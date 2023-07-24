Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Schoolyard Podcast

Podcast The Schoolyard Podcast
The Schoolyard Podcast
The Schoolyard Podcast, hosted by Nancy Chung, is a show created by educators, for educators.
Education
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Ep.4: Setting the Tone for Back to School
    Nancy, and guests Loreal Hemenway and Stephanie Osmunson, the educators behind @happilyeverelementary, are passionate about setting a positive tone for back to school time. In this episode, they discuss setting the tone for back to school and the significance of creating an inviting and inclusive classroom environment.
    8/9/2023
    34:12
  • Ep.3: Extended Learning for Every Student
    In this episode, join Nancy as she discusses extended learning and its benefits for students with Nicole Hill from School Specialty.
    8/9/2023
    25:06
  • Ep.2: Esports is Like a Magnet!
    Join Nancy and her guest Claire LaBeaux the Chief Marketing Officer at NASEF (the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations) as they dive into the exciting world of esports and why it's a game-changer in schools!
    8/9/2023
    23:10
  • Ep.1: Wellness and Social-Emotional Learning Spaces
    Creating a classroom environment that promotes social-emotional wellness and a sense of belonging is crucial for the overall development and success of students. When students feel like they belong, they are more likely to engage in their learning, build positive relationships with their peers, and develop a strong sense of self-worth. In this episode, Nancy chats with Dr. Sue Ann Highland, who is the National Education Strategist for School Specialty about building social emotional learning spaces.
    8/9/2023
    23:16
  • Introducing The Schoolyard Podcast with Nancy Chung
    Welcome to the Schoolyard Podcast! A show created by educators for educators. Join our host, Nancy Chung, as we discuss topics that focus on subjects which cover a wide mix of areas across the education landscape. Learn new tips & tricks, stories from peers, hot topics, and answers to questions we’re all wondering through conversations between Nancy and our featured guests.
    7/24/2023
    3:14

About The Schoolyard Podcast

The Schoolyard Podcast, hosted by Nancy Chung, is a show created by educators, for educators. We share candid conversations between Nancy and our featured guests about educational trends, seasonally relevant topics, as well as emerging and proven solutions to create a listening experience that taps into what you’re curious about right now. Episodes cover a wide mix of topics across the education landscape. You’ll hear tips & tricks, stories from peers, hot topics, questions we’re all wondering followed by honest answers, and more.Our host, Nancy Chung, also known as FancyNancyin5th on Instagram and TikTok is a creative, fun-loving 5th grade teacher from Irvine, CA, with over 26 years of teaching under her belt.The Schoolyard Podcast is brought to you by School Specialty.
Podcast website

