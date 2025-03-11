One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson

Ep. 209: The Measles Panic & the MAHA Crisis—No One Is Coming to Save Us

In this episode of The One Dream Podcast, Dr. Nick Wilson and Leah Wilson, J.D., dive into the media’s hysteria surrounding the recent measles outbreak. Why is measles being treated like a national emergency when it was once considered a routine childhood illness? What changed—the virus or the narrative? Join us as we break down the historical context of measles, the role of natural immunity, and the pharmaceutical industry's influence over public perception. We also discuss: The difference between natural and artificial immunity Why measles cases are being politicized The CDC’s own past statements on measles as a “self-limiting infection” How mainstream media fuels fear to push compliance The importance of strengthening the immune system rather than relying on pharmaceutical interventions Resource Mentioned: Get the Measles Handout at HealthFreedomInstitute.com under "Handouts" to arm yourself with the facts. If you found this conversation thought-provoking, share it with a friend and help spread awareness. And do not forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode. Listen now and join the movement to reclaim health and freedom.