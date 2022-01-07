Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Jenna Arvidson
On The Simple Home Podcast, Jenna Arvidson from athomewithkids.com, provides practical solutions for busy families looking to live a simple life. Simple-living ... More
Kids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-ImprovementEducationHow To
Available Episodes

5 of 137
  • 129: Priorities, Time, Goals, and Raising Little Humans (Interview with Holly)
    Key Takeaways From This EpisodeHow to align your priorities even in busy seasons.You can make money and be home with your babies.Being a mom doesn't mean you can't reach your goals.You don't need an overnight success to be successful. Links From This EpisodeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrshollymorganInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollymorgantheceo/Discover Your Superpower Freebie: https://www.corporatetoceoaccelerator.com/superpowerCorporate to CEO Accelerator Waitlist: https://www.corporatetoceoaccelerator.com/waitlistFind this episode of The Simple Home Podcast and others you’ll love on your favorite podcast player, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and TuneIn! Remember to subscribe on your favorite podcast player so you don’t miss an episode.Holly is a wife, mom, and freelancer who is on a mission to help other moms know that they can live a life of choice. She replaced her income from her corporate 9-5 job over 2 years ago so she could be at home with her now 4 year old daughter. She’s passionate about helping other moms do the same and build a business that allows them to show up as the mom they want to be. When she’s not helping her students create their own freelancing business, you can usually find her hanging out with her husband and their 2 daughters, with an iced coffee in hand.
    9/16/2022
    59:28
  • 128: SHR Workshop Day 4
    Links From This Episode:At Home With Kids ResourcesThe Simple Home ResetIf you’d like to hang out more and stay motivated in between episodes, come join my free Facebook community. It’s full of like minded people who are working hard to simplify their lives too! This work is easier done in community than by yourself so come over and join us!If this episode inspired you in some way, please take a minute to leave a rating and review on itunes. Use this link, click the 5 starts, and write a short review of the show! 
    7/8/2022
    27:58
  • 127-SHR Workshop Day 3
    Links From This Episode:At Home With Kids ResourcesThe Simple Home ResetIf you’d like to hang out more and stay motivated in between episodes, come join my free Facebook community. It’s full of like minded people who are working hard to simplify their lives too! This work is easier done in community than by yourself so come over and join us!If this episode inspired you in some way, please take a minute to leave a rating and review on itunes. Use this link, click the 5 starts, and write a short review of the show! 
    7/1/2022
    30:13
  • 126: SHR Workshop Day 2
    Links From This Episode:At Home With Kids ResourcesThe Simple Home ResetIf you’d like to hang out more and stay motivated in between episodes, come join my free Facebook community. It’s full of like minded people who are working hard to simplify their lives too! This work is easier done in community than by yourself so come over and join us!If this episode inspired you in some way, please take a minute to leave a rating and review on itunes. Use this link, click the 5 starts, and write a short review of the show! 
    6/24/2022
    37:30
  • 125: Simple Home Reset Workshop Day 1
    Links From This Episode:At Home With Kids ResourcesThe Simple Home ResetLearn more about the spending day with this episode!If you’d like to hang out more and stay motivated in between episodes, come join my free Facebook community. It’s full of like minded people who are working hard to simplify their lives too! This work is easier done in community than by yourself so come over and join us!If this episode inspired you in some way, please take a minute to leave a rating and review on itunes. Use this link, click the 5 starts, and write a short review of the show! 
    6/17/2022
    50:09

More Kids & Family podcasts

About The Simple Home

On The Simple Home Podcast, Jenna Arvidson from athomewithkids.com, provides practical solutions for busy families looking to live a simple life. Simple-living is more than just getting rid of the clutter in your home. It's about letting go of expectations, creating routines and systems that work for your family, living intentionally, and using your time and money for what matters most. Jenna talks about minimalism, simple parenting, money and time management, along with other relevant content for busy moms looking for a better way. She shares her conversations with others who are on their own journey to a lighter, more joyful life. If you've ever felt like you don't have time to enjoy motherhood because of the constant to-do's and overwhelm that comes with, then this podcast was created just for you.
Podcast website

