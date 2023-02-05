Welcome to the Room. A series interviewing your favorite tech founders and funders. Our guests were in the room where it happened and they’re sharing their stor... More
S8E8: Ty Haney and Breana Teubner, CEO and COO of TYB, Share about the Future of Commerce by Leveraging Community as a Growth Chanel
In our season 8 finale, we explore the world of TYB, or Try Your Best, a community management platform that directly engages and rewards fans for taking action, founded by CEO Ty Haney, former founder and CEO of Outdoor Voices. Discover how TYB revolutionizes customer engagement, loyalty, and retention through its innovative platform. Explore their groundbreaking approach of using digital membership collectibles to create a sense of ownership and reward customers for their daily actions. Additionally, learn about Ty Haney’s path from being a brand founder with Outdoor Voices to launching TYB to further her mission of connecting brands and fans. Through TYB, Ty and Breana are seamlessly connecting engagement activity to purchase data, empowering businesses with valuable insights for small-scale and enterprise brands alike.In today's episode, we explore themes such as leveraging communities as growth channels, acquiring long-term customers in e-commerce given the current shifts in data regulation, and scaling effectively with an early-stage board. For The Room Podcast in your inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.Check out our guide to podcasting here! 5:42 - Where did Ty and Breana grow up and how did that shape their views of the world?8:24 - Did Ty always think she would become a founder?11:52 - How was Breana’s transition from Capitol Hill to founding and building a company?13:43 - What was the “aha moment” that was the origin of Outdoor Voices?16:42 - How did Banana Republic respond to other up-and-coming D to C brands?19:32 - How did Outdoor Voices think about building community?21:54 - What was the initial concept for Try Your Best?24:06 - Who was the first person to say yes to investing in TYB?24:45 - What was a moment in founding TYB when things didn’t go to plan?29:03 - What is TYB’s core product?33:45 - How does TYB work with skincare and fashion brands such as Topicals?38:10 - What do Ty and Breana think of the up-and-coming e-commerce tech stack?41:18 - How do Ty and Breana feel about the concept of a board?46:22 - What’s next for Ty and Breana in their personal lives?49:00 - Who is a woman in your life that has had a profound impact on you and your career?WX Productions
5/23/2023
52:26
S8E7: Yin Wu's Journey of Empowering Startups with Pulley's Equity Management Solutions [LIVE]
This week, we brought our conversation inside the room to a LIVE audience! Join us in this enlightening episode as we sit down with Yin Wu, the founder of Pulley, a groundbreaking company revolutionizing equity management for startups. Pulley provides innovative equity solutions that empower founders and streamline the complex processes of equity administration, cap table management, and employee equity grants. In today's riveting episode, we delve into the realm of cap table management, emphasizing the importance of adopting a long-term perspective. We also provide insightful guidance on building your inaugural sales team, challenge the notion of working smarter, not harder, and explore an additional theme of fostering a culture of innovation within your organization. For The Room Podcast in your inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.Check out our guide to podcasting here! 6:37 - Where did Yin grow up and how did that shape her view of the world?7:12 - What was the inception of Yin moving out to California? 7:34 - When did Yin start having an interest in becoming a founder?9:39 - What were some of the learnings from previous companies; Oven Labs and Echo Locker?11:52 - What company did Yin apply to YC with? 12:54 - What advice would Yin give to founders about when is the right time to pivot?14:07 - What was the “aha moment” that sparked the start of Pulley?16:19 - Why cap tables? 17:23 - What is one common mistake that founders often make when dealing with cap tables putting together equity? 19:32 - How does Pulley help founders?21:36 - Who was the first person to say yes to investing in Pulley?22:36 - How was Yin’s experience fundraising during Covid?23:40 - What advice does Yin have for founders beginning their fundraising journey?25:32 - What was a moment when building Pulley that things didn’t go as planned?26:49 - What tips does Yin have for making difficult decisions?28:50 - What is Yin’s Go-To-Market strategy?30:21 - How has Pulley thought about products that can scale with larger companies? 31:44 - What advice does Yin have on building an initial team?34:31 - What advice would Yin give founders about competitive dynamics?35:55 - How does Yin balance being a mother and a founder?37:57 - What’s next for Yin and Pulley?38:49 - Who is a woman in Yin’s life that has had a profound impact on her and her career?WX Productions
5/16/2023
49:04
S8E6: How Rahul Vohra's Superhuman Revolution is Transforming Email for Professionals
