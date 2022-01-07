129: Priorities, Time, Goals, and Raising Little Humans (Interview with Holly)

Key Takeaways From This EpisodeHow to align your priorities even in busy seasons.You can make money and be home with your babies.Being a mom doesn't mean you can't reach your goals.You don't need an overnight success to be successful. Links From This EpisodeTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrshollymorganInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollymorgantheceo/Discover Your Superpower Freebie: https://www.corporatetoceoaccelerator.com/superpowerCorporate to CEO Accelerator Waitlist: https://www.corporatetoceoaccelerator.com/waitlistFind this episode of The Simple Home Podcast and others you’ll love on your favorite podcast player, iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and TuneIn! Remember to subscribe on your favorite podcast player so you don’t miss an episode.Holly is a wife, mom, and freelancer who is on a mission to help other moms know that they can live a life of choice. She replaced her income from her corporate 9-5 job over 2 years ago so she could be at home with her now 4 year old daughter. She’s passionate about helping other moms do the same and build a business that allows them to show up as the mom they want to be. When she’s not helping her students create their own freelancing business, you can usually find her hanging out with her husband and their 2 daughters, with an iced coffee in hand.