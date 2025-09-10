Patriots vs Vikings joint practice coming this week. Reviewing the Patriots vs Commanders preseason game.Will Campbell is a dawg. TreVeryon Henderson is electricenjoy!

Drake Maye, The offense, the schemeMike Vrabel, the defensePreparing for Miami. need to win.

Listen to The Savage Boston podcast, The Dan Patrick Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app