Join us for an engaging conversation with Rahul Vohra, CEO and founder of Superhuman, the fast, efficient email client that has become a favorite among professionals. With its focus on productivity, Superhuman has revolutionized the way people manage their email, and has achieved a loyal following of users who enjoy its advanced features, such as keyboard shortcuts and the ability to snooze emails for later.In this episode, we explore the benefits of manual onboarding and how it has helped Superhuman build a loyal user base, Rahul shares insights on how to properly take advantage of the investment "game" and, how to navigate the current state of the seed stage for both founders and investors.Articles referenced in the Episode: Founders How to Stop Worrying and Love Being AcquiredHow Superhuman Built an Engine to Find Product Market FitSuperHuman AI Announcement For The Room Podcast in your inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.Check out our guide to podcasting here!6:20 - Where did Rahul grow up and how did he become introduced to computer science?8:00 - Did Rahul always think he would become a founder?8:40 - How did working as a game designer shape Rahul’s approach to building digital products?9:56 - How many companies has Rahul founded and how were those experiences?12:39 - How was Rahul’s experience founding Reportive?16:30 - How are companies looking at productivity tools now versus 12 years ago?17:48 - What was the “aha moment” that sparked the start of Superhuman?19:38 - What inspired Rahul to include onboarding with Superhuman’s product?21:48 - When did Rahul realize that Superhuman had a substantial product market fit?25:04 - Who was the first person to say yes to investing in Superhuman?26:47 - What advice does Rahul have for seed stage and Series A stage founders?28:39 - What was a moment when things didn’t go as planned during Rahul’s founding journey?29:45 - How did Rahul react when his acquisition by LinkedIn nearly fell through?34:07 - How has Superhuman’s Go-To-Market strategy evolved over time?38:38 - How is selling to teams different than selling to individuals?40:47 - How is Superhuman thinking about AI?42:29 - What is Rahul’s perspective on new companies starting in the application space?44:16 - What’s next for Rahul?45:37 - Who is a woman in Rahul’s life that has had a profound impact on him and his career?WX Productions
5/9/2023
47:26
S8E5: How Postscript and Adam Turner Help E-Commerce Businesses Build Stronger Customer Relationships
In this episode, we sit down with Adam Turner, the CEO of Postscript, to discuss how his company is transforming the world of e-commerce. From boosting conversion rates to maximizing ROI, Postscript is the ultimate SMS marketing tool that's helping businesses achieve their goals. But don't just take our word for it - Postscript has raised over 106M to date from the likes of YC, Accomplice, Greylock, and more. Join us as Adam shares his experience starting a company with his brother and his insights on the ups and downs of direct-to-consumer marketing. Themes in this episode include the importance of building strong customer relationships and engaging with customers through personalized messaging, how Postscript is helping businesses maximize their ROI and drive revenue growth, and the future of the direct-to-consumer e-commerce space.For The Room Podcast in your inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.Check out our guide to podcasting here! 4:31 - Where did Adam grow up and how did that shape his view of the world?6:02 - Did Adam always think he would become a founder?7:26 - How did Adam become interested in the commerce enablement space?11:20 - What did Adam learn from Stack Commerce that he carried with him to Postscript?15:12 - Why in the late 2010s did SMS start to overtake email as a comms channel?17:54 - What was the “duct tape version” of the first product for Postscript?19:27 - How does Adam like running a business with his brother?21:42 - Who was the first person to say yes to investing in Postscript?23:05 - What was a moment in starting Postscript when things didn’t go as planned?26:01 - How was Postrscript able to earn a million in revenue prior to using any YC money?29:39 - How has Adam navigated competition and differentiation as his industry becomes more prevalent?32:19 - Has Adam observed any changes in DDC companies marketing spending habits?33:40 - Is Postscript considering incorporating AI into its product?36:50 - What role does Twilio play in Postscript's strategy?42:14 - What other commerce enablement companies are achieving success?43:54 - What’s next for Adam?45:16 - Who is a woman in Adam’s life that has had a profound impact on him and his career?WX Productions
5/2/2023
46:57
BONUS: Exploring Coda's Innovative Approach to a Workflow Document with Founder Shishir Mehrotra [From the Archives]
This week we are taking it back to one of our favorite episodes where we interview Shishir Mehrotra, founder and CEO of Coda. Coda is a venture-backed workflow tool valued at over $600 million dollars. With Coda, docs are now as powerful as applications. Although Coda was started in 2014, Coda is more relevant now than ever as a key player in 2020’s “future of work.” Coda continues redefining what it means to stay organized, engaged, and effective even in our remote-first culture.In this episode, we explore Shishir’s path to building one of the world’s most powerful work tools- where the flexibility of a doc is combined with the power of a spreadsheet and application. We’ll explore insights and themes such as prioritizing opportunities that foster personal growth, the benefits of building a company in stealth and, scaling a distributed workforce and culture well. Let’s open the door.For The Room Podcast in your inbox every week, subscribe to our newsletter.Check out our guide to podcasting here! 8:27 - Did Shishir always think he would become a founder?10:39 - Before the Cloud was standard use, Shishir founded Entrata, a data center management tool. What data did Shishir store and how?14:28 - What was it like fundraising right out of college?17:32 - How was Shishir’s experience working at Google and Youtube?23:15 - How did Shishir’s experience inspire his approach to starting Coda?29:52 - How has the company culture changed as Coda has scaled?33:52 - How will the return to work affect Coda and other companies?38:43 - What is Shishir’s unique philosophy to frame big problems?44:58 - How does Shishir balance work and family, especially during the pandemic?46:56 - Who is a woman in Shishir’s life that had a profound impact on his career?WX Productions