What do Mambo No. 5, Ace Ventura, Pokémon and Warheads have in common?

For Dylan Chambers, they're four pieces of a childhood that helped shape the musician, songwriter, guitarist and producer he is today. It sounds like Lou Bega's "Mambo No. 5." It looks like Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. It means Pokémon cards spread across the table. And it tastes like Warheads.

What starts with an unlikely conversation about "Mambo No. 5" quickly becomes a look at the music Dylan grew up hearing, from NSYNC and The Beatles to James Brown, Elvis and the late-90s revival of big-band sounds. We explore how those influences helped shape his musical instincts, why Brian Setzer made such an impression, and the connection Dylan sees between the music that made him happy as a kid and the music he wants to make today.

Then there's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and the unmistakable influence of Jim Carrey. From physical comedy to endlessly quotable moments, we talk about why that kind of humor connected with Dylan so strongly as a kid... and why some things never stop being funny.

Next, we dive into Pokémon, from the first-generation games and characters to the trading cards that became a full-blown childhood obsession. There were holographic Charizards, cards getting banned at school and even Pokémon trading parties in a friend's basement. But underneath all of that was something bigger... the first real sense of community and friendship that came from sharing something you loved with other people.

And finally, there's Warheads... the kind of candy that turned eating something incredibly sour into a test of toughness, especially when your friends were watching. We talk blue raspberry, Sour Patch Kids and the strange appeal of deliberately making yourself miserable for fun.

When you start looking closely at the things we loved as kids, you realize they're never just music, movies, toys or candy. They're the experiences that make us laugh, the things that bring us together, and sometimes the first clues to the person we're going to become.

Four choices. Four pieces of childhood. One room that tells Dylan's story.



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Produced by: Brian Colburn & Jay Sweet

Theme Music: “Rewind” by Brian Colburn

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