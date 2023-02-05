A Pity Party Is Still A Party w/ Chelsea Harvey Garner - goodsugar #156
Join Marcus Antebi and Ralph Sutton on their journey to better health! On this episode of the goodsugar podcast Ralph and Marcus are joined by Author, and psychotherapist Chelsea Harvey Garner! A past fellow with the American Psychological Association, Chelsea holds degrees from Boston College and Creighton University. She has trained and collaborated with MIT's Consortium of Graduate Studies in Gender, Culture, Women, and Sexuality, the Justice Resource Institute, the LEND Fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital, Authentic Relating Go, The Institute for the Study and Promotion of Race and Culture, Omaha Girls Rock, The Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics at Naropa, and others. Enthusiastic, genuine, and difficult to discourage, Chelsea is always eager to collaborate with other artists and organizers working toward social progress. Her debut book, A PITY PARTY IS STILL A PARTY (July '23) is available for preorder now. In her spare time, she can be found starting impromptu dance parties in public and hosting cuddle puddles at her home in NYC.