From pop culture, sports, current events and celebrities to just bustin' balls, Rizz and the gang chop it up and dish it daily on the Rizzuto Show... Trying to ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 496
The Ol' West Texas Poocumber
Follow us because two folks got shot with the air soft today, we retired some phrases and would eat from Mono Tim's garden?
6/14/2023
2:56:57
It's Taco Toesday
Follow us because we talked about how we are going to fund our Taco Johns, Rizz broke an old rule and what did we get in the box?
6/13/2023
2:55:58
A Barnacle On Tragedy
Follow us because Rizz could have fallen in a valcano!
6/12/2023
3:01:09
Rippin' Wet Heaters Right Now
Follow us because Warhorse and Drew Lynch Love Rocked at Hotshots!
6/9/2023
2:00:19
Both Of Them Live In Creepy Land
Follow us because Ben Bailey wants to invite you to his basement!
