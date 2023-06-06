Peter Schrager of NFL Network and FOX Sports invites listeners to the table where the big NFL conversations are happening. He empties his notebook each week and...
The Season with Peter Schrager: Lions GM Brad Holmes
Lions GM Brad Holmes had to take an unorthodox path to his current position as GM, but used the life lessons obtained along the way to empower him on his journey. Holmes discusses his time as an Enterprise Car Rental employee, his work as a media relations intern with the Atlanta Hawks, and the many mentors who urged him to keep going. He also takes us through the first round pick selections of Jahmyr Gibbs (spelling check) and Jack Campbell, and why Mock Drafts don’t mean as much as we make them out to. Good stuff on the scouting of Aaron Donald, the toughness of Jared Goff, and the promise of the 2023 Detroit Lions.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
7/11/2023
1:14:35
The Season with Peter Schrager: Chargers OC Kellen Moore
After eight years in Dallas, Kellen Moore has a new gig, coaching Justin Herbert and running the Los Angeles Chargers offense. Kellen takes us behind the curtain and into the locker room, sharing from what he's seen from Justin Herbert thus far, his utmost respect for Dak Prescott, and his awe of both Matthew Stafford's and Calvin Johnson's super human traits. Kellen also provides some great perspective on life, his pivot to coaching, and a few Jerry Jones tales to add to a book that just needs to be written. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/29/2023
45:49
The Season with Peter Schrager: Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett
After a one-year stint as a head coach in Denver, Nathaniel Hackett is back with Aaron Rodgers as they look to bring long awaited glory back to the New York Jets. Peter and Hackett go deep on what makes his relationship with Rodgers so special, what Hackett has learned from being a coach's son, his life lessons from his one year in Denver, and the best passes he's seen the 4-time MVP make in both games and in practice. Hackett takes us behind the curtain and into the locker room and also reveals what could make 2023 a very special season for Jets fans. Then, as they go rapid fire, Hackett discusses the '17 Jaguars, the legend that is Kyle Orton, and the one celebrity he'd like to take out to dinner in New York City. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/21/2023
57:10
The Season with Peter Schrager: Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
Peter goes deep with second-year Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah just days after the release of RB Dalvin Cook. Kwesi talks about his unorthodox path to the GM position, his application of skills honed on Wall Street in the football world, and walks us through his approach to decision making and roster building. Adofo-Mensah goes rapid fire on everything from Kirk Cousins' greatest qualities to his favorite rappers of all-time to the most underappreciated player on the Vikings roster. Peter and Aaron, then, talk about...Broadway and their favorite vocalists of all-time.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
6/13/2023
1:01:02
The Season with Peter Schrager: Actor/Comedian Hank Azaria
Hank Azaria is the voice and face of some of your favorite roles in television and film history. He's also a tortured New York Jets fan. Peter goes deep with Hank on his love for the Jets, his feelings on Aaron Rodgers, and his career in show biz. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
