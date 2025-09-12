042 Why You’re Not Seeing Answers to Prayer (Try This Instead)

"Pray specific prayers and you will get specific answers." This profound statement from George Mueller, a 19th-century pastor who documented over 50,000 answered prayers, has become a transformative principle for my family's faith journey.This isn't about treating God like a cosmic vending machine. Scripture provides clear parameters. The goal isn't selfish gain but stewardship that honors God while building faith.