Your Due Process: Judges Protecting Your Rights

Judges, right up to the U.S. Supreme Court, tell us that we all have a right to “due process.” You may not want to be in court for that process . . . until a government tries to take something away from you – your property, your right to go about your business, or your right to travel as you please. This podcast shares how judges protect your right to everyday life.This podcast was developed under grant number SJI-24E032 from the State Justice Institute. The points of view expressed are those of the podcasters and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the State Justice Institute.”