Dr. Dan Rector

In the Sentinel Uncut podcast interview on July 25, 2025, host Adam Fox interviews Dr. Dan Rector, an emergency management expert, discussing his career, the role of AI in emergency management, and his work with the Reunification Foundation.Career Background: Dr. Rector shares his journey from joining the U.S. Coast Guard out of high school, where he served for seven years, to transitioning to the Army National Guard in Connecticut, working on a Civil Support Team focused on weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and hazmat response. Initially anti-education, he pursued and earned an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees, driven by curiosity and a desire for lifelong learning. His Coast Guard experience, particularly in Alaska, shaped his perspective on planning for extreme scenarios, emphasizing adaptability and creative problem-solving in emergency management.AI in Emergency Management: Rector discusses the transformative potential of AI, likening it to a powerful encyclopedia that accelerates research and knowledge acquisition. He sees AI as a tool to enhance processes, such as developing emergency plans (e.g., Adam’s shelter plan), but stresses the importance of rethinking traditional approaches. AI could streamline plans into checklists or apps, reducing reliance on lengthy documents. He also notes the need to evolve education, as degrees may become less relevant compared to the ability to quickly acquire and apply knowledge using AI. However, he acknowledges concerns about over-reliance on AI, emphasizing that it should complement, not replace, critical thinking and practical skills.Reunification Foundation: Rector founded the Reunification Foundation to help schools manage student reunification during emergencies, such as evacuations due to snowstorms or violent incidents. The foundation builds on his work with the I Love You Guys Foundation, focusing on accountability to ensure students are safely returned to authorized guardians. It provides schools with kits, checklists, and training through a “crawl, walk, run, refresh” approach, involving tabletop exercises, walkthroughs, and full-scale drills. The foundation aims to research reunification processes to identify best practices, addressing issues like chaotic parental responses during crises by advocating for preemptive communication and community engagement.Future of Emergency Management: Rector envisions a blend of emergency management, homeland security, and business continuity, with increased reliance on local and state governments due to potential federal funding changes (e.g., FEMA downsizing). He highlights the growing expectation of safety and response, reducing individual self-reliance and increasing dependence on government support. To address this, he suggests outsourcing some emergency management functions to private sector companies and integrating new technologies like GIS and cybersecurity. Adaptability, self-sufficiency, and understanding local limitations are critical for future preparedness, especially under tight budgets.The interview underscores the importance of institutional knowledge, proactive communication, and leveraging technology to enhance emergency management while maintaining accountability and community trust.