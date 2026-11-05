On the latest episode of the Roundabout Roundup, Hosts Chad Wicker and Brian Couch bring in a guest to discuss the September 1st Hernando Board of Alderman meeting. The majority of the discussion centers around the City of Hernando’s budget and the the decision to pass a budget and then abandon the motion to pass and table the discussion to a special meeting next Tuesday. The trio also discussion some other highlights of the meeting including a new bill pay system for the city, a change order for Renasant park, and the decision not to form a new committee.

On the latest episode, Brian and Chad Discuss the recent approval of the City’s budget and several other topics from the 9-15-26 Hernando Board of Alderman meeting. This topics include an AI Chat bot for the city website, opioid settlement funds, and the approval of a second McDonalds location in the city. If you like this episode please like and share it.

On the latest episode of the roundabout podcast host Brian and Chad discuss the Hernando Board of Alderman meeting from October 20, 2026. In the episode, they discuss several topics from the meeting, including an amendment to the Delta landing PUD project, the hiring of a new Planning Director, and the 24-25 city audit. Please like and subscribe to this podcast if you enjoy it and let us know what you think about it.

About The Roundabout roundup Podcast

About The Roundabout roundup Podcast

About The Roundabout roundup Podcast