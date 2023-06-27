Review: Really Good, Actually
Hello, book clubbers!
This month, we read Monica Heisey’s debut novel: Really Good, Actually. The book is told through the eyes of Maggie - a 29-year-old whose marriage ended just 608 days after it started. Sure, she’s alone for the first time in her life, can’t afford her rent and her obscure PhD is going nowhere, but she’s reaaaally good. As Maggie throws herself headlong into the chaos of her first year of divorce, she finds herself questioning absolutely everything.
Join us in the all the book chat over on our Insta, @theshamelessbookclub, and our TikTok, @theshamelessbookclub. Or, if you’re after some variety, here’s a link to record a voice message via our website, too.
You can browse the eBook and audiobook versions of past book club picks in our room on Apple Books! Have a look-see right here. (You might spot our little baby, The Space Between, in the mix there, too.)
Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.
Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else.
Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod
Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT
Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/
Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/
Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.