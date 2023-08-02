Musician turned Lawn Care Nut turned Youtuber might sound like a strange path to walk in life, but such is the journey of Ryan Knorr and his creative endeavors.... More
Available Episodes
5 of 45
TurfCast Ep 35 // It's A Daycare For Lawns
Summer is heating up and so many around the country are experiencing tough conditions with early season drought. In this episode we'll of course have our weather talk but also touch on my new front yard, RD's renovation projects, and his new found interest in brome plus MUCH MORE. Thanks for listening! Participate in the next live stream by joining us here - https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanKnorrTV/join Find out more about what Ryan is up to here: https://twitter.com/fieldsourceohio You can find me at https://www.ryanknorrlawncare.com
6/8/2023
1:49:43
TurfCast Ep 34 // A Pallet Of Sod With A Bow
We've moved into a great month for growing grass and there's plenty to chat about! We'll go over cool season talk PLUS the possibility of a warm season pallet of bermuda sod showing up at my doorstep according to RD. Will it happen? Participate in the next live stream by joining us here - https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanKnorrTV/join Find out more about what Ryan is up to here: https://twitter.com/fieldsourceohio You can find me at https://www.ryanknorrlawncare.com
5/11/2023
2:15:09
TurfCast Ep 33 // All About 80% Coverage
Spring is finally here (for most at least) and we're ramping up talking about my plans for the season plus all the nerdy turf stuff we all know and love! It's really all about 80% coverage. You'll get the joke once you listen. :)Participate in the next live stream by joining us here - https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanKnorrTV/joinFind out more about what Ryan is up to here: https://twitter.com/fieldsourceohioYou can find me at https://www.ryanknorrlawncare.com
4/10/2023
1:33:49
TurfCast Ep 32 // The Most Important Aspect Of Lawn Care
RD and I are back for another episode where we talk about plans for the spring 2023 lawn care season, and maybe the most important aspect of lawn care that is often overlooked. We also answer a BUNCH of your questions to round out the show. Enjoy!Participate in the next live stream by joining us here - https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanKnorrTV/joinFind out more about what Ryan is up to here: https://twitter.com/fieldsourceohioYou can find me at https://www.ryanknorrlawncare.com
3/8/2023
1:39:12
TurfCast Ep 31 // I'd Try It Just For Fun
Spring fever is in the air! In this episode we talk about why I probably shouldn't do anything to my lawn since it's February but why I might do something anyway, plus much more turf talk and your questions!Participate in the next live stream by joining us here - https://www.youtube.com/c/RyanKnorrTV/joinFind out more about what Ryan is up to here: https://twitter.com/fieldsourceohioYou can find me at https://www.ryanknorrlawncare.com
Musician turned Lawn Care Nut turned Youtuber might sound like a strange path to walk in life, but such is the journey of Ryan Knorr and his creative endeavors. Here you'll find his Beyond The Lawn series with many names from the lawn care community on Youtube and beyond, as well as the TurfCast series with Ryan DeMay joining each week to talk all things turf!