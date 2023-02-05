Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
goodsugar
Marcus Antebi and Ralph Sutton
Marcus Antebi founder of Juice Press, and Ralph Sutton founder of GaS Digital Network are childhood friends who are trying to figure out how to live their healthiest lives.
Available Episodes

5 of 207
  • A Pity Party Is Still A Party w/ Chelsea Harvey Garner - goodsugar #156
    Join Marcus Antebi and Ralph Sutton on their journey to better health! On this episode of the goodsugar podcast Ralph and Marcus are joined by Author,  and psychotherapist Chelsea Harvey Garner!  A past fellow with the American Psychological Association, Chelsea holds degrees from Boston College and Creighton University. She has trained and collaborated with MIT’s Consortium of Graduate Studies in Gender, Culture, Women, and Sexuality, the Justice Resource Institute, the LEND Fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital, Authentic Relating Go, The Institute for the Study and Promotion of Race and Culture, Omaha Girls Rock, The Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics at Naropa, and others. Enthusiastic, genuine, and difficult to discourage, Chelsea is always eager to collaborate with other artists and organizers working toward social progress. Her debut book, A PITY PARTY IS STILL A PARTY (July ‘23) is available for preorder now. In her spare time, she can be found starting impromptu dance parties in public and hosting cuddle puddles at her home in NYC. Find Chelsea Here  http://chelseaharveygarner.com/ Check out the menu here  https://ilovegoodsugar.cohttps://ilovegoodsugar.com/pages/menum/pages/about Check out our merchandise: https://www.ilovegoodsugar.com/   Follow on Social Media:  Marcus Antebi https://www.instagram.com/marcusantebi Ralph Sutton https://www.instagram.com/iamralphsutton
    5/2/2023
    35:38
  • Listen To Your Body! - Goodsugar #155
    Join Marcus Antebi and Ralph Sutton on their journey to better health! On this episode of the goodsugar podcast Ralph and Marcus discuss opening the new goodsugar store in NYC, Then we hear about Ralph's recent bout with a sinus infection and the ways you should be listening to your body's warning signals!  Visit the all new goodsugar store we're the new kids on the block. 3rd avenue and 69th street to be exact. (1186 3rd Ave)  Check out the menu here https://ilovegoodsugar.com/pages/menu Check out our merchandise: https://www.ilovegoodsugar.com/ Follow on Social Media:  Marcus Antebi https://www.instagram.com/marcusantebi  Ralph Sutton https://www.instagram.com/iamralphsutton
    4/25/2023
    19:29
  • The Goodsugar Store Is Open!
    Go Check out the GOODSUGAR retail store at 1189 Third Avenue, between 69th and 70th streets in New York City!    Check out our merchandise: https://www.ilovegoodsugar.com/ Follow on Social Media: Marcus Antebi https://www.instagram.com/marcusantebi Ralph Sutton https://www.instagram.com/iamralphsutton Official Website:  https://www.goodsugar.life
    4/19/2023
    0:38
  • The goodsugar Guide To Gurus (12 Rules For Life pt1) - goodsugar #154
    Join Marcus Antebi and Ralph Sutton on their journey to better health! On this episode of the goodsugar podcast Ralph and Marcus discuss the first four rules of Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life, and they let us know whether Proffesor Peterson is a Guru Or just a grump!  Visit the all new goodsugar store we're the new kids on the block. 3rd avenue + 69th street to be exact. Check out the menu here  https://ilovegoodsugar.cohttps://ilovegoodsugar.com/pages/menum/pages/about Check out our merchandise: https://www.ilovegoodsugar.com/   Follow on Social Media:  Marcus Antebi https://www.instagram.com/marcusantebi Ralph Sutton https://www.instagram.com/iamralphsutton  
    4/10/2023
    48:08
  • The Goodsugar Guide To Gurus - goodsugar #153
    Ralph is out this week so on this episode Marcus Antebi is joined by producer Brian MacKay to discuss the opening of the Goodsugar store, and then the guys take a look at Sadhguru and his views on overpopulation. Check out our merchandise: https://www.ilovegoodsugar.com/ Follow on Social Media: Marcus Antebi https://www.instagram.com/marcusantebi Ralph Sutton https://www.instagram.com/iamralphsutton Official Website:  https://www.goodsugar.lifeThe Goodsugar Guide To Gurus
    4/4/2023
    46:14

About goodsugar

Marcus Antebi founder of Juice Press, and Ralph Sutton founder of GaS Digital Network are childhood friends who are trying to figure out how to live their healthiest lives.
