The Shakedown by National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO)

Episode 43: Foundations #4 - Culture
It is very easy to listen to the legacy media and commentary pundits on social media platforms and develop the sense that what we do for a living is something that our society and culture don't like, appreciate, or want to support. In this episode, Aaron Dawson challenges us to consider the reality of how important it is for us to do what we do and to do it well! We are needed! We are necessary! That being the case, let's do what we do with excellence!
6/9/2023
16:37
Episode 42: Foundations #3 - Success
In the last two episodes, we have been challenged to identify why we do what we do, and then to consider how we do it. The point being to keep our vision and purpose in front of us. This motivates us in the ups and down of our profession as well as our life. In this episode, Aaron Dawson challenges to consider what success would look like if we could accomplish exactly what we wanted. How will we get there? What steps do we need to take today to make that a reality?
6/9/2023
17:51
Episode 41: Foundations #2 - How?
Continuing the "thought train" from the previous episode, Aaron Dawson discusses the importance of discovering, and then regularly reminding ourselves of why we do what we do, as well as considering if how we are doing it is conducive to the vision and purpose we have established. Take the opportunity to dig in our own thought processes and goals! It's worth it!
6/2/2023
17:42
Episode 40: Foundations #1 - Why?
Corrections is about routine. It can seem that we do exactly the same things day in and day out. We can get numb living in the routine and forget what it is that motivates us to stick with it and stay encouraged. In this episode, Aaron Dawson discusses reminding ourselves of the "why" behind our "what". Enjoy this healthy reminder!
5/19/2023
17:14
Episode 39: National Corrections Officer Week
Closing the series on "Finding the Positive", Host Aaron Dawson interviews Tate McCotter, the Executive Director of NIJO. Tate's interaction with corrections folks all over the country allows him to bring a unique perspective to our conversation. Prepare to be encouraged and challenged as they discuss what there is in the field to be encouraged about and motivated by. In commemoration of National Corrections Officers Week, please know that each of you is recognized and appreciated. Keep your heads up and your eyes open! The best is yet to come!
About The Shakedown by National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO)
The Shakedown is a podcast for corrections professionals by corrections professionals. Join us weekly as Warden Aaron Dawson and his guests cover hot topics in jail operations with positivity and passion, sharing tools, tactics and tricks that listeners can use to better themselves and their detention facility.