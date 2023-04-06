Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jim Delmage
ArtsFood
  • The Sip and Feast Podcast 1 - How We Got Here
    This is the first episode of The Sip and Feast Podcast.  We're happy to have you here! Tara and I have talked about starting this for a long time but more recently shifted our focus to make it a reality.   In this episode, we discuss two Italian zucchini dishes near and dear to my heart, broken spaghetti soup and spaghetti alla Nerano.  In addition, we discuss whether it's Sunday sauce or Sunday gravy, how I learned to cook, and life before Sip and Feast. We plan to devote a segment of each podcast to listener questions, so email us what you've got to [email protected]  There's no question not worth asking.
    6/4/2023
    1:15:20

About The Sip and Feast Podcast

The Sip and Feast podcast is devoted to all things food with a concentration on Italian and Italian-American food that hails from New York and its impact on the culture and attitudes of those from that region. If you enjoy this type of food, the videos that Jim creates, and can handle a bit of sarcasm, this is the podcast for you.
