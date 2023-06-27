The Security Detail is a podcast series by SURGe, Splunk’s strategic security research team. Every other week, co-hosts Audra Streetman and Kirsty Paine intervi...
More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
Ep. 3: Manufacturing featuring Tim Chase, Program Director at the Global Resilience Federation
The manufacturing sector faces targeted attacks on critical infrastructure, including supply chain attacks and industrial espionage, which can lead to production disruptions and intellectual property theft. In this episode, Tim Chase, Program Director at the Global Resilience Federation (GRF), shares threat trends he’s observed from his leadership of the manufacturing ISAC.
Resources:
MFG-ISAC: https://www.mfgisac.org/
CPG Supply Chain Security Guides: https://www.mfgisac.org/cpg-supply-chain-security-guides
Global Resilience Federation: https://www.grf.org/
CyManII: https://cymanii.org/
Recorded Future 2022 Report: https://www.recordedfuture.com/2022-annual-report
KPMG industrial manufacturing technology insights report: https://advisory.kpmg.us/articles/2022/industrial-manufacturing-insights.html
7/12/2023
19:32
Ep. 2: Telecommunications featuring Ian Keller, Cybersecurity Advisor and former CISO
The telecommunications industry is responsible for our modern communications, including internet service providers, cable companies, and mobile operators. In this episode, cybersecurity advisor and ex-CISO Ian Keller explains why this sector is such an attractive target for state-sponsored adversaries along with his advice for CISOs.
Ian Keller's website: https://iankeller.online/
The Troublemaker CISO blog: https://iankeller.online/blog/the-ciso-blog/
6/27/2023
19:32
Ep. 1: The Public Sector featuring Paul Kurtz, Chief Cybersecurity Advisor at Splunk
As Splunk’s Chief Cybersecurity Advisor, Paul Kurtz is well-versed in today’s cyber threat landscape. In this episode, Kurtz shares lessons learned from his cybersecurity career, which began in the early 1990s in the US government, where he served at the White House on the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council.
Resources:
Paul Kurtz bio: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/blog/author/pkurtz.html
Code Red virus: https://www.nsf.gov/discoveries/disc_videos.jsp?org=NSF&cntn_id=100075&media_id=51501
Nimda worm: https://www.sans.org/white-papers/95/
UK NCSC: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/
CISA: https://www.cisa.gov/
Splunk SURGe: https://www.splunk.com/en_us/surge.html?301=/surge
US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3684
CIS Critical Security Controls: https://www.cisecurity.org/controls/v8_pre
The Security Detail is a podcast series by SURGe, Splunk’s strategic security research team. Every other week, co-hosts Audra Streetman and Kirsty Paine interview security experts about the top cyber threats in different industries. Episodes will examine the cyber threat landscape in healthcare, education, manufacturing, the technology sector, retail and hospitality, telecommunications, and the public sector.