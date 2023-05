Meet Scott Tatum

In the first episode of The Self Care Savage Podcast, Scott reflects on his journey from childhood all the way to the present day. He talks about the abuse in his childhood and the trauma that it left in its wake, his relationship with his mother, his interest in the field of psychology, parenting, and how an experience in the outdoors helped him silence his demons and move down the path of self care. Subscribe now to hear the next episode this Friday where Scott will answer some questions from the audience. Have a question that you'd like to ask Scott? Just send an email to [email protected] and include 'Question' in the subject line. Follow Scott on social media: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucanoutdoors/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ucanoutdoors Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucanoutdoors YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zNm1ynev5VWOH_vyX3poQ --- Go to https://betterhelp.com/selfcaresavage for 10% off your first month of therapy with BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored --- Preorder Scott's book, Friendly Reminders: Lessons from a Self-Care Savage, today: Amazon: https://amazon.com/dp/1631069330 Barnes & Noble: https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100589976-11819508?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barnesandnoble.com%2Fw%3Fean%3D9781631069338 Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/friendly-reminders-lessons-from-self-care-savage-scott-tatum/19629923?ean=9781631069338 Ebook only: Apple Books: https://books.apple.com/book/id6446095213?at=1000lHKX&ct=linktree_http&itscg=30200