Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
16 episodes
- On the latest episode of the roundabout podcast host Brian and Chad discuss the Hernando Board of Alderman meeting from October 20, 2026. In the episode, they discuss several topics from the meeting, including an amendment to the Delta landing PUD project, the hiring of a new Planning Director, and the 24-25 city audit. Please like and subscribe to this podcast if you enjoy it and let us know what you think about it.
- On the latest episode, Brian and Chad Discuss the recent approval of the City’s budget and several other topics from the 9-15-26 Hernando Board of Alderman meeting. This topics include an AI Chat bot for the city website, opioid settlement funds, and the approval of a second McDonalds location in the city. If you like this episode please like and share it.
- On the latest episode of the Roundabout Roundup, Hosts Chad Wicker and Brian Couch bring in a guest to discuss the September 1st Hernando Board of Alderman meeting. The majority of the discussion centers around the City of Hernando’s budget and the the decision to pass a budget and then abandon the motion to pass and table the discussion to a special meeting next Tuesday. The trio also discussion some other highlights of the meeting including a new bill pay system for the city, a change order for Renasant park, and the decision not to form a new committee.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About The Roundabout roundup Podcast
Roundabouts have become a regular part of life in Hernando. Some folks like them. Some folks are still figuring them out. But one thing is certain, they have become a symbol of the growth and change happening in our city. That is exactly why we are launching a new local podcast called Roundabout Roundup. Roundabout Roundup will feature Ward 4 Alderman Chad Wicker and lifelong Hernando resident and local realtor Brian Couch. The idea is simple. Brian will gather questions directly from citizens about what is happening in Hernando city government, and we will sit down and talk through the issues. No spin. No talking points. Just straightforward conversation about the decisions being made and how they affect our community. In a time when it often feels like people are talking at each other instead of talking with each other, this podcast is meant to create a place for open dialogue, transparency, and facts. Episodes will typically air the Thursday or Friday after each Board of Aldermen meeting. Some episodes may be short. Others may run longer depending on what is going on in the city. If you have a question you would like Brian to ask, send it to: chad@chadwickerms.com We look forward to hearing from you and hope Roundabout Roundup becomes a helpful way for our community to stay informed about what is happening in Hernando.Podcast website
Listen to The Roundabout roundup Podcast, The Tara Palmeri Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Roundabout roundup Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.