I'm Suing Meta- Death Threats + Defamation

Today I'm announcing a major multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit against @Meta, the owner of @Facebook & @Instagram.The case is WILD and has implications for ALL OF US. On top of falsely calling me a criminal, Meta suggested my kids be taken from me.Watch for the full story but here's a summary:This all started with Meta's AI falsely claiming that I was charged with a crime from January 6th but… I wasn't even in DC that day (I was in TN) and I've never been charged with a crime IN MY LIFE.We found this out in August of 2024 when I was exposing woke policies at Harley Davidson. One dealership was unhappy with me and they posted a screenshot from Meta's AI in an effort to attack me. This screenshot was filled with lies. I couldn't believe it was real so I checked myself. It was even worse when I checked.From that day I've faced a steady stream of false accusations that are deeply damaging to my character and the safety of my family.This sounds bad, right? It gets MUCH worse. Meta was notified LAST YEAR by my lawyers, yet the defamation continues today.Some lies Meta spread about me:• Meta's AI claims that I've appeared on Nick Fuentes show, that I've spoken at his rallies, and that I've supported him. I've never met him and this is all false.• Meta's AI claims I've engaged in Holocaust denial. I've NEVER denied the Holocaust.• Meta's AI tells advertisers NOT to advertise with me because of the lies it invented.• Meta tells employers NOT to hire me because of the lies it invented.• Meta suggested that MY KIDS BE TAKEN FROM ME because it would be better for them to be raised by someone more friendly to DEI and transgenderism.• Meta's ironically claimed that I've been sued for DEFAMATION and EMOTIONAL DISTRESS. I've never been sued for either.I've tried to fix this privately since last year. Instead of fixing this and instituting safeguards, Meta has given us the runaround.Meta later BLACKLISTED my name from being searched (insane) but it didn't end the defamation because Meta includes my name in news stories. You can then ask for more info about me. If you do that, Meta goes back to defaming me. In fact, the lies this week are the worst yet!Meta's AI admits that a false accusation over J6 is extremely harmful to whoever is accused. It even agrees that a court is LIKELY to rule that this was defamation with ACTUAL MALICE.With my lawsuit today, I intend to MAKE @finkd @Meta solve this problem.Why is this so important?While I'm the target today, a candidate you like could be the next target, and lies from Meta's AI could flip votes that decide the election. YOU could be the next target too.That's why I'm taking on this David vs. Goliath fight. For me, my honor, my family, for our elections, and FOR YOU!