The Shakedown by National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO)

Episode 42: Foundations #3 - Success

In the last two episodes, we have been challenged to identify why we do what we do, and then to consider how we do it. The point being to keep our vision and purpose in front of us. This motivates us in the ups and down of our profession as well as our life. In this episode, Aaron Dawson challenges to consider what success would look like if we could accomplish exactly what we wanted. How will we get there? What steps do we need to take today to make that a reality?