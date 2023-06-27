Review: Pineapple Street

G’day, book clubbers! This month, we read Jenny Jackson’s debut novel, Pineapple Street. Pineapple Street follows three women in an old money Brooklyn Heights family: one was born with money, one who married into it, and one who wants to give it all away. Over the course of the novel we learn about the intricacies of the Stockton family’s dynamic, how they each feel about their relationship with wealth, and whether or not you can ever really break out of a mold your parents created for you. Join us in the all the book chat over on our Insta, @theshamelessbookclub, and our TikTok, @theshamelessbookclub. Or, if you’re after some variety, here’s a link to record a voice message via our website, too. You can browse the eBook and audiobook versions of past book club picks in our room on Apple Books! Have a look-see right here. (You might spot our little baby, The Space Between, in the mix there, too.) Want to support our show? We are sending air kisses, air tea, and air hugs (too far?) to anyone who clicks ‘subscribe’ on Apple (bonus hugs for anyone who leaves a five-star review, too) or ‘follow’ on Spotify. Still not enough? Well! Our hearts! See below for everything else. Click here to subscribe to ShameMore: http://apple.co/shamelesspod Subscribe to the weekly ‘ASK SHAMELESS’ newsletter: http://eepurl.com/gFbYLT Join our book club: https://www.instagram.com/theshamelessbookclub/ Check out our website: https://shamelessmediaco.com/ Thanks for listening! We are very big fans of yours.