The Season with Peter Schrager: Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett

After a one-year stint as a head coach in Denver, Nathaniel Hackett is back with Aaron Rodgers as they look to bring long awaited glory back to the New York Jets. Peter and Hackett go deep on what makes his relationship with Rodgers so special, what Hackett has learned from being a coach's son, his life lessons from his one year in Denver, and the best passes he's seen the 4-time MVP make in both games and in practice. Hackett takes us behind the curtain and into the locker room and also reveals what could make 2023 a very special season for Jets fans. Then, as they go rapid fire, Hackett discusses the '17 Jaguars, the legend that is Kyle Orton, and the one celebrity he'd like to take out to dinner in New York City. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.