The Shameless Book Club

Podcast The Shameless Book Club
Shameless Media
Welcome to The Shameless Book Club's very own nook.
ArtsBooks
  • The man who fooled Oprah
    Hello! Welcome to the first episode of our new monthly series, Stranger Than Fiction. On the 15th of every month, host Eilish Gilligan will recap the most bizarre stories to rock the lit world. Today, we’re going to be talking about an author named James Frey and his interesting little book, A Million Little Pieces. Join us in the all the book chat over on our Insta, @theshamelessbookclub, and our TikTok, @theshamelessbookclub. Or, if you’re after some variety, here’s a link to record a voice message via our website, too. Big thanks to Audible for making this episode possible. Download the app to browse audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals, and start listening today. This episode was audio produced by Eilish Gilligan. You can browse the eBook and audiobook versions of past book club picks in our room on Apple Books! Have a look-see right here. (You might spot our little baby, The Space Between, in the mix there, too.) Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.  Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else. Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT  Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/  Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/ Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
    7/14/2023
    42:27
  • An interview with Gabrielle Zevin
    Welcome, book clubbers! To The Shameless Book Club’s very own nook. We are so excited to kick off our re-launch by bringing you a special chat between New York Times bestselling author Gabrielle Zevin and book clubber Sohani Goonetillake. We actually reviewed Gabrielle’s 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' in our January episode of The Shameless Book Club, so we were incredibly stoked to be able to make this interview happen. We hope you enjoy this wide-ranging chat between Gabrielle and Sohani. Join us in the all the book chat over on our Insta, @theshamelessbookclub, and our TikTok, @theshamelessbookclub. Or, if you’re after some variety, here’s a link to record a voice message via our website, too. Big thanks to Audible for making this episode possible. Download the Audible app to browse and listen to their audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. This episode was audio produced by Annabelle Lee. You can browse the eBook and audiobook versions of past book club picks in our room on Apple Books! Have a look-see right here. (You might spot our little baby, The Space Between, in the mix there, too.) Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.  Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else. Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT  Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/  Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/ Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
    7/13/2023
    37:47
  • Review: Really Good, Actually
    Hello, book clubbers! This month, we read Monica Heisey’s debut novel: Really Good, Actually. The book is told through the eyes of Maggie - a 29-year-old whose marriage ended just 608 days after it started. Sure, she’s alone for the first time in her life, can’t afford her rent and her obscure PhD is going nowhere, but she’s reaaaally good. As Maggie throws herself headlong into the chaos of her first year of divorce, she finds herself questioning absolutely everything. Join us in the all the book chat over on our Insta, @theshamelessbookclub, and our TikTok, @theshamelessbookclub. Or, if you’re after some variety, here’s a link to record a voice message via our website, too. You can browse the eBook and audiobook versions of past book club picks in our room on Apple Books! Have a look-see right here. (You might spot our little baby, The Space Between, in the mix there, too.) Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.  Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else. Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT  Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/  Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/ Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
    6/27/2023
    41:14
  • Review: Pineapple Street
    G’day, book clubbers! This month, we read Jenny Jackson’s debut novel, Pineapple Street. Pineapple Street follows three women in an old money Brooklyn Heights family: one was born with money, one who married into it, and one who wants to give it all away. Over the course of the novel we learn about the intricacies of the Stockton family’s dynamic, how they each feel about their relationship with wealth, and whether or not you can ever really break out of a mold your parents created for you.  Join us in the all the book chat over on our Insta, @theshamelessbookclub, and our TikTok, @theshamelessbookclub. Or, if you’re after some variety, here’s a link to record a voice message via our website, too. You can browse the eBook and audiobook versions of past book club picks in our room on Apple Books! Have a look-see right here. (You might spot our little baby, The Space Between, in the mix there, too.) Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.  Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else. Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT  Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/  Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/ Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
    6/27/2023
    33:45
  • Review: Vladimir
    Happy Saturday, book clubbers! This month, we read ‘Vladimir’ by Julia May Jonas. This novel is told from the perspective of a deliciously incisive narrator: a popular English professor whose husband, a charismatic teacher at the same small liberal arts college, is under investigation for his inappropriate relationships with his former students. The couple has long had a mutual understanding when it comes to their extramarital pursuits, but with these new allegations, life has become far less comfortable for them both. And when our narrator becomes increasingly infatuated with Vladimir, a celebrated, married young novelist who’s just arrived on campus, their tinder-box world comes dangerously close to exploding. Join us in the all the book chat over on our Insta, @theshamelessbookclub, and our TikTok, @theshamelessbookclub. Or, if you’re after some variety, here’s a link to record a voice message via our website, too. You can browse the eBook and audiobook versions of past book club picks in our room on Apple Books! Have a look-see right here. (You might spot our little baby, The Space Between, in the mix there, too.) Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify.  Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else. Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT  Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/  Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/ Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.
    6/27/2023
    38:59

About The Shameless Book Club

