Ep. 1: The Public Sector featuring Paul Kurtz, Chief Cybersecurity Advisor at Splunk

As Splunk’s Chief Cybersecurity Advisor, Paul Kurtz is well-versed in today’s cyber threat landscape. In this episode, Kurtz shares lessons learned from his cybersecurity career, which began in the early 1990s in the US government, where he served at the White House on the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council. Resources: Paul Kurtz bio: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/blog/author/pkurtz.html Code Red virus: https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_videos.jsp?org=NSF&cntn_id=100075&media_id=51501 Nimda worm: https://www.sans.org/white-papers/95/ UK NCSC: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/ CISA: https://www.cisa.gov/ Splunk SURGe: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/surge.html?301=/surge US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3684 CIS Critical Security Controls: https://www.cisecurity.org/controls/v8_pre