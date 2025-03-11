One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson

Ep. 210: From Driver’s License to Digital ID: The Truth About REAL ID
In this episode of The One Dream Podcast, Leah Wilson is joined by Twila Brase, a leading voice in health freedom and privacy rights, to uncover the truth behind REAL ID. Is it just an upgraded driver’s license, or is it paving the way for a national surveillance system? Twila explains how REAL ID is a federally controlled identification system, not just a state-issued license. She shares the history of its quiet implementation, the constitutional concerns it raises, and the push for digital IDs that could lead to government overreach and tracking. 🔹 Key Takeaways: REAL ID is a national ID system, not just a driver's license upgrade. It opens the door to expanded government tracking and control. Digital IDs and biometric surveillance are being integrated into airport security and beyond. Resistance is possible—opting for a standard state ID instead of REAL ID helps slow compliance. Legislative action and public awareness are crucial to stopping this expansion of federal power. 📣 Take Action: Check your driver’s license – If it has a star (or in some states, a symbol like a bear or tree with a star), it’s a REAL ID. You can request a standard state ID instead. Visit RefuseREALID.org to learn more and contact lawmakers. Share your experience! If you’ve had trouble opting out of REAL ID, email [email protected]
You can request a standard state ID instead. Visit RefuseREALID.org to learn more and contact lawmakers. Share your experience! If you've had trouble opting out of REAL ID, email [email protected]