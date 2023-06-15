The Rose Garden Report: A Portland Trail Blazers and NBA Podcast

Portland Trail Blazers Draft Recap (Feat. Erik Gundersen)

(2:30 - 18:06) Erik Gundersen of Blazers Banter joins The Rose Garden Report with Sean Highkin. Erik and Sean react to the Portland Trail Blazers drafting Scoot Henderson with the 3rd overall pick in the NBA Draft. They also break down why that selection could be the end for Anfernee Simons in Portland and react to Chris Paul being traded to the Golden State Warriors. (18:08 - 29:40) Erik and Sean also discuss who the Portland Trail Blazers could target with a mid-level exception contract. They talk about the Blazers newfound surplus at guard with the addition of Scoot Henderson, and look ahead to the Blazers summer league slate for next month. (29:40 - 1:07:10) In The final segment, Erik and Sean debate where Damian Lillard may be at after the Portland Trail Blazers elected to hold onto the 3rd overall pick to select Scoot Henderson. They also discuss whether the grace period has come to an end for head coach Chauncey Billups and general manager Joe Cronin. Sean and Erik finish the show by reacting to Scoot Henderson's decision to wear 00 in Portland.