The Shift Podcast with Heidi Swapp
The Shift Podcast with Heidi Swapp
The Shift Podcast with Heidi Swapp

Heidi Swapp
The Shift Podcast with Heidi Swapp
  • "Why" The Shift?
    In this kickoff episode, Heidi shares the breaking point that led her to create SHIFT — and why so many women are told to ‘just deal with it.’ You’ll meet Dr. Vohn Watts and hear how one conversation changed everything.00:00 – Introduction & Podcast VisionHeidi introduces The Shift Podcast, sets the tone for raw, unscripted conversations, and brings in Chelsea (trainer) and Dr. Von Watts (functional medicine doctor).06:00 – Heidi’s Story: Loss, Struggle & Starting AgainReflecting on her first podcast after her son’s suicide, stigma around mental health, and how that journey led to today’s focus on women’s health.10:00 – Thrown Into MenopauseHeidi shares her hysterectomy at 48, the sudden impact on her body and mind, and how the lack of medical guidance left her lost.12:30 – Dr. Von’s Journey & Functional MedicineFrom Marine Corps injury to chiropractic to discovering functional medicine. He explains thyroid issues, root-cause medicine, and the shortcomings of traditional care.25:00 – Hitting Rock Bottom & Asking for HelpHeidi opens up about physical limitations, shame around her body, and how she turned to fitness and nutrition coaching. Chelsea joins the story with her background in fitness, bodybuilding, and life coaching.35:00 – The Power of Mindset & BeliefChelsi and Dr. Von emphasize how belief systems shape outcomes — from bodybuilding success to overcoming health challenges. They discuss self-talk, manifestation, and shifting negative cycles.43:00 – Generational Health & Aging FearsHeidi shares her mother’s battle with primary progressive aphasia and the generational expectation of “ending up in a rest home.” The group explores how beliefs about aging influence health.55:00 – Women in Midlife: The Triple ChallengeThe team breaks down why women in their 40s–50s face unique pressure — balancing kids in puberty, their own hormonal shifts, and aging parents — all while expected to hold families together.59:00 – Redefining Health & Taking Back PowerStories of transformation, the role of hormones, lifestyle changes, and the reminder that health decline is not inevitable. Heidi closes with her message: you have the power to change.On the show, Dr. Vohn Watts, a chiropractor and founder of Foundational Wellness, shares his insights on how the body functions as a whole system, along with the principles he uses to help people get on the path to better health.Please remember, the information shared on this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended to replace medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Every person is unique, and your health decisions should always be made in consultation with a qualified health care professional who knows your individual circumstances. Neither Doctor Watts nor this podcast is responsible for any actions you choose to take based on these discussions in these episodes.
About The Shift Podcast with Heidi Swapp

Welcome to the Shift podcast where midlife, medicine, and mindset meet. We're breaking the silence around women's health and simplifying the path to feeling strong, clear, and better than ever.Hosted by Heidi Swapp, with insights from Dr. Vohn Watts and stories from real women. The Shift podcast is here to challenge the narrative, empower you with information, and create a new vision for your next chapter.On the show, Doctor Vohn Watts, a chiropractor and founder of Foundational Wellness, shares his insights on how the body functions as a whole system, along with the principles he uses to help people get on the path to better health.Please remember, the information shared on this podcast is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended to replace medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Every person is unique, and your health decisions should always be made in consultation with a qualified health care professional who knows your individual circumstances. Neither Doctor Watts nor this podcast is responsible for any actions you choose to take based on these discussions in these episodes.
