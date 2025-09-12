What happens when we're stuck between waiting for God's clear direction and taking initiative? Many Christians default to "I'll pray about it" mode, convinced that waiting is always the more spiritual choice. But what if sometimes God is waiting on us to make a move? We dive into biblical examples that support both approaches. From Genesis 1:28 where God gives humans authority and initiative, to the life of Jesus who operated from a place of constant communion rather than anxious waiting. The key isn't choosing between action or patience, but finding the balance between stewardship and surrender.Follow Jordan Marcotte on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/jordanamarcotteSupport the show▶️ ABOUTJustin Rizzo is a worship leader, songwriter, and filmmaker. He is passionate about authentic worship and creativity, focused on bringing glory to Jesus. Justin also dedicates himself to raising up and coaching worship leaders and creatives of all types, nurturing their growth and success. In addition, he owns Firelight Creative, a production company that has produced multiple award-winning musicals and films, and hosts gatherings for creatives both online and in person. Justin travels extensively to lead worship and speak at events worldwide. ▶️ LISTENSPOTIFY YOUTUBEAPPLE MUSIC SOAKING WORSHIP▶️ CONNECTBOOKINGCOACHINGWEBSITEINSTAGRAMFACEBOOOK PRODUCTION COMPANY
--------
27:47
--------
27:47
045 Five Brutal Reasons Creatives Stay Broke (And How to Fix Them)
Why do so many wildly talented creative people struggle financially? The answer might not be what you expect. Creativity isn't enough. You need clarity. An abundance of creative ideas without the clarity to focus them can be exactly what's keeping brilliant artists, entrepreneurs, worship leaders, or visionaries broke. The episode reveals five reasons creative people stay financially challenged despite their natural gifts. Follow Jordan Marcotte on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/jordanamarcotte
--------
36:17
--------
36:17
044 When God Calls You Somewhere You Didn’t Expect
Candid conversation with one of Justin's best friends, Matt Gilman.This episode is raw, refreshing, and full of wisdom for anyone navigating their calling as a creative.
--------
58:54
--------
58:54
043 Why I Left Ministry to Start a Business (And What Happened Next)
What happens when a worship pastor of 15 years suddenly steps away from ministry with no backup plan? Jordan Marcotte's remarkable story reveals the unexpected journey from spiritual crisis to entrepreneurial success, demonstrating how embracing your complete identity can transform both business and life.Follow Jordan Marcotte on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/jordanamarcotte
--------
37:31
--------
37:31
042 Why You’re Not Seeing Answers to Prayer (Try This Instead)
"Pray specific prayers and you will get specific answers." This profound statement from George Mueller, a 19th-century pastor who documented over 50,000 answered prayers, has become a transformative principle for my family's faith journey.This isn't about treating God like a cosmic vending machine. Scripture provides clear parameters. The goal isn't selfish gain but stewardship that honors God while building faith.
Exploring the intricate life of being an entrepreneur and creative. For over 20 years, Justin Rizzo has been a full-time worship leader, songwriter, and filmmaker. He is passionate about authentic worship and creativity. Justin also dedicates himself to raising up and coaching worship leaders and creatives of all types, nurturing their growth and success. In addition, he owns Firelight Creative, a production company that has produced multiple award-winning musicals and films, and hosts gatherings for creatives both online and in person. Justin travels extensively to lead worship and speak at events around the world.