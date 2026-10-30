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2 episodes
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Nashville holds receipts for our whole story, so we brought microphones back to the Blue Room Studios in Berry Hill, the same place where a legendary producer once told us something that quietly changed everything: sing together from the top. That one sentence moved us from being two separate artists into becoming Wooten Hill, a true vocal duo, and it shaped every choice we made on this new record.
We sit down with our dear friends Jane Parker and Becky Yon to talk about the unexpected path that led us here. We get into the album we did not plan to make, the studio history that still feels unreal, and what it’s like to create with people who honor the songs. You’ll hear the story behind one of our first songs, Is It Alright, plus why our title track, How Did We Get Here, isn’t just a hook. It’s the question we keep asking with happy tears in our eyes.
The conversation goes deeper than music. We talk about ageism in the music industry, leaving Christian music when our beliefs changed, and the courage it takes to live authentically while trying not to hurt the people we love. We also share why small house shows convinced us this work matters, because when we tell the truth, other people recognize their own grief, joy, pain, loss and starting over inside the songs.
If this resonates, subscribe, share the episode with a friend who needs a second act, and leave a review so more people can find The Road To Wooten Hill. What part of your story are you finally ready to say out loud?
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Sixteen years together. A whole lot of road behind us. And plenty of road still ahead.
We're Kim Hill and Paulette Wooten — partners in life, love, and music. After years in Christian music, an unexpected love story, leaving behind the lives we'd known, and finding our way back to music and ourselves, we're ready to share more of the journey.
The Road to Wooten Hill is a podcast recorded along the way — literally. We're traveling the country, sitting down with friends and fellow travelers for honest conversations about love, loss, faith, getting older, starting over, and all the unexpected turns life takes.
We'll share stories behind the songs from our new album, How Did We Get Here, and explore what it means to let go of who you thought you were supposed to be and keep becoming who you are.
If you've ever wondered whether it's too late to change, begin again, or find your way home to yourself, there's room for you on this road.
We don't have all the answers. We're still figuring things out, too.
Come along for the ride. We're taking the scenic route.
Learn more about Wooten Hill and our new album at wootenhill.com.
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About The Road To Wooten Hill
The Road to Wooten Hill is a podcast with musicians and life partners Kim Hill and Paulette Wooten, sharing the stories behind the music and conversations about love, loss, faith, getting older, starting over, and finding your way back to yourself. With microphones packed alongside their guitars, they're taking the podcast on the road, traveling across the country and sitting down with friends and fellow travelers along the way. Inspired by their new album, How Did We Get Here, these conversations explore the people, places, and unexpected turns that shape the lives we're living.Podcast website
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