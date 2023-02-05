S8E8: Ty Haney and Breana Teubner, CEO and COO of TYB, Share about the Future of Commerce by Leveraging Community as a Growth Chanel

In our season 8 finale, we explore the world of TYB, or Try Your Best, a community management platform that directly engages and rewards fans for taking action, founded by CEO Ty Haney, former founder and CEO of Outdoor Voices. Discover how TYB revolutionizes customer engagement, loyalty, and retention through its innovative platform. Explore their groundbreaking approach of using digital membership collectibles to create a sense of ownership and reward customers for their daily actions. Additionally, learn about Ty Haney’s path from being a brand founder with Outdoor Voices to launching TYB to further her mission of connecting brands and fans. Through TYB, Ty and Breana are seamlessly connecting engagement activity to purchase data, empowering businesses with valuable insights for small-scale and enterprise brands alike.In today's episode, we explore themes such as leveraging communities as growth channels, acquiring long-term customers in e-commerce given the current shifts in data regulation, and scaling effectively with an early-stage board. For The Room Podcast in your inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.Check out our guide to podcasting here! 5:42 - Where did Ty and Breana grow up and how did that shape their views of the world?8:24 - Did Ty always think she would become a founder?11:52 - How was Breana’s transition from Capitol Hill to founding and building a company?13:43 - What was the “aha moment” that was the origin of Outdoor Voices?16:42 - How did Banana Republic respond to other up-and-coming D to C brands?19:32 - How did Outdoor Voices think about building community?21:54 - What was the initial concept for Try Your Best?24:06 - Who was the first person to say yes to investing in TYB?24:45 - What was a moment in founding TYB when things didn’t go to plan?29:03 - What is TYB’s core product?33:45 - How does TYB work with skincare and fashion brands such as Topicals?38:10 - What do Ty and Breana think of the up-and-coming e-commerce tech stack?41:18 - How do Ty and Breana feel about the concept of a board?46:22 - What’s next for Ty and Breana in their personal lives?49:00 - Who is a woman in your life that has had a profound impact on you and your career?WX Productions