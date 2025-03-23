The Senate Podcast

Episode 5: The Confirmation Process and Sherpas

The guest for this episode, Dirk Maurer, is a retired Marine who earned his Juris Doctorate from GeorgetownUniversity Law Center. He has served in the Pentagon, appointed by the George W. Bush and first Donald Trump administrations three times as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense. At the beginning of the first Trump administration, he was responsible for overseeing the confirmation of all Department of Defense Senate-confirmed personnel and worked confirmations on the Presidential Transition team. He worked for three US Senators and as a Professional Staff Member on the Senate Armed Services Committee.Hosted by Claude Berube, PhD.