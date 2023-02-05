I'm Scott Tatum. I've traveled full time as a nomad for the last five years in my truck, living minimally, hiking and exploring. It's all a part of my therapy t... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Meet Scott Tatum
In the first episode of The Self Care Savage Podcast, Scott reflects on his journey from childhood all the way to the present day. He talks about the abuse in his childhood and the trauma that it left in its wake, his relationship with his mother, his interest in the field of psychology, parenting, and how an experience in the outdoors helped him silence his demons and move down the path of self care.
Subscribe now to hear the next episode this Friday where Scott will answer some questions from the audience. Have a question that you'd like to ask Scott? Just send an email to [email protected] and include 'Question' in the subject line.
Follow Scott on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucanoutdoors/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ucanoutdoors
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucanoutdoors
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zNm1ynev5VWOH_vyX3poQ
---
Go to https://betterhelp.com/selfcaresavage for 10% off your first month of therapy with BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help #sponsored
---
Preorder Scott's book, Friendly Reminders: Lessons from a Self-Care Savage, today:
Amazon:
https://amazon.com/dp/1631069330
Barnes & Noble:
https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100589976-11819508?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barnesandnoble.com%2Fw%3Fean%3D9781631069338
Bookshop.org:
https://bookshop.org/p/books/friendly-reminders-lessons-from-self-care-savage-scott-tatum/19629923?ean=9781631069338
Ebook only:
Apple Books:
https://books.apple.com/book/id6446095213?at=1000lHKX&ct=linktree_http&itscg=30200
5/2/2023
49:57
The Self Care Savage Podcast Trailer
I'm Scott Tatum. I've traveled full time as a nomad for the last five years in my truck, living minimally, hiking and exploring. It's all a part of my therapy to heal my mind, body and soul to become a self care savage and to create a platform through social media to hold myself accountable and show my progress through how I live it. The Self Care Savage Podcast will push deeper into my history with all of the gory details and amazing moments rediscovered as I've healed, forgiven myself, and cleared the path to forgive everyone else. Subscribe to the podcast and follow along on social media: -Instagram: @ucanoutdoors -TikTok: @ucanoutdoors -YouTube: @ucanoutdoors -Facebook: @ucanoutdoors
I'm Scott Tatum. I've traveled full time as a nomad for the last five years in my truck, living minimally, hiking and exploring. It's all a part of my therapy to heal my mind, body and soul to become a self care savage and to create a platform through social media to hold myself accountable and show my progress through how I live it.
The Self Care Savage Podcast will push deeper into my history with all of the gory details and amazing moments rediscovered as I've healed, forgiven myself, and cleared the path to forgive everyone else.
Let's connect on social media:
-Instagram: @ucanoutdoors
-TikTok: @ucanoutdoors
-YouTube: @ucanoutdoors
-Facebook: @ucanoutdoors