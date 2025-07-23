The 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. In this episode, learn the role judges play in ensuring the government follows the Constitution and protects your rights. Judge Donald and Judge Wahl are joined by special guest Judge John Tunheim, a federal judge from Minnesota and 4th Amendment expert.This podcast was developed under grant number SJI-24E032 from the State Justice Institute. The points of view expressed are those of the podcasters and do not necessarily represent the official position or policies of the State Justice Institute.”
Jury Duty is Important
A jury summons is not something most Americans are excited to see in their mailbox. But, juries play an essential role in our democracy. In this episode, Judge Donald and Judge Wahl review the role of the jury, what to expect from jury duty, and the essential role juries play in the court system.
Complying with court orders
Courts issue orders every day. Why is it important to our democracy that people comply with court orders? What tools can judges use when a party decides not to follow a court order? Learn all about court orders from Judge Bernice Donald and Judge Ned Wahl in this episode.
Your Due Process: Judges Protecting Your Rights
Judges, right up to the U.S. Supreme Court, tell us that we all have a right to "due process." You may not want to be in court for that process . . . until a government tries to take something away from you – your property, your right to go about your business, or your right to travel as you please. This podcast shares how judges protect your right to everyday life.
Rule of Law: Why Should I Care?
You may often hear arguments about "Rule of Law," from lawyers or public officials. You may wonder what it has to do with your life. Why should you care? The Program's first podcast works through what the phrase means for everyday Americans and how it affects their lives. Rule of Law . . . it's not just for lawyers.
The Rule of Law podcast breaks down complex legal concepts into everyday understanding, empowering you to navigate the justice system with confidence. We answer your questions with the facts you need to know in today’s world of conflict and controversy arising in courthouses across the nation and in your neighborhood.