the way he’s kept moving forward…I truly believe there are pieces of this conversation that could change someone’s life.This isn’t just the story of SkateLikeYou. It’s the story of the life that led to it…the experiences, struggles, not-so-great choices, and moments that shaped the person behind the podcast.If you think you know Mark from watching SkateLikeYou, you may be surprised by what you hear.This one is personal, vulnerable, and DEEP. There were moments when he left me completely speechless…and that is not easy to do. 😂You’ll have to tune in for the rest. ❤️From Mark, Host of the Sk8LikeYou Podcast:I’ve spent nearly 140 episodes sitting on one side of the microphones, asking the questions and giving other people the space to tell their stories. This time, Lacey sat in my chair and I sat in the guest’s.And it was surreal.In a strange way, it felt a lot like recording the very first episode of SK8LIKEYOU. When we finished, I had that same immediate panic. Did I say too much? Did I give too much of myself? Should I have held something back?But I stayed steadfast to the same rule I’ve had from the beginning: just say it all naturally and decide later.We talked about growing up in the rink, why that place became so much more than somewhere I went skating, what happened when skating disappeared from my life and eventually finding my way back. We talked about some of the lowest points, rebuilding my life, finding my confidence again and how all of that ultimately became part of the reason SK8LIKEYOU exists.There were things I expected Lacey to ask. There were things I didn’t. And there were answers that came out differently than they probably would have if I had time to prepare.That’s exactly why I didn’t want to prepare.What hit me immediately after we stopped recording was that the anxiety I was feeling was actually proof of something that has mattered to me from the very first episode to now.I will never expect anything from a guest that I’m not willing to do myself.If I’m asking somebody to trust me enough to be vulnerable, tell the uncomfortable parts, forget the microphones are there and just have an honest conversation, then I have to be willing to sit in that chair and do exactly the same thing.So I did. For one episode, I gave up my chair. Lacey asked the questions. I just said it all.#SK8LIKEYOU #RollerSkating #RollerSkatingPodcast #SkateCulture #SkateCommunity #SkateLife #RollerSkaters #SkateFamily #SkatingStories #SkatePodcast #PodcastInterview #HostInterview #LifePodcast #SkateYourWay #PassionNotPopularity #CommunityOverStyle
Best Bang Your Sk8 Buck? - Sk8LikeYou Podcast BONUS Episode 138: Jamie Ogle on Peter Peng Wheels09/24/2026 | 23 mins.Sometimes we make skate gear way more complicated than it needs to be.I sat down with Jamie Ogle from Lone Star Skate Designs to talk about the Peter Peng wheels I’ve been skating, the set he donated for the SK8LIKE NO BRAKES giveaway, and why I’ve been so impressed by what these wheels offer for the money.Jamie knows his gear. We get into the differences between the 65s and 70s, durometer, weight, grooves, hubs, different setups and why properly prepping a wheel can completely change how it feels on the floor.But the bigger conversation for me is about value.Not everybody can or wants to spend $400 or $500 on a set of wheels. That doesn’t mean you can’t have something that looks good, rolls good, grips good and gives you confidence when you step onto the floor.I’ve actually skated these wheels. I’ve put them through what I do on the floor, and I liked them enough that I’m taking one set to SK8LIKE NO BRAKES and trusting them for the entire weekend.That probably says more than any review I could give.We also talk about the special set Jamie donated for this weekend’s giveaway, why he personally works on the grooves before they go out, and what someone can expect if they decide to give Peter Peng wheels a shot.And whoever walks away with that purple and black set at SK8LIKE NO BRAKES?I want you to put them on your skates and skate them.Then come tell me what YOU think.Because at the end of the day, that’s what matters.#SK8LIKEYOU #RollerSkating #RollerSkates #SkateGear #SkateWheels #PeterPengWheels #JamieOgle #LoneStarSkateDesigns #RollerSkateWheels #SkateSetup #SkateLife #SkateCommunity #SK8LIKENOBRAKES #ShuffleSkating #RinkSkating
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About The Sk8LikeYou Podcast
The Sk8LikeYou Podcast is your resource for any & everything roller skating! Mark ‘Magoo’ Vachon invites you on his journey as a lifelong skater while he covers everything from rink tours, professional skater interviews, content creators, speed skaters, competitive skaters, derby, to organizing & attending shuffle events all over the U.S. Magoo owns Sk8LikeYou.com which is a resource for everything skating & roller skating promotion. It serves as a collaborative effort with the national skate community to celebrate skating!Podcast website
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