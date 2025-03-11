Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessOne Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson
Listen to One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson in the App
Listen to One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson

Podcast One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson
Dr. Nick Wilson
One Dream exists to remind people that health and freedom are the foundation of fulfilling your God-given purpose on Earth. When either is lost, our possibiliti...
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

5 of 99
  • Ep. 211: Are High Egg Prices The End Of The Story With Farmer Joel Salatin
    In this powerful episode of The One Dream Podcast, Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson sit down with legendary regenerative farmer Joel Salatin of Polyface Farm to unpack the truth behind the rising egg prices, the so-called bird flu epidemic, and what’s really happening in our food supply chain. Joel shares what most people don’t know about the mass culling of chickens, the fraudulent testing protocols, and how government and industry policies are undermining both farmers and consumers. Together, we explore what individuals and families can do to opt out of a broken system and take back control of their food and health. In this episode, we discuss: The real reasons behind skyrocketing egg prices and the bird flu narrative Why 160+ million healthy chickens have been unnecessarily killed — and who profits from it How the PCR tests used to identify bird flu are fundamentally flawed The untold story of gain-of-function research driving more virulent bird flu strains The mRNA vaccine push for animals and what it means for your food Why knowing your farmer and your food is essential for protecting health and freedom Practical ways families can take action, from backyard chickens to sourcing real food Resources mentioned in this episode: Polyface Farms on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/polyfacefarm?igsh=bThmNXBkYWljcXpv The Lunatic Farmer Blog (One of Leah’s favorites): https://www.thelunaticfarmer.com Stand For Health Freedom — Bird Flu Resource: Message "bird flu" to @standforhealthfreedom on Instagram to get a direct link to everything you need to know about bird flu If this conversation gave you a fresh perspective, share it with a friend who’s questioning the system and wants to live a healthier, freer life. And don't forget to subscribe to The One Dream Podcast so you never miss an episode. Follow The One Dream Podcast on Instagram.
    --------  
    58:23
  • Ep. 210: From Driver’s License to Digital ID: The Truth About REAL ID
    In this episode of The One Dream Podcast, Leah Wilson is joined by Twila Brase, a leading voice in health freedom and privacy rights, to uncover the truth behind REAL ID. Is it just an upgraded driver’s license, or is it paving the way for a national surveillance system? Twila explains how REAL ID is a federally controlled identification system, not just a state-issued license. She shares the history of its quiet implementation, the constitutional concerns it raises, and the push for digital IDs that could lead to government overreach and tracking. 🔹 Key Takeaways: REAL ID is a national ID system, not just a driver's license upgrade. It opens the door to expanded government tracking and control. Digital IDs and biometric surveillance are being integrated into airport security and beyond. Resistance is possible—opting for a standard state ID instead of REAL ID helps slow compliance. Legislative action and public awareness are crucial to stopping this expansion of federal power. 📣 Take Action: Check your driver’s license – If it has a star (or in some states, a symbol like a bear or tree with a star), it’s a REAL ID. You can request a standard state ID instead. Visit RefuseREALID.org to learn more and contact lawmakers. Share your experience! If you’ve had trouble opting out of REAL ID, email [email protected] to help bring attention to this issue. If you found this episode eye-opening, please share it with a friend, subscribe, and help spread the word about protecting health freedom and personal privacy.
    --------  
    36:09
  • Ep. 209: The Measles Panic & the MAHA Crisis—No One Is Coming to Save Us
    In this episode of The One Dream Podcast, Dr. Nick Wilson and Leah Wilson, J.D., dive into the media’s hysteria surrounding the recent measles outbreak. Why is measles being treated like a national emergency when it was once considered a routine childhood illness? What changed—the virus or the narrative? Join us as we break down the historical context of measles, the role of natural immunity, and the pharmaceutical industry's influence over public perception. We also discuss: The difference between natural and artificial immunity Why measles cases are being politicized The CDC’s own past statements on measles as a “self-limiting infection” How mainstream media fuels fear to push compliance The importance of strengthening the immune system rather than relying on pharmaceutical interventions Resource Mentioned: Get the Measles Handout at HealthFreedomInstitute.com under "Handouts" to arm yourself with the facts. If you found this conversation thought-provoking, share it with a friend and help spread awareness. And do not forget to subscribe so you never miss an episode. Listen now and join the movement to reclaim health and freedom.
    --------  
    33:25
  • Ep. 208: Brain Drain or Breakthrough - The Public Health Reckoning
    In this episode of One Dream, Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson examine the state of public health and the critical choices facing individuals today. Are we witnessing a "brain drain," where independent thought and informed decision-making are being suppressed? Or are we on the brink of a breakthrough that will redefine health autonomy and personal responsibility? Topics Covered: The shifting public health narrative and its implications for individuals and families The role of censorship and controlled messaging in shaping health decisions The importance of self-reliance in achieving true health and well-being Practical steps to maintain medical freedom and make informed choices This discussion challenges conventional perspectives and encourages listeners to critically assess the systems influencing public health. As more people seek alternatives to mainstream healthcare, the need for informed, intentional action has never been greater. 📢 Subscribe for weekly episodes, share with a friend, and join the conversation.
    --------  
    34:38
  • Ep. 207: The One Dream that Changes Everything
    Welcome to One Dream, a podcast dedicated to helping you reclaim your health, protect your freedom, and fulfill your God-given purpose. Hosted by Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson, this show challenges the systems that seek to control our well-being and empowers listeners with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions. In this episode, Nick and Leah share their personal health journeys, discuss the deep connection between health and freedom, and explore how access to truthful information has been censored. They break down why America faces a health crisis despite being the most medicated nation and why true healing requires a shift in mindset. With expert insights and real-life stories, One Dream is a movement that equips you to live without limits. 📢 Subscribe for weekly episodes, share with a friend, and join the conversation.
    --------  
    35:26

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson

One Dream exists to remind people that health and freedom are the foundation of fulfilling your God-given purpose on Earth. When either is lost, our possibilities become limited, and our dreams disappear. This podcast empowers individuals to take ownership of their well-being, question the systems that seek to control it, and reconnect with the power of informed decisions. Through deep conversations, expert insights, and real-life stories, One Dream is a movement—one that equips people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to reclaim their health and protect their freedom.
Podcast website

Listen to One Dream Podcast with Dr. Nick and Leah Wilson, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/15/2025 - 4:39:51 PM