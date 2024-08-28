The Robert Jeter Show - Blues & The News

The Crackling Communist Candidate and Obama's Henchmen!
Time is running out until the election. Heaven help us if Harris wins.
14:15
It's Crystal Clear - Marxism or MAGA!
The Middle East, Kamala's smoke and mirrors, and Trump's new supporters!
15:26
Cool Communism and the Abuse of Children!
Population control and mass Immigration is part of the Communist agenda to establish a Marxist government in the US.
18:40
Staying On the Traditional Path! (It Ain't Easy)
How to find the Truth in a confused world!
15:01
Why is it So Hard to be Moderate in a Corrupt World!?
The struggle to become more moderate in such a corrupt world. Reference to a Rabbi Manis Friedman and Dennis Prager podcast.