Something resonate? We’re listening.

Nashville holds receipts for our whole story, so we brought microphones back to the Blue Room Studios in Berry Hill, the same place where a legendary producer once told us something that quietly changed everything: sing together from the top. That one sentence moved us from being two separate artists into becoming Wooten Hill, a true vocal duo, and it shaped every choice we made on this new record.



We sit down with our dear friends Jane Parker and Becky Yon to talk about the unexpected path that led us here. We get into the album we did not plan to make, the studio history that still feels unreal, and what it’s like to create with people who honor the songs. You’ll hear the story behind one of our first songs, Is It Alright, plus why our title track, How Did We Get Here, isn’t just a hook. It’s the question we keep asking with happy tears in our eyes.



The conversation goes deeper than music. We talk about ageism in the music industry, leaving Christian music when our beliefs changed, and the courage it takes to live authentically while trying not to hurt the people we love. We also share why small house shows convinced us this work matters, because when we tell the truth, other people recognize their own grief, joy, pain, loss and starting over inside the songs.



If this resonates, subscribe, share the episode with a friend who needs a second act, and leave a review so more people can find The Road To Wooten Hill. What part of your story are you finally ready to say out loud?