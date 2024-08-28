Powered by RND
The Robert Jeter Show - Blues & The News

Podcast The Robert Jeter Show - Blues & The News
Bob Jeter
Rock, Rhythm, Blues & The News - and Everything in Between!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-...
Music

Available Episodes

5 of 172
  • The Crackling Communist Candidate and Obama's Henchmen!
    Time is running out until the election. Heaven help us if Harris wins.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-news--3506072/support.
    --------  
    14:15
  • It's Crystal Clear - Marxism or MAGA!
    The Middle East, Kamala's smoke and mirrors, and Trump's new supporters!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-news--3506072/support.
    --------  
    15:26
  • Cool Communism and the Abuse of Children!
    Population control and mass Immigration is part of the Communist agenda to establish a Marxist government in the US.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-news--3506072/support.
    --------  
    18:40
  • Staying On the Traditional Path! (It Ain't Easy)
    How to find the Truth in a confused world!Please subscribe – thank you!https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-news--3506072/supportBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-news--3506072/support.
    --------  
    15:01
  • Why is it So Hard to be Moderate in a Corrupt World!?
    The struggle to become more moderate in such a corrupt world. Reference to a Rabbi Manis Friedman and Dennis Prager podcast.Please subscribe – thank you!https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-news--3506072/supportBecome a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-robert-jeter-show-blues-the-news--3506072/support.
    --------  
    23:29

About The Robert Jeter Show - Blues & The News